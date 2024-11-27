The GANGS OF LONDON Return In First Teaser For Season 3 Of Gareth Evans' Blood-Soaked Crime Drama

The Gangs of London will return to battle it out for control of the city's criminal underworld in 2025, and Sky and AMC+ have now released the first teaser for season 3 of the brutally-violent BAFTA-winning series.

The Gareth Evans and Matt Flannery-created crime drama has seen a spike in popularity since the first two seasons have been made available to stream on Netflix, and fans are eager to find out what happened to our main characters following the intense events of the previous batch of episodes.

In the season 2 finale, Sean Wallace and cop-turned-criminal Elliot engaged in a savage battle which culminated with the former close to death and hanging from a crane.

The season 3 teaser confirms that Sean survived (he does that), but now seems to be behind bars. As for Elliot, he appeared to lose any spark of his former self that remained following the death of his father, and is now a full-fledged gangster working alongside the Dumani crime family.

Something tells us a rematch is on the cards!

Check out the teaser below along with some promo stills, and let us know if you've seen the first two seasons of Gangs of London in the comments section.

“Former undercover cop turned gangster Elliot navigates his new role as a top-level criminal alongside the Dumanis, but the spiking throws their operations into disarray. The Wallaces, Luan, Lale, and the street gangs face devastating consequences as personal vendettas collide with professional power struggles bleeding into violent turf wars. In the ruthless fight for control of London’s criminal underworld, no one is safe. This was no accident — it was a calculated attack. But who’s pulling the strings?”

Pulse Films is producing for Sky Studios and AMC+, with launch details for AMC yet to be confirmed. Peter McKenna is the lead writer with Kim Hong Sun on board as the lead director. Both also executive produced alongside Thomas Benski, Hugh Warren, Vikki Tennant, Sky Studios’ Adrian Sturges and AMC+’s Noel Manzano. Michael Eagle-Hodgson is series executive producer, and Farren Blackburn (The Winter King, A Discovery of Witches) and Tessa Hoffe (Crossfire, Kin) have also joined as directors.

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Joe Cole, Michelle Fairley, Lucian Msamati, and Brian Vernel are all set to return, along with Pippa Bennett-Warner, Narges Rashidi, Asif Raza Mir, Orli and Eri Shuka, Jahz Armando and Fady Elsayed. New players include Andrew Koji, Richard Dormer, and T’Nia Miller with guest stars Phil Daniels, Ruth Sheen, and Mat Fraser also joining this season.