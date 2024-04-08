THOR Star Chris Hemsworth Looms Large As Dementus On New FURIOSA: A MAD MAX SAGA Poster

This summer, Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth star in Academy Award-winning mastermind George Miller's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the much-anticipated return to the iconic dystopian world he created more than 30 years ago with the seminal Mad Max films.

Miller will turn the page again with an all-new original, standalone action adventure that will reveal the origins of the powerhouse character from the multiple Oscar-winning global smash Mad Max: Fury Road.

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

Thanks to SFFGazette.com, we have a badass new poster for Furiosa which puts the title character front and centre. It's a pretty standard Hollywood one-sheet with plenty of Photoshop (we're sure far more inventive efforts are somewhere on the horizon), but it does an effective job of highlighting the world Miller has created.

We also see Dementus looming large over the Furiosa, and Hemsworth previously described the villain as "a pretty horrible individual."

"Through the whole film we kept coming back to, 'This is evil, but what is the intention behind it?' It’s not just sadistic insanity," he continued. "There is a real purpose, the wheels are turning, he’s plotting and planning and ten steps ahead of everyone else."

"I think that’s how he sees himself," the Thor actor said when it was put to him that Dementus acts as a father figure of sorts to Furiosa. "I think there’s a paternal quality and nature to the relationship in his eyes. [Furiosa] would, I’m sure, argue to her death the complete opposite."

Taylor-Joy stars in the title role, and along with Hemsworth, the film also stars Alyla Browne and Tom Burke.

Miller penned the script with Mad Max: Fury Road co-writer Nico Lathouris. The filmmaker has enlisted an impressive creative team, including several of his longtime collaborators (among them are costume designer Jenny Beavan and makeup designer Lesley Vanderwalt, each of whom won an Oscar for their work on Fury Road).

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga arrives in theaters in North America on May 24 and internationally beginning on May 22.