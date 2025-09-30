X-MEN: 5 Actors Who Could Play Nathaniel Essex/Mister Sinister In Marvel Studios' Next Saga

Marvel Studios will reboot the X-Men after Avengers: Secret Wars. The plan then is reportedly for both Mister Sinister and Apocalypse to step into the spotlight as the big bads of the next Saga (likely named the "Mutant Saga").

In the comics, Nathaniel Essex ranks among the greatest geneticists to have ever lived, and is skilled in cloning, creating new life, and even in the manipulation of mutant DNA for enhancing powers, incorporating mutant DNA into his own. He also has quite the obsession with the Summers bloodline.

Mister Sinister is a terrifying, unhinged, and formidable threat not only to mutantkind but the wider MCU, as well. Finding an actor to do right by him won't be easy, but we believe those featured here would be a fittingly sinister Sinister!

Find out who we think should play the MCU's Mister Sinister by clicking the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.



5. Jesse Plemons

Jesse Plemons first came to our attention in Breaking Bad, but he's since delivered stellar performance after stellar performance on the big and small screens. Whether it's Fargo, Love & Death, or Kinds of Kindness, Plemons never fails to impress.

Combine the simmering nastiness of his Civil War role with his wackier work (in Jungle Cruise and the upcoming Bugonia, for example) and you'd have the perfect Mister Sinister.

He's an unconventional suggestion, sure, but one we believe would give us a truly great Nathaniel Essex on screen. Sinister's MCU arrival will mark his live-action debut, and Plemons is the right person to introduce him to moviegoers.

