MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - THE FINAL RECKONING Trailer Is Full Of Stunts Ahead Of Ethan Hunt's Last(?) Mission

The latest trailer and poster for Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is finally here, and it's packed full of action, stunts, and unmissable hints that the end is nigh for Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 07, 2025 11:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Mission: Impossible
Source: ActioNewz.com

A new trailer and poster for Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning have been released (via ActioNewz.com), and both show Tom Cruise performing some wild stunts, including a now-familiar shot of the actor hanging from the wing of an airborne biplane.

Another sees him jump into the ocean from the deck of a ship, and there's plenty of action to be found. We also have a first look at Severance star Tramell Tillman's mystery character and some very intriguing tech that Ethan Hunt is strapped into. 

The sneak peek also plays up the parallels to many of the IMF agent's previous adventures and what could be his last mission...should he choose to accept it, of course.

Paramount Pictures dropped the "Dead Reckoning Part Two" subtitle from the sequel a while ago - likely to differentiate Mission: Impossible 8 from its predecessor - and The Final Reckoning title also points to this being the end of the line for Hunt. 

Earlier this year, Cruise was asked whether this movie marks the end for his IMF agent and replied, "You gotta see the movie [Laughs]. It’s a hard thing for me to discuss at the moment, because it really is something that you have to experience." He'd add that The Final Reckoning is "an epic, emotional journey of the entire franchise... It’s Homeric."

Filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie was also reluctant to confirm or deny anything. "It is, I hope, the satisfying conclusion to a 30-year story arc," he explained. "I’m pretty confident that people are going to feel that the title was appropriate."

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One was widely considered a financial disappointment in 2023, despite earning $570.6 million worldwide (unfortunately, it underperformed domestically with just $172.6 million).  

Not helping matters, of course, was the fact its budget ballooned to a reported $291 million, a staggering sum which is thought to have done irreparable damage to Cruise's relationship with Paramount Pictures. The Final Reckoning also wasn't cheap, so it being Hunt's final adventure is likely out of the actor's hands.

"Our lives are the sum of our choices. Tom Cruise is Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning," reads the brief synopsis for the movie. 

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning stars Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Angela Bassett, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, and Frederick Schmidt.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning arrives in theaters on May 23, 2025. 

JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 4/7/2025, 11:15 AM
A legend wrapping up a legendary franchise. Count me in.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 4/7/2025, 11:17 AM
Give us the James Bond/Ethan Hunt crossover event we've all in my head have been asking for!!!!
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 4/7/2025, 11:32 AM
@HammerLegFoot - add Jason Bourne vs Bond vs Hunt and I’m there in theaters!
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 4/7/2025, 11:35 AM
@slickrickdesigns - Dammit that would be so sick
AnEye
AnEye - 4/7/2025, 11:17 AM
I don't think this will be his last, but I do imagine there will be way less stunts for Cruise to endure but possibly someone like "Ethan" will take over. Sort of what Ethan was doing when MI3 began.

But I am very excited, been rewatching all the MI movies and on Rogue Nation right now. MI2 still sucks but I am having fun watching the movies again.
mountainman
mountainman - 4/7/2025, 11:24 AM
@AnEye - MI2 is the only bad one in the bunch. Pretty good track record for such a long franchise.
AnEye
AnEye - 4/7/2025, 11:33 AM
@mountainman - I agree. From 3 to present, it's like every movie hit that "spy" itch. MI2 just tries to feel too much like James Bond, lack of team cohesion since really, Hunt is doing everything it feels on his own despite his three team mates.

Four I think is when it became really REALLY real for Hunt. He was a hair away from nuclear war lol.
mountainman
mountainman - 4/7/2025, 11:39 AM
@AnEye - Agreed on all fronts. Not sure if this final one will be able to achieve the series highs of Rogue Nation and Fallout, but I just want a good finale.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/7/2025, 11:41 AM
@mountainman - At least MI2 had those cool dove scenes..
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 4/7/2025, 11:47 AM
@AnEye - Ah 90s John Woo. Good for a spectacle but light on story and writing. MI2 is where he lost me. They didn't know which direction they wanted to go with that film. I think they took the wrong lessons away from the first film and thought amping up the style with a hot action director was the move. Unlike many sequels they course corrected with the third one and seemed to only get better.
mountainman
mountainman - 4/7/2025, 12:32 PM
@Wahhvacado - Ive come to enjoy it got its cheesiness. Even the opening shot of Ethan (with cooler longer hair now!) free climbing that mountain. The slow mo doves, the Limp Bitkit song, the motorcycle finale. It’s cheesy as hell and by far the worst MI movie. But it does have some charm on a series rewatch.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/7/2025, 11:18 AM
fallout was good but that last one was complete shit, hope this one is good.
TK420
TK420 - 4/7/2025, 12:19 PM
@harryba11zack - It felt to me like they wrote Hayley in and Furgeson out.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/7/2025, 11:23 AM
Now he'll have more time to make Top Gun 3, 4, and 5.
Timerider
Timerider - 4/7/2025, 12:09 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - just 3, but a spin off, sure. Rooster, A Top Gun Story.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/7/2025, 11:26 AM
Milchick?
User Comment Image
gtabreaker
gtabreaker - 4/7/2025, 11:30 AM
This is the Avengers Endgame for Mission impossible.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 4/7/2025, 11:31 AM
There will never be a last mission as long as Tom Cruise can run.
Timerider
Timerider - 4/7/2025, 12:22 PM
@slickrickdesigns - He wanted to go to 10 movies, but it takes so long to do these movies, he’s getting too old to do them now. He feels the audience deserves the realism when he does his own stunts. He’s pushed his body to the edge and he can no longer do it anymore, which is why he’s retiring the character. He’s doing the same for Maverick in Top Gun 3. No more action movies, Tropic Thunder 2, hell yeah.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/7/2025, 11:35 AM
That looks real good , can’t wait!!.

It is weird how the series in these last 2 films has shifted into this slightly more “sci fi” territory with the Entity which I know is not to everyone’s tastes but I haven’t really minded it since it doesn’t seem too drastic of a turn imo till now where Ethan seems to be downloading it into himself like it’s the Intersect from Chuck lol…

User Comment Image

We’ll see how that goes but I am on the fence with that particular moment as of now.

Anyway , that shot of Ethan jumping into the water is great!!.
CamtonoOfBeskar
CamtonoOfBeskar - 4/7/2025, 11:37 AM
Calling it now, that box he gets in transfers all of Ethans memories, experiences and skill to another agent.
willyburz
willyburz - 4/7/2025, 11:44 AM
Can't wait! So pumped for this movie.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/7/2025, 11:44 AM
Don't worry, Uncle Tom; we trust you.

The last one was a bit long and slow, but I’ll give you a pass this time.

I’m sure you’ll make up for it with this one.

And please, I'm always up for another Mission Impossible movie.

As far as its got bigger and better stunts, I love watching Uncle Tom risk his life! 🤦‍♂️

For [frick]s sake!
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 4/7/2025, 11:54 AM
Seems like the mask is a slight nod to the much talked about Iron Man casting.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/7/2025, 12:24 PM
Thank you Tom Cruise. All i can say is legend. Best movie of 2025 incoming

