MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - THE FINAL RECKONING Trailer Is Full Of Stunts Ahead Of Ethan Hunt's Last(?) Mission

A new trailer and poster for Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning have been released (via ActioNewz.com), and both show Tom Cruise performing some wild stunts, including a now-familiar shot of the actor hanging from the wing of an airborne biplane.

Another sees him jump into the ocean from the deck of a ship, and there's plenty of action to be found. We also have a first look at Severance star Tramell Tillman's mystery character and some very intriguing tech that Ethan Hunt is strapped into.

The sneak peek also plays up the parallels to many of the IMF agent's previous adventures and what could be his last mission...should he choose to accept it, of course.

Paramount Pictures dropped the "Dead Reckoning Part Two" subtitle from the sequel a while ago - likely to differentiate Mission: Impossible 8 from its predecessor - and The Final Reckoning title also points to this being the end of the line for Hunt.

Earlier this year, Cruise was asked whether this movie marks the end for his IMF agent and replied, "You gotta see the movie [Laughs]. It’s a hard thing for me to discuss at the moment, because it really is something that you have to experience." He'd add that The Final Reckoning is "an epic, emotional journey of the entire franchise... It’s Homeric."

Filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie was also reluctant to confirm or deny anything. "It is, I hope, the satisfying conclusion to a 30-year story arc," he explained. "I’m pretty confident that people are going to feel that the title was appropriate."

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One was widely considered a financial disappointment in 2023, despite earning $570.6 million worldwide (unfortunately, it underperformed domestically with just $172.6 million).

Not helping matters, of course, was the fact its budget ballooned to a reported $291 million, a staggering sum which is thought to have done irreparable damage to Cruise's relationship with Paramount Pictures. The Final Reckoning also wasn't cheap, so it being Hunt's final adventure is likely out of the actor's hands.

"Our lives are the sum of our choices. Tom Cruise is Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning," reads the brief synopsis for the movie.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning stars Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Angela Bassett, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, and Frederick Schmidt.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning arrives in theaters on May 23, 2025.