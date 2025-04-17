STREET FIGHTER: Andrew Koji And Noah Centineo Reportedly In Talks To Play Ryu And Ken

STREET FIGHTER: Andrew Koji And Noah Centineo Reportedly In Talks To Play Ryu And Ken

Legendary's live-action Street Fighter movie is moving forward after all, and we're hearing that Andrew Koji and Noah Centineo are in talks to play Ryu and his friend-turned rival Ken Masters...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 17, 2025 11:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Street Fighter
Source: Via GameFragger.com

Despite rumors that the movie had been shelved, we recently got word that Legendary and Capcom's planned live-action Street Fighter reboot would be moving forward with Kitao Sakurai (Bad Trip) at the helm, and it seems the casting process has now begun.

According to the increasingly reliable Nexus Point News, Andrew Koji and Noah Centineo are in talks to play the co-lead roles of Ryu and Ken, respectively.

Koji starred in the recently cancelled Warrior Cinemax series and also played Storm Shadow in the G.I. JOE Snake Eyes movie. Centineo, who was originally set to play He-Man before the Masters of the Universe movie was revamped, has appeared in the likes of To All The Boys and The Recruit.

Though numerous characters have been introduced over the years, Ryu and his best friend turned bitter rival Ken Masters have remained at the forefront of the Street Fighter video game franchise. Both fighters had very similar move sets, including the Dragon Punch and "Hadoken" fireball.

Capcom's Street Fighter series remains one of the most popular fighting games franchises of all time, but hasn't fared very well with live-action adaptations up until now. The 1994 movie starring Jean-Claude Van Damme and Kylie Minogue has amassed a cult following over the years, but is still widely regarded as a misfire, and the less said about 2009's Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li the better!

We know next to nothing about this latest take on the property, so it's impossible to say whether it will break the trend. The majority of fans would seem to prefer a Ryu-focused story, but there is a lot of Street Fighter lore to mine from at this stage.

Sakurai, who stepped in to replace original directors Danny and Michael Philippou, is probably best known for writing, directing and exec producing The Eric Andre Show, and has also directed the pilot and several episodes of the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series Butterfly, as well as episodes of Peacock’s video game adaptation Twisted Metal.

Reports indicate that "scheduling was partly to blame" for the Philippou brothers'  decision, as the filmmakers had shifted their focus to heir next project, Bring Her Back, which recently debuted its first trailer.

It's a shame that the Philippou brothers will no longer take the helm, as they sounded very enthusiastic about the film during a recent interview.

"I think it's awesome that we have such a connection with the game and to the characters, and there's not like a pre-established big film franchise where we have to fall in line [with] an overall plot," said Danny. "I think that we'd have the freedom to create what that overall arc could be if it was gonna be a bunch of films. And also, we'd love the chance to do an action film. We'd love the chance to do big set pieces of a big budget because even on our YouTube stuff, we're designing stunt rigs that had never been done before, and to do that on a grand scale, man, I feel like we could create something no one's ever seen before."

Michael added, "And I think it's like, diving into the lore of Street Fighter, all the characters, where they come from has been so exciting. You just get endless ideas, so putting them to the screen, yeah, I think we can make something special."

STREET FIGHTER Live-Action Movie Moves Forward With New Director At The Helm
Related:

STREET FIGHTER Live-Action Movie Moves Forward With New Director At The Helm
STREET FIGHTER Reboot Reportedly Finds New Director Following TALK TO ME Filmmakers' Departure
Recommended For You:

STREET FIGHTER Reboot Reportedly Finds New Director Following TALK TO ME Filmmakers' Departure

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/17/2025, 11:01 AM
Ryu casting on point. Ken casting is just bad.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 4/17/2025, 11:08 AM
@MisterBones - I like him as an actor and he will probably get the personality down but he's gonna look a little odd as a blond. I like Koji too, he's essentially today's bruce lee. hopefully he bulks up a bit to play ryu though
Odekahn
Odekahn - 4/17/2025, 11:15 AM
@NonPlayerC - IF they even make him blonde. Wouldn’t surprise me if they “updated” his hair color “for modern audiences” lol.
Repian
Repian - 4/17/2025, 11:26 AM
@NonPlayerC - Come on, Ken's always had dyed blonde hair. Look at his eyebrows.
User Comment Image
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 4/17/2025, 11:31 AM
@Repian - hahahaha well I guess its fine then
Repian
Repian - 4/17/2025, 11:04 AM
Noah Centineo...no, but I could see Jacob Elordi as Ken Masters.
User Comment Image
TDKRnry88
TDKRnry88 - 4/17/2025, 11:39 AM
@Repian - Apparently, he doesn't like to do "fun" movies.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 4/17/2025, 11:39 AM
@Repian - damn good pick. The only problem is that he might be too tall. He’s like 6’5” and if you’re going the parallel route to Ryu then Koji is about 6 inches too short.
RicksNerdLife
RicksNerdLife - 4/17/2025, 11:06 AM
Best friends turned bitter rivals?

