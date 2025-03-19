BALLERINA: Ana de Armas Wields A Flamethrower & Faces Off Against JOHN WICK In Fiery New Trailer

A brand new trailer for Ballerina has made its way online, offering plenty of action-packed new footage, and revealing that the movie will see Ana de Armas squaring off with Keanu Reeves' John Wick!

By RohanPatel - Mar 19, 2025 02:03 PM EST
Filed Under: John Wick

"Rules and consequences."

Lionsgate has finally launched the brand new trailer for their upcoming action-thriller Ballerina, offering a killer new look at Academy Award-nominee Ana de Armas (Knives Out; No Time to Die; Ghosted) heading into action as Eve Macarro, and it looks like her mission just got considerably more difficult than we imagined as she'll soon find herself up against Baba Yaga himself! 

Yes, as the trailer reveals, The Director (Anjelica Huston) will send John Wick (Keanu Reeves) after Eve, in a last-ditch effort to stop her vendetta. John will offer her a choice, leave or die, and the battle commences. It certainly adds an interesting wrinkle to the film, as we were all previously under the assumption that Wick and Macarro would be allies and fight together, which could obviously still happen, but it looks like things will head into a different direction before the credits roll.

The film's official synopsis reads, "Taking place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the film follows Eve Macarro who is beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma."

Since new film is set inbetween the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4, it will likely fill in some gaps, especially as Chapter 3 ends with him falling off a building and Chapter 4 opens with him fully recovered and ready for a trip to Morocco. Wick going back to work for the Ruska Roma is also interesting and could offer up our first hint at what may be coming in a potential John Wick: Chapter 5

In a recent interview fellow returning star Ian McShane revealed that Ana's character will find herself under the protection of the New York Continental Hotel at some point in the film. What we didn't know at the time is that she's being hunted by her own people. 

In addition to Ana de Armas, the film also features Keanu Reeves (The Matrix; SpeedSonic the Hedgehog 3) as the legendary John Wick, with a supporting cast consisting of Anjelica Huston (The Addams Family; Prizzi’s Honor), Gabriel Byrne (The Usual Suspects; Miller's Crossing), the late Lance Reddick (John Wick; The Wire), Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace; The Affair), Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead; Boondock Saints), Ian McShane (Deadwood; John Wick), Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Enola Holmes 2; Dune), and David Castañeda (Poker FaceThe Umbrella Academy). 

Len Wiseman (Underworld; Live Free or Die Hard) helmed the spinoff, while Shay Hatten (John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum; Army of the Dead) penned the script. Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski are attached as producers. 

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina hits theaters on June 6!

Watch the brand new trailer below:

MasterMix
MasterMix - 3/19/2025, 2:08 PM
I sure hope she doesn't kill John Wick.
tylerzero
tylerzero - 3/19/2025, 2:15 PM
@MasterMix -

Me too, man. Me too.

User Comment Image
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 3/19/2025, 3:02 PM
@MasterMix - That would be the ultimate sin for this movie.
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 3/19/2025, 2:10 PM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/19/2025, 2:11 PM
That looks fun imo!!.

Nice wrinkle it seems of having John go against Eve in this though I feel like they still may team up by the end.

I do like how mythology via the dialogue is factoring into the story though.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 3/19/2025, 2:15 PM
Why is Daryl Dixon in a John Wick movie?
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 3/19/2025, 2:15 PM
That little body holding a pew pew
MisterBones
MisterBones - 3/19/2025, 2:19 PM
If she beats John I walk out of the theater

Also, it seems to be pretty common knowledge that Chad Stahelski had to come in and reshoot a lot of this and get it to the finish line. Wiseman was effectively removed.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 3/19/2025, 2:21 PM
Female-led spy/hitwoman movies have been ass most of the last decade. NO! I'm not pulling a makeamericagrea and allowing a woman to hurt my feelings. These movies just haven't been interesting with female leads It's the same ass Fassbender and Cavill constantly playing spies. They both are boring to watch in these roles. Perhaps I'll give this one a chance when it releases.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/19/2025, 2:36 PM
@JayLemle -

Jay Lemle is being sexist.

Come on comrades, tell him off for not playing game.

You have allowed lots of women to hurt your feelings.

You are being disingenuous.

I dislike things like Snow White 2025 because they are lefty trash with anti White race swaps.

I like lots of movies with women in them.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 3/19/2025, 2:22 PM
Man... Lance Reddick. 😭

Did they use AI, or was able to shoot this before he passed away?
Fogs
Fogs - 3/19/2025, 2:43 PM
@HistoryofMatt - My 1st thought as well.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/19/2025, 2:31 PM
John will keep his wick dry.

"‘Coyote vs. Acme’ Could Find New Life with ‘Day the Earth Blew Up’ Distributor"
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 3/19/2025, 2:31 PM
I haven't really even been a fan of the John wick movies. I really liked the first one but they got kinda silly for me with all the secret organizations and kinda felt repetitive. Not even sure if I watched 3 or if I skipped it and watched 4. Great action choreography though. Guessing she convinces John to see things her way and they end up teaming up.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 3/19/2025, 2:39 PM
As much as it's great to see John Wick again, the mother[frick]er is supposed to be dead. This cameo better be [frick]ing good and justifiable.

I can already imagine him going off to kill the ballerina, then later saying something like, “She’s special, so I’ll let you live,” or some bollocks like that.

But who am I kidding? That’s exactly what's going to happen.

For [frick]s sake!
JobinJ
JobinJ - 3/19/2025, 2:40 PM
Daryl Dixons hair style is so feminine, I have always hated it. Like a cross between Emo and Karen.
SATW42
SATW42 - 3/19/2025, 2:55 PM
I can't tell if people are just joking or not, but why are people getting mad at the idea of her escaping death when facing off against Wick? Caine is a blind dude who didn't die in his encounter with Wick.

And it's not like she's going to kill Wick because, this takes place during the Events of Parabellum. But oh noooooes, she better not escape her run in with Wick.

Ya'll are [frick]ing weird, and this is one of my favorite franchises btw
WaffeX
WaffeX - 3/19/2025, 3:01 PM
Off-Topic:

looks great

WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 3/19/2025, 3:04 PM
@WaffeX - I agree! Looks really fun
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 3/19/2025, 3:07 PM
She was great in No Time To Die. Glad she's doing more action projects.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 3/19/2025, 3:07 PM
Had no idea John Wick was gonna be in this. That's cool. Kinda thought it was a big deal him returning for Chapter 5, but here he is already

