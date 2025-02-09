MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - DEAD RECKONING Gets An Action-Packed, Stunt-Filled New "Big Game" TV Spot

Paramount Pictures has released the "Big Game" TV spot Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning and, after celebrating the franchise's past, we see more of what appears to be Tom Cruise's last mission as the iconic Ethan Hunt.

If so, the actor will go out on a high, especially if the stunts teased here are any indication of what to expect from the movie. We also see the returning characters who will be at Hunt's side, with Pom Klementieff's fan-favourite assassin, Paris, among them.

Despite reports that, like its predecessor, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning's budget has spiralled out of control, all signs point to it being money well spent.

Whether it will be a bigger draw than 2023's Dead Reckoning - Part One ("Part Two" was dropped from this movie's title before it was renamed The Final Reckoning) remains to be seen.

During a recent interview, Cruise was asked whether this movie marks the end for his IMF agent and replied, "You gotta see the movie [Laughs]. It’s a hard thing for me to discuss at the moment, because it really is something that you have to experience." He'd add that The Final Reckoning is "an epic, emotional journey of the entire franchise... It’s Homeric."

Filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie was also reluctant to confirm or deny anything. "It is, I hope, the satisfying conclusion to a 30-year story arc," he explained. "I’m pretty confident that people are going to feel that the title was appropriate."

Asked about some of the deadly stunts showcased in today's "Big Game" TV spot - which shows Cruise hanging off the side of another plane - the actor added, "When you stick your face out, going over 120 to 130 miles an hour, you’re not getting oxygen. So I had to train myself how to breathe. There were times I would pass out physically; I was unable to get back into the cockpit."

You can check out the "Big Game" TV spot for Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning below along with Cruise's chill-induing Super Bowl LIX opening (via ActioNewz.com).

Everything you were, everything you've done, has come to this. #MissionImpossible – The Final Reckoning. See you at the movies May 23, 2025. pic.twitter.com/1SKjIwLj2G — Mission: Impossible (@MissionFilm) February 9, 2025 “The long winding road here has all led to this.” @TomCruise welcomes us to Super Bowl LIX 💪 pic.twitter.com/bPhbS9OgGi — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 9, 2025

"Our lives are the sum of our choices. Tom Cruise is Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning," reads the brief synopsis for the movie released alongside the trailer last November.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning stars Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Angela Bassett, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, and Frederick Schmidt.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning arrives in theaters on May 23, 2025.