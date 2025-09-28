RUMOR: Marvel Studios Said To Have Big Plans For Two Major X-MEN Villains In Upcoming MCU Saga

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars will effectively close the door on Marvel Studios' Multiverse Saga, while also ushering in a new era for the MCU by laying the groundwork for what is unofficially (for now) known as the Mutant Saga.

We know that quite a few actors from 20th Century Fox's X-Men franchise will reprise their roles for Doomsday, but there is a chance that these next Avengers movies will also introduce at least a couple of new mutant characters that will factor into the long-awaited X-Men reboot.

Whether these particular villains will appear in the first X-Men movie remains to be seen, but Daniel Richtman is reporting that Marvel has big plans for both Mr. Sinister and Apocalypse in the next MCU saga. The scooper also believes that the studio "has some names in mind," but the roles have not been cast yet.

This isn't the first time we've heard Sinister's name (Javier Bardem was previously rumored to be on Marvel's radar to play the megalomaniacal geneticist), but if Kevin Feige and co. really are planning to introduce En Sabah Nur, we could see some of the most iconic and beloved X-Men comic book arcs play out on the big screen over the next few years.

Richtman also mentions that "Ryan Reynolds is making his own mutants team up movie for next saga," but this has already been confirmed by the trades.

Things are finally moving forward on the untitled X-Men movie, with Michael Lesslie working on the script (we expect another writer to join him at some point), and Thunderbolts* helmer Jake Schreier recently confirmed as director.

"I can’t say anything about it, but we’ve started work on X-Men, and that’s obviously very, very exciting," Schreier revealed during a recent interview with Empire. "There are so many things that I didn’t know about before I started [Thunderbolts*]. The biggest learning curve for me was the proportion of the action to the more emotional, character-driven scenes, and how, even though it’s more shooting days than I’ve ever had, they get eaten up quite quickly by the action stuff. By the time we got to the end of it, it felt like, 'Oh, now I feel like we get how to do this a little bit better.'"

We have heard multiple rumors relating to actors that are said to be on the studio's radar, including Harris Dickinson, Margaret Qualley, and Julia Butters (they were reportedly in contention to play Cyclops, Rogue and Kitty Pryde, but we don't know if this is still the case), as well as Hunter Schafer (Mystique) and Ayo Edebiri (Storm).