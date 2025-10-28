X-MEN Star Jennifer Lawrence On Fan-Backlash: "I Look At Those Interviews, & That Person Is Annoying"

Jennifer Lawrence has addressed the backlash she received from the public shortly before she took a break from acting, and believes that she was "annoying" during certain interviews...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 28, 2025 01:10 PM EST

Jennifer Lawrence shot to fame thanks to her Academy Award-nominated performance in 2010's Winter's Bone, and soon landed a key role in 20th Century Fox's X-Men franchise, playing shape-shifting mutant Mystique in First Class, Days of Future Past, Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix.

Lawrence amassed a legion of fans, and the geek community initially embraced her take on Raven Darkholm. However, the perception that the actress was "overexposed" in Hollywood soon resulted in some people turning against her, and her candid, often self-deprecating interview style led to accusations that she wasn't exactly being herself.

Whether you happen to feel that these criticisms were valid or not, Lawrence herself has now admitted that she winces at the thought of her old interviews.

“Oh, no. So hyper. So embarrassing,” she said when the subject was brought up during an interview with The New Yorker. “Well, it is, or it was, my genuine personality, but it was also a defense mechanism. And so it was a defense mechanism, to just be, like, ‘I’m not like that! I poop my pants every day!’ … I look at those interviews, and that person is annoying. I get why seeing that person everywhere would be annoying. Ariana Grande’s impression of me on SNL was spot-on.”

Lawrence went on to say that the constant backlash became “uninhabitable,” adding: “I felt — I didn’t feel, I was, I think — rejected not for my movies, not for my politics, but for me, for my personality."

Lawrence has spoken in the past about needing to take a short hiatus from acting after starring in 16 movies in 6 years, but she is set to return to the screen in Lynne Ramsey's Die My Love, which arrives in theaters on November 7.

The chances of Lawrence appearing in another superhero movie are probably quite slim, but she is set to play the lead in A24's adaptation of Paul B. Rainey’s blackly funny sci-fi tinged 2023 graphic novel, Why Don't You Love Me?

According to a brief logline, Why Don’t You Love Me? "follows a miserable couple, Claire and Mark, struggling through their marriage while feeling like something is not quite right in their reality.”

The comic book's official synopsis should give you a better idea of what to expect.

"Claire and Mark are in the doldrums of an unhappy marriage. She doesn’t get out of her bathrobe and chain-smokes while slumped on the couch. Mark has lost track of the days and can’t get the kids to school on time. They’ve lost interest in family and order in pizza and Chinese food every night. Mark sleeps on the couch and has trouble remembering his son’s name. He feels like a fraud at work but somehow succeeds.

Claire stalks an ex-boyfriend. How could he have left her to this life? Claire and Mark are both plagued by the idea that this is all a dream. Didn’t they have different lives? When reports of an imminent nuclear war come on the radio, the truth begins to dawn on them: this is not the life they chose.

Why Don’t You Love Me? is a pitch-black comedy about marriage, alcoholism, depression, and mourning lost opportunities. Paul B. Rainey has created a hilariously terrifying alternate reality where confusion and pain might lead people to make bad choices but also eventually freedom… maybe."

HumanRubiksCube
HumanRubiksCube - 10/28/2025, 1:51 PM
HE WAS THE ONLY GOOD THING IN THAT SUPERMAN SLOP
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/28/2025, 2:57 PM
@HumanRubiksCube - User Comment Image
abd00bie
abd00bie - 10/28/2025, 1:58 PM
Low key everyone knew she was one of Weinstein's girls lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/28/2025, 2:02 PM
I definitely think it had pretty much everything to do with her overexposure at the time since she was (or atleast felt like it) everywhere…

Plus due to her being one of the biggest stars at that time , I think cbm fans atleast turned on her because her image started to affect the character of Mystique where she was given a more prominent and ultimately heroic role in the franchise for the four films she was in which understandable irked some who felt her screentine could have been given to others.

Regardless , self awareness is a good thing so I’m glad she has that and decided to take a step back where she’s doing these moreso mid budget/indie original films which is cool and giving strong performances it seems aswell which isn’t surprising since she is a good actress imo.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/28/2025, 2:16 PM
Lawrence is typical Hollywood flighty chick. She believes she's better than the common person and that's because of her yes-men/women.

Get over yourself. Rebecca was a way better Mystique.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 10/28/2025, 2:21 PM
She remains annoying AF
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 10/28/2025, 2:21 PM
"Ughhhh you're so annoyyyyyingggg!"

"Yeah, you know what, I actually was a little annoying back then..."

FUUUCK YOOOOOOOOOOOUUUUUUUUU!!!!!
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/28/2025, 2:57 PM
@MarkCassidy - Misogynists gonna misogyny.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 10/28/2025, 3:00 PM
@Clintthahamster - Exactly. I reported the comment as "bullying", even knowing it will do no good.
TK420
TK420 - 10/28/2025, 2:32 PM
In case you thought they don't care what people think about them...
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 10/28/2025, 3:07 PM
I just wanna hear this from Bree... then, get a good goddamm script and go beat up some real challenges... then finally, get "the visit"...


User Comment Image

