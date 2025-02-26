HAVOC: Tom Hardy Unleashes Hell In Bloody First Trailer For THE RAID Director Gareth Evans' Action Thriller

HAVOC: Tom Hardy Unleashes Hell In Bloody First Trailer For THE RAID Director Gareth Evans' Action Thriller

Havoc was announced back in 2021, and the brutally violent first trailer for The Raid director Gareth Evans' next feature has finally been released online...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 26, 2025 04:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Action
Source: Via ActionNewz.com

Havoc has finally been unleased!

Fans of Gareth Evans' acclaimed The Raid movies have been eagerly awaiting news on his next feature, which we haven't heard much about since the filmmaker signed a multi-year deal with Netflix several years ago.

Back in 2021, we learned that Evans was set to team with Tom Hardy (The Dark Knight Rises, the Venom movies) for his first project for the streamer, and the first trailer for action thriller Havoc has now been released online.

According to the official synopsis: “Walker (Tom Hardy) is a bruised detective fighting his way through the criminal underworld threatening to engulf his entire city. In the aftermath of a drug deal gone wrong, Walker finds himself with a number of factions on his tail; a vengeful crime syndicate, a crooked politician, as well as his fellow cops. When attempting to rescue the politician’s estranged son, whose involvement in the drug deal starts to unravel a deep web of corruption and conspiracy, he is forced to confront the demons of his past.”

The movie is set to premiere on the streamer on Friday, April 25, and has been described as Evans's "love letter to the heroic bloodshed genre; the films that came out of Hong Kong in the '80s and '90s".

Speaking earlier this year at a Next on Netflix event, Hardy's co-star Jessie Mei Li revealed how "unpredictable" some of the actor's ad libs were while they were shooting the movie.

"Oh yeah, some of Tom’s ad libs were... I don’t think I can repeat them! But yeah, it was really fun. And I think that was the fun thing working with Tom and Gareth, it was so open and we were able to experiment. Tom's a very unpredictable actor and I really like that, it kept things exciting. So we ended up finding lots of things, quite often on the day, that we would work out. It was really fun."

Check out the brutally violent trailer below along with a poster, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Havoc also stars Justin Cornwell, Quelin Sepulveda, Luis Guzmán, Michelle Waterson, Sunny Pang, Jim Caesar, Xelia Mendes-Jones with Yeo Yann Yann, Timothy Olyphant, and Forest Whitaker.

