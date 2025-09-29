X-MEN: 5 Actors Who Could Play En Sabah Nur/Apocalypse In Marvel Studios' Next Saga

In the post-Avengers: Secret Wars Marvel Cinematic Universe, the spotlight is expected to finally shift to the X-Men in what we believe will be known as the "Mutant Saga."

Over the weekend, it was rumoured that Apocalypse and Mister Sinister are being lined up as the big bads of the next Saga. They're two incredible villains who have been off-limits to Marvel Studios until fairly recently, and both are long overdue for their chance to shine on the big screen (X-Men: Apocalypse really doesn't count).

En Sabah Nur was born with the mutant X-gene thousands of years ago in Aqaba, Jordan, and it would be fitting to cast someone from that part of the world. However, as Apocalypse is likely going to be CG, that does give Marvel Studios some creative wiggle room.

Below, you can find our top picks for the MCU's version of Apocalypse...



5. Ali Suliman

Known best for his work in Paradise Now, Jack Ryan, and Arthur the King, Ali Suliman is an actor we're confident is talented enough to do right by this ancient mutant.

The Swimmers star can bring the required level of gravitas to Apocalypse, delivering what we believe would be an authentic, compelling take on the iconic X-Men villain. Like Thanos, En Sabah Nur will almost certainly be CG, but it's a must that a real actor's performance shines through in the same way Josh Brolin's did in the Avengers movies.

Suliman isn't the biggest name on this list, but he is someone who may prove to be a surprisingly great pick for this role.

