BALLERINA: Ana de Armas Wields A Flamethrower & Faces Off Against JOHN WICK In Fiery New Trailer

"Rules and consequences."

Lionsgate has finally launched the brand new trailer for their upcoming action-thriller Ballerina, offering a killer new look at Academy Award-nominee Ana de Armas (Knives Out; No Time to Die; Ghosted) heading into action as Eve Macarro, and it looks like her mission just got considerably more difficult than we imagined as she'll soon find herself up against Baba Yaga himself!

Yes, as the trailer reveals, The Director (Anjelica Huston) will send John Wick (Keanu Reeves) after Eve, in a last-ditch effort to stop her vendetta. John will offer her a choice, leave or die, and the battle commences. It certainly adds an interesting wrinkle to the film, as we were all previously under the assumption that Wick and Macarro would be allies and fight together, which could obviously still happen, but it looks like things will head into a different direction before the credits roll.

The film's official synopsis reads, "Taking place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the film follows Eve Macarro who is beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma."

Since new film is set inbetween the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4, it will likely fill in some gaps, especially as Chapter 3 ends with him falling off a building and Chapter 4 opens with him fully recovered and ready for a trip to Morocco. Wick going back to work for the Ruska Roma is also interesting and could offer up our first hint at what may be coming in a potential John Wick: Chapter 5.

In a recent interview fellow returning star Ian McShane revealed that Ana's character will find herself under the protection of the New York Continental Hotel at some point in the film. What we didn't know at the time is that she's being hunted by her own people.

In addition to Ana de Armas, the film also features Keanu Reeves (The Matrix; Speed; Sonic the Hedgehog 3) as the legendary John Wick, with a supporting cast consisting of Anjelica Huston (The Addams Family; Prizzi’s Honor), Gabriel Byrne (The Usual Suspects; Miller's Crossing), the late Lance Reddick (John Wick; The Wire), Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace; The Affair), Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead; Boondock Saints), Ian McShane (Deadwood; John Wick), Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Enola Holmes 2; Dune), and David Castañeda (Poker Face; The Umbrella Academy).

Len Wiseman (Underworld; Live Free or Die Hard) helmed the spinoff, while Shay Hatten (John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum; Army of the Dead) penned the script. Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski are attached as producers.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina hits theaters on June 6!

Watch the brand new trailer below: