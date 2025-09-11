MADAME WEB Star Sydney Sweeney Is Unrecognizable In First CHRISTY Trailer; Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

Madame Web star Sydney Sweeney has her eye on an Oscar nomination with Christy, an upcoming biopic about the "female Rocky," Christy Martin. You can see the trailer and first reviews for the movie here.

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 11, 2025 12:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Action
Source: TheRingReport.com

In Christy, Christy Martin (Sydney Sweeney) never imagined life beyond her small-town roots in West Virginia—until she discovered a knack for punching people. Fueled by grit, raw determination, and an unshakable desire to win, she charges into the world of boxing under the guidance of her trainer and manager-turned-husband, Jim (Ben Foster).

However, while Christy flaunts a fiery persona in the ring, her toughest battles unfold outside it—confronting family, identity, and a relationship that just might become life-or-death. Based on remarkable true events, Christy Martin's story is one of resilience, courage, and the fight to reclaim one's life.

Billed as a transformative role for the Madame Web star, who also counts Anyone But YouEuphoria, and Immaculate among her credits, the first trailer and poster for Christy have been released today.

In that, we see more of Sweeney's physical transformation for this role, along with Christy Martin's own journey to in-ring success. Martin competed between 1989 and 2012 and was crowned world champion in the super welterweight class in 2009. In 2010, the boxer was stabbed and shot by her husband, James Martin, but miraculously survived. He's now serving a 25-year prison sentence for attempted second-degree murder.

The movie premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival this week, spawning Oscar buzz for Sweeney. 32 reviews for the movie have been counted on Rotten Tomatoes, where it currently sits at a "Fresh" 63%

"Boxing movies have a way of feeling mythological, but what’s so effective about 'Christy' is that it simply tells her story, allowing the heroism to rise up out of it," writes Variety, with The Wrap countering, "It succeeds about half the time, making for a split decision where Sweeney and Christy both emerge as champions while the film itself can’t quite go the distance."

The Daily Beast notes that Christy is "so rote that even an A.I. wouldn’t dare try to pass it off as original." Rolling Stone, however, argues, "Christy is a decent movie, and a way better proof-of-concept regarding Sweeney’s willingness to go the distance for a project."

So, it's a bit of a mixed bag, and whether reviews like these are good enough to land the Madame Web star an Oscar remains to be seen.  

"I had a nutritionist work with me as well as a weight trainer and a boxing trainer," Sweeney recently said of hr 30lb weight gain for Christy, "We upped my calorie intake and I started taking a lot of protein shakes and supplements and eating everything."

"I ate a lot of Smuckers, a lot of PB and J sandwiches, milkshakes, kind of just constantly always eating because we were so active," she continued. "I was constantly burning it all off at the same time. So keeping it all up was quite a challenge."

Directed by David Michôd from a script he co-wrote with Mirrah Foulkes (Katherine Fugate has a story credit), Christy stars Sydney Sweeney, Ben Foster, Merritt Wever, Katy O'Brian, Ethan Embry, Jess Gabor, Chad Coleman, Bryan Hibbard, Tony Cavalero, and Gilbert Cruz.

Sweeney steps into the ring as Christy Martin in the movie, in theaters on November 7. You can see the trailer and poster for Christy below (via TheRingReport.com).

image host
Benoit Blanc Returns In WAKE UP DEAD MAN: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY First Trailer; Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed
IronGenesis
IronGenesis - 9/11/2025, 12:19 PM
Applaud her Agents & Management Team for putting her on the Charlie Theron career track.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/11/2025, 12:19 PM
These Oscar Bait slops aré tiresome...also...Madame Web Star lol
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 9/11/2025, 12:19 PM
Could be good, I'll watch. Definitely comparing it to ol Clint Eastwoods million dollar baby though
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 9/11/2025, 12:20 PM
I would say she’s VERY recognizable.

User Comment Image
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 9/11/2025, 12:37 PM
@Lisa89 - That is not an attractive woman at all imo. It looks like she has fas or something.
Inb4 "You're a fat neckbeard living in your mommie's basement".
I'm not a public figure making millions off my tits. 😝

I just don't see the attraction here guys. You can see bigger and better tits anywhere, out on the streets or the gym etc.
Can you guys explain what you find attractive about this chick other than her rack?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 9/11/2025, 1:04 PM
@Feralwookiee - I constantly joke that money can turn a man’s bald-spot into a part. So, to be fair, I need to admit that a big rack can turn a very homely girl into a “9” in a lot of men’s eyes. 😂
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 9/11/2025, 1:13 PM
@Lisa89 - I guess you're totally wrong here. 😜

It reminds me of the old joke:

Fat ugly guy goes out of his house and two women are standing there.
He gets into his old Toyota Camry and one girl says to the other "Ew. That's guy is uuuuugly!"

The next day, the girls happen to be standing out there again, when the same guy comes out, but he gets into a shiny brand new Bentley, so the one girl says to the other, "Well, he's not THAT bad looking after all!"

User Comment Image
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 9/11/2025, 12:22 PM
Unrecognizable?
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 9/11/2025, 12:28 PM
@SummersEssex - SEO clickbait technique. People will click on anything that says anyone is unrecognizable, and then comment that they disagree. Clicks + Engagement = $$$
RedFury
RedFury - 9/11/2025, 12:35 PM
@SummersEssex - lol my thoughts too. Donning a wig, and gaining a little bit of mass isn't what I'd consider unrecognizable. I thought she'd have some prosthetics on at the very least with how the article is titled.
dragon316
dragon316 - 9/11/2025, 1:11 PM
@SummersEssex - wasn’t for name in trailer never will have know maybe some parts see it in eyes not everything else I have not saw everything with her in it I’m not familiar with her voice if I was to hear
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 9/11/2025, 12:31 PM
A female athlete being abused and exploited by a jealous partner, sadly a remarkably common story. Hopefully this film is more on the I, Tonya end of the spectrum, and not the Queen of the Ring end.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 9/11/2025, 1:18 PM
@Clintthahamster - Queen of the Ring was good though and well recieved.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 9/11/2025, 1:35 PM
@NinnesMBC - Glad you liked it. I thought it had quite a few issues, as did those I saw it with. Not sure if our expectations were too high going in or what, but it struck me as half-baked and corny. Enjoyed seeing some of my favorite wrestlers on the big screen, though, particularly Toni Storm.
rez4prez
rez4prez - 9/11/2025, 12:37 PM
A 25 year sentence? What a joke. Should get life without parole.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 9/11/2025, 12:40 PM
@rez4prez - Generally speaking, NO state gives out a life sentence without parole for second-degree attempted murder, so, this is not out of the ordinary at all.
dragon316
dragon316 - 9/11/2025, 1:13 PM
Looks intersting instead of Hollywood try make new things they look for books and true story’s make new movies
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 9/11/2025, 1:33 PM
She's a knockout.

View Recorder