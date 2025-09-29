X-MEN: 5 Actors Who Could Play En Sabah Nur/Apocalypse In Marvel Studios' Next Saga

With rumours swirling that Apocalypse and Mister Sinister will be the big bads of the MCU's next Saga, we're singling out 5 actors with the potential to do right by the villainous En Sabah Nur/Apocalypse.

By JoshWilding - Sep 29, 2025 01:09 PM EST
In the post-Avengers: Secret Wars Marvel Cinematic Universe, the spotlight is expected to finally shift to the X-Men in what we believe will be known as the "Mutant Saga."

Over the weekend, it was rumoured that Apocalypse and Mister Sinister are being lined up as the big bads of the next Saga. They're two incredible villains who have been off-limits to Marvel Studios until fairly recently, and both are long overdue for their chance to shine on the big screen (X-Men: Apocalypse really doesn't count). 

En Sabah Nur was born with the mutant X-gene thousands of years ago in Aqaba, Jordan, and it would be fitting to cast someone from that part of the world. However, as Apocalypse is likely going to be CG, that does give Marvel Studios some creative wiggle room. 

Below, you can find our top picks for the MCU's version of Apocalypse...
 

5. Ali Suliman

Known best for his work in Paradise Now, Jack Ryan, and Arthur the King, Ali Suliman is an actor we're confident is talented enough to do right by this ancient mutant.

The Swimmers star can bring the required level of gravitas to Apocalypse, delivering what we believe would be an authentic, compelling take on the iconic X-Men villain. Like Thanos, En Sabah Nur will almost certainly be CG, but it's a must that a real actor's performance shines through in the same way Josh Brolin's did in the Avengers movies. 

Suliman isn't the biggest name on this list, but he is someone who may prove to be a surprisingly great pick for this role. 
 

4. Riz Ahmed

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story star Riz Ahmed is a legit talent, and while he may lack Apocalypse's imposing size, that won't matter when he's wearing a motion-capture suit. 

Ahmed has seriously impressed with dramatic roles in The Night OfSound of Metal, and Mogul Mowgli, so make no mistake about it: he'd bring Apocalypse to life in a way that would surely make comic book fans happy.

Venom was a pretty rotten movie, but Ahmed was a suitably evil villain as Carlton Drake. If he can up the energy and work with a far more nuanced script, then he'd no doubt be terrifying as the MCU's first mutant.
 

3. Idris Elba

Idris Elba was wasted in the Thor franchise as Heimdall, and his run as the character came to an underwhelming end in the opening moments of Avengers: Infinity War

With Apocalypse set to primarily be a voiceover role, we need someone who can make En Sabah Nur sound formidable, threatening, and suitably ancient. In that respect, we believe the Luther star would give this villain the presence he requires on screen. 

This would serve as redemption for Elba in the MCU, and he's a big enough name that it won't matter too much when he's likely pitted against an X-Men cast made up of lesser-known stars. 
 

2. Rami Malek

Bohemian Rhapsody and Mr. Robot star Rami Malek is one of the most talented actors working in Hollywood today, and it's fair to say we were all impressed by what he delivered as No Time to Die's big bad. 

By now, we've established that Apocalypse will almost certainly be a CG villain, so any doubts about Malek not being "big" enough are redundant. The actor is an Emmy and Oscar winner, so you'd best believe that he'd bring some real gravity to this all-powerful mutant. 

With a being as ancient as En Sabah Nur, there's a touch of madness to him, and Malek is the right actor to explore his depths. 
 

1. Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has repeatedly said that he'd like to play the MCU's Apocalypse, and you know what, as dumb as it may sound on the surface, we'd be down for giving him a chance. 

The Fast & Furious star is looking to reinvent himself as a serious actor, and he's drawn glowing reviews for his work in A24's The Smashing Machine. Apocalypse would give him the best of both worlds: a dramatic performance and a blockbuster setting. 

Johnson was the best part of Black Adam, and if he can keep his ego in check, then we believe he'd be a worthy addition to the MCU as its En Sabah Nur.
 

movieguy18
movieguy18 - 9/29/2025, 1:07 PM
The Rock…. give me a break, guys that is beyond ridiculous.
PatchesOhulihan
PatchesOhulihan - 9/29/2025, 1:10 PM
@movieguy18 - how else is Marvel supposed to change the hierarchy of power in the MCU??
noname
noname - 9/29/2025, 1:28 PM
@movieguy18 - Between The Rock and Andy Dick, who would you rather have?


Eeeeeeeeeeexactly. I think I've made my point.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 9/29/2025, 1:08 PM
Jesus Christ, how did I know THE ROCK would be on this list? lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/29/2025, 1:28 PM
@JackDeth - because he’s been rumored for the role and is a popular fan cast…

Oh and it’s Josh lol
PatchesOhulihan
PatchesOhulihan - 9/29/2025, 1:08 PM
The Rock was who came to mind for me. He already kinda looks like him with his face shape and shaved head.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 9/29/2025, 1:19 PM
Idris Elba FTW. Otherwise voiceover? Gian Carlo
noname
noname - 9/29/2025, 1:31 PM
@AgentofSH1ELD - Instead of Gian Carlo, how about Jian Ghomeshi?

Mmhmm. Exactly what I thought. Weren't expecting that were ya? WERE YA?
PatientXero
PatientXero - 9/29/2025, 1:20 PM
Doris would be ok. The rest, nah dawg.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 9/29/2025, 1:22 PM
I would’ve said the Rock like 5 years ago. But I’d rather move beyond his ego. We don’t need him making the X-men franchise all about him being more important than the actual X-men.
skyshark03191
skyshark03191 - 9/29/2025, 1:28 PM
Stop fancasting actors who have already been in the MCU. Elba was Heimdall- that’s it. He’s done.
noname
noname - 9/29/2025, 1:33 PM
@skyshark03191 - how about robert downey SR.???

We got Jr., how about Sr. next time, yo?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/29/2025, 1:36 PM
Honestly I like the choice of Ali Suliman for En Sabah Nur/Apocalypse…

Dudes a good actor from what I had seen and played a compelling villain/antagonist in Jack Ryan so given that they’ll likely go the mo-cap route for the character then I think he could work the best out of the choices here.

However given the reception of the Smashing Machine so far and Johnson trying to actually do more dramatic & prestige work alongside blockbusters , if he can keep his ego at bay then I wouldn’t mind him being given a shot either.

Not sure about Riz Ahmed (maybe he could pull it off as my distant third pick) and no to Rami Malek & Idris Elba though!!.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/29/2025, 1:40 PM
I'm down for Ahmed or Elba, both great actors.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 9/29/2025, 1:41 PM
I still can’t believe Fox decided NOT to use this design.

DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/29/2025, 1:44 PM

Josh said the rock.

Thus invalidating any potentially good or serious thing he says for a long time.

HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/29/2025, 1:45 PM
Riz Ahmed?, christ, was he really that intimdating for you in Venom.

