TALK TO ME Directors Return With A New Nightmare In Unsettling First Trailer For BRING HER BACK

Directing duo Danny and Michael Philippou's Aussie supernatural shocker Talk To Me went on to earn $92 million worldwide and emerged as A24’s third-highest-grossing release of all time. Now, the popular indie banner is hoping to replicate Talk To Me's success with the siblings’ sophomore feature.

The first trailer for Bring Her Back is now online, and this looks every bit as creepy and unsettling as RackaRacka's debut.

The official synopsis doesn't tell us very much: “A brother and sister uncover a terrifying ritual at the secluded home of their new foster mother.”

Said brother and sister are played by Billy Barratt and Sora Wong, with the great Sally Hawkins playing against type as the foster mother. Other cast members include Jonah Wren Phillips, Sally-Anne Upton, Stephen Phillips and Mischa Heywood.

The teaser trailer - which somehow manages to make a purring cat having a bite to eat seem ominous - is full of striking imagery, including found-footage of what looks a lot like an undead woman from an early digital camera, a bird’s-eye view of a no-doubt sinister prayer circle, and Sally Hawkins' character placing a bloodied hand upon a window pane.

Check out the trailer below along with a new poster, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

The first poster for Danny and Michael Philippou's #BringHerBack - in theaters May 30. pic.twitter.com/hylEZSeLIU — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) February 19, 2025

The brothers shot Bring Her Back in their hometown of Adelaide.

“We love that we get to be in Adelaide to make our next film, we feel so at home here – it’s where we feel most comfortable and inspired, and we want to be making movies here for a long time,” they said in a statement when the project was announced.

“It’s fantastic to welcome Danny and Michael back to Adelaide to shoot their second film. These two are enormously talented and a credit to South Australia. ‘Talk to Me’ has been a huge success globally and I can’t wait to see Bring Her Back get underway and showcase South Australia to the world,” said South Australia’s state Minister for the Arts, Andrea Michaels.

The movie is produced by Causeway Films and RackaRacka, in association with Salmira Productions and SAFC.

“The SAFC is so proud to have played a supporting role in Danny and Michael Philippou’s meteoric rise to success, and we are thrilled that they have chosen to bring their next feature film back home to South Australia and Adelaide Studios,” said SAFC CEO Kate Croser. Bring Her Back hits theaters this summer.