GLADIATOR II Producer Explains Why MOON KNIGHT Star May Calamawy Was Cut From Ridley Scott's Sequel

Much has been said about Sir Ridley Scott's decision to cut Moon Knight star May Calamawy from the sequel, and a producer has now weighed in on that and whether a Russell Crowe return was considered.

By JoshWilding - Dec 03, 2024
Source: THR

The fact Moon Knight star May Calamawy was cut from Gladiator II has generated many headlines in recent weeks. Despite claims it may have something to do with her Egyptian-Palestinian heritage, we've repeatedly heard there simply wasn't room for the actor's unnamed character. 

Based on what little has been revealed, we believe most of Calamawy's scenes were with Denzel Washington, the Oscar-winner who plays ruthless slave owner Macrinus. Depending on who you believe, she was either his assistant or daughter (perhaps both).    

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter (via ActioNewz.com), producer Douglas Wick  was asked whether Calamawy was cut simply to get the movie where it needed to be; remember, filmmaker Ridley Scott has previously said his first cut of Gladiator II was three hours and forty minutes. 

As a result, Calamawy's character was one of many elements of the sequel that needed to be scrapped. 

"Yeah, very clearly. Even as we are, we’re a long movie," he explained. "So, yeah, very simply, it can’t be longer, and you have to see what works and what’s essential. Connie had a wonderful [deleted] scene where she basically said goodbye to [Pedro’s character’s] corpse, so you just always have to make choices about what’s essential."

Wick also addressed the decision to confirm that Lucius is the son of Russell Crowe's character, Maximus. "We weren’t sure of it," the producer admitted. "It wasn’t ingrained the whole time. Maximus was always his spiritual father, but we never determined at the time that Maximus was actually his biological father."

As for the long-rumoured plan to resurrect Maximus in what sounded like a bonkers supernatural-themed sequel, Wick says that discussions about bringing Crowe back never got particularly far. 

"On a joking level, right after the first movie opened, Russell Crowe’s agent called me and said, 'I have an idea: they carry Maximus’ body out of the corner of the arena. They put the stretcher down, he gets up and they all high five and say, ‘It worked. They believe he’s dead.’ That would be the beginning of the sequel.' So there were funny ideas for a sequel, but obviously, Russell’s character was dead."

"The idea of him making his way back through the afterlife was always a little bit doomed, so the fact that we killed two of our leads [Crowe’s Maximus and Joaquin Phoenix’s Commodus] created a particularly challenging circumstance. You could say Ridley Scott was the real star a little bit, and Ridley being your tour guide to Ancient Rome is always going to be an event. But it’s a fight movie, so you’re trying to move story and character forward through a series of fights, and that’s particularly challenging. So that’s why getting a story that stood on its own was so elusive for that long period of time."

There's already chatter about Scott moving forward with a third Gladiator movie, and we'd imagine that will focus on Paul Mescal's Lucius attempting to create the idyllic Rome his grandfather hoped for. 

From legendary director Ridley Scott, Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist.

With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.

Based on characters by David Franzoni and a story by Peter Craig and David Scarpa, Ridley Scott directs Gladiator II from a script by Scarpa. The cast includes Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, with Connie Nielsen and Denzel Washington.

Gladiator II is now playing in theaters.

slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 12/3/2024, 10:16 AM
I love when extremely long movies act like cutting 5 minute scenes improves the run time.

Has anyone seen the movie yet? Is it worth the money to watch in the Theaters?
vegetaray
vegetaray - 12/3/2024, 10:45 AM
@slickrickdesigns - As for acting, Denzel and Quinn were phenomenal in it. Denzel in particular you could just tell he was having a great time with the role. Everyone else was just kind of there…Mescal felt like he was forcing the character to be a Maximus clone at points, but when he broke out of that silent brooding Maximus vibe he looked more comfortable.

The movie had its giant sized plot ~holes~ and leaps at logic but that’s just modern day Ridley Scott. Best way I could describe it was that it didn’t feel like Gladiator, but was clearly Gladiator, if that makes any sense. Everything from the first movie was there, but it felt off for some reason.

Not sure I’d recommend anyone to absolutely see it in the theater but if your a fan of the first one it’s worth the watch at home when it eventually hits streaming.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/3/2024, 10:24 AM
I could see it being that reason and also because of her outspokenness in regards to the Israel & Palestine conflict , maybe even both?.

There’s also been a rumor that the character of Ravi was added in reshoots and his function was initially given to May’s character and that a romance was forming between her & Lucius but it took away from the latter’s revenge story which if true might be the reason that his arc felt thin to me (I enjoyed the character and Paul Mescal’s performance for the most part though).

Anyway , I still liked the film overall with Denzel’s Macrinus being the MVP imo.

User Comment Image
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/3/2024, 10:31 AM
Cut for time? No surprise there. Really didn't get why politics were brought into the discussion. The simplest explanation is often the right one.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/3/2024, 10:36 AM
@bkmeijer1 - I mean we had Melissa Barrera fired from a franchise from which she was the lead because of her political outspokenness so I don’t think it is out of the realm of possibility that to be the case.
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 12/3/2024, 10:42 AM
It was ok
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 12/3/2024, 10:53 AM
Gladiator II
User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 12/3/2024, 11:10 AM

It was pretty good. 3.5/5 stars.

If I had it to do again, I’d wait until it was on TV.

