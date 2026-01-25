THE SUPER MARIO GALAXY MOVIE New Trailer Sees Mario And Luigi Finally Teaming Up With Yoshi

Thanks to a brief Nintendo Direct event held earlier today, we have a new trailer and poster (via GameFragger.com) for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. The curtain is finally pulled back on Yoshi, a character first teased in The Super Mario Bros. Movie's post-credits scene.

Of course, a glimpse at the fan-favourite dinosaur leaked online months ago, but he looks amazing in action and, crucially, sounds right. However, Nintendo stopped short of revealing who will lend their voice to him in this sequel.

Other noteworthy reveals include Mario and Luigi using Fire Flowers to power up, and the big screen debuts of Birdo and Mouser. The latter is a deep cut character from the Super Mario Bros. 2 video game, where he served as a boss battle.

Toad, meanwhile, is shown being gobbled up by a massive Cheep Cheep, but is saved by Luigi...who we see decked out in his classic Frog Suit Power-Up! That's another reference for fans, a group this animated franchise clearly wants to please.

During a recent interview with GamesRadar+, Mario voice actor Chris Pratt promised plenty of surprises for fans in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, likely referring to at least some of the characters featured here.

"Oh, yes, there are [more characters]," he teased. "I'm not allowed to say what they are, but yes, there are some really incredible… Well, I think some of them have been released in the trailer – Rosalina, Bowser Jr. – and then there's even a couple more that are not in the trailer that people should be excited to see."

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is an animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros., and follows The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which was released in 2023 and earned more than $1.3 billion worldwide. Both the 2023 film and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie were produced by Chris Meledandri of Illumination and Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendo.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is directed by returning filmmakers Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, from a screenplay by returning screenwriter Matthew Fogel, with Brian Tyler returning to compose the score.

Benny Safdie and Brie Larson recently joined the cast as Princess Rosalina and Bowser Jr., with Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, and Kevin Michael Richardson all reprising their roles from The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will be released in theaters on April 3, 2026. Check out the new trailer and poster below.