Someone doesn't know their Street Fighter lore. Best friends and rivals. Period. They have a friendly rivalry based on competitiveness and respect for one another.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 4/17/2025, 11:11 AM
@RicksNerdLife - yeah I haven't played the last game but theyve never been bitter to each other in anything ive ever seen. yeah they've disagreed a lot, but they almost always still have each others back
mountainman
mountainman - 4/17/2025, 11:47 AM
@NonPlayerC - SFVI is amazing. Best one in quite some time. Good balance of old and new characters and some of the brand new ones are really cool.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 4/17/2025, 11:57 AM
@RicksNerdLife - I was coming in here to say exactly this.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 4/17/2025, 12:00 PM
@mountainman - I personally feel like SF6 sucks. I hate the Drive system they put in. With a passion.
mountainman
mountainman - 4/17/2025, 12:10 PM
@CorndogBurglar - I get that it is divisive. It’s really not my favorite but I like it more than the V-drive system in SFV.

I just think the fighters are very well balanced, mostly good lineup besides a few duds, graphics, stages, music etc are great, and tons of modes.

I do personally play more older fighters than new ones though. The MvC collection is my go to as all those games are very nostalgic to me and I love fighting against my old high school buddies online with the same games we played back in the day.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 4/17/2025, 11:06 AM
That's good casting. No way they will be able to copy the games' look, so better to go with actors who can fight. Also, Koji is still my pick for the new James Bond because of that.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 4/17/2025, 11:30 AM
@bkmeijer1 -User Comment Image
MahN166A
MahN166A - 4/17/2025, 11:10 AM
"Best friends turned BITTER rivals"??

Stop writing about Street Fighter if you don't understand the characters you are writing an article about.
MahN166A
MahN166A - 4/17/2025, 11:13 AM
Should have just got Joey Ansah to direct this shit and cast Mike Moh and Christian Howard to reprise the roles.

Street Fighter: Assassin's Fist is the only lore accurate live action media to date. They got it right.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/17/2025, 11:15 AM
Not so sure about Centineo as Ken tbh , he might be able to pull it off but I can’t really see it as of now though I would definitely give him a shot!!.

Andrew Koji as Ryu though is good casting.
Reeds2Much
Reeds2Much - 4/17/2025, 11:19 AM
I'm most surprised by the Kylie Minogue mention.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/17/2025, 11:24 AM
@Reeds2Much - and no mention of Ming Na Wen as Chun Li…

Heresy!!.

User Comment Image
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 4/17/2025, 11:22 AM
As long as they don’t give it the Snake Eyes film treatment I’m always down for some Ken and Ryu movie action.
User Comment Image
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 4/17/2025, 11:41 AM
@slickrickdesigns - growing up, this movie was a TERRIBLE guilty pleasure of mines.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 4/17/2025, 12:00 PM
@WruceBayne - Street Fighter, Mario Bros, Mortal Kombat (the first one), and Double Dragon were all movies I loved as a kid. But as an adult I realize how bad they actually are. But I still like them for nostalgia.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 4/17/2025, 12:12 PM
@slickrickdesigns - definitely great as a kid. the 90s were fantastic for corny fun action movies that ruined the source material. Weren't ryu and ken like con artists or something in that movie? or arms dealers with a conscious? not to mention guile being played by an awesome but clearly not American jean claud lol side note did you ever see surf ninjas? not a video game adaptation but right up there with these. it was probably my favorite movie growing up lol
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 4/17/2025, 12:25 PM
@NonPlayerC - Surf Ninjas was great! My first rob Schneider experience and I loved the main dude when I saw him in TMNT2 he was great in Surf Ninjas as well.
Me and my friends favorite saying after that film… “MOTO SURF!”
Since we’re talking about corny great 90s action movies, I also loved the 3 Ninja films 1 and 2 were great.
sahinduezguen
sahinduezguen - 4/17/2025, 11:26 AM
My pick is Liam Hemsworth!
EarlChai
EarlChai - 4/17/2025, 11:27 AM
Who is Noah Centineo’s uncle, that he keeps getting cast in stuff?
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 4/17/2025, 11:35 AM
They will never beat the original
?si=9C6DSkLD6uIpqiwk
Diend
Diend - 4/17/2025, 11:42 AM
@JustAWaffle - Lots of quotable lines from the original.

User Comment Image
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 4/17/2025, 12:18 PM
@Diend - best part of the movie lol
Diend
Diend - 4/17/2025, 11:38 AM
Please no. Not this again.

User Comment Image
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 4/17/2025, 11:48 AM
I feel like they should be a bit closer in age, yeah?
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/17/2025, 11:58 AM
Koji as Ryu would be great, WARRIOR was awesome.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder