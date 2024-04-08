DreamWorks Animation's KUNG FU PANDA 4 Has Just Eclipsed Another Milestone At The Global Box Office

Dreamworks' Kung Fu Panda 4 made an additional $7.85 million domestically and $27.4 million overseas on its fifth weekend of release, for a $35.25 million global weekend.



As of right now, the film's total box office revenue sits at 410.4M worldwide.



With a production budget of under $85 million, the movie's break-even figure is estimated to be about $255 million when P&A and 50/50 revenue share with theaters are taken into consideration.

The film should surpass the $500M global mark before it ends its run in theaters, a very respectable number when you consider that its the first Kung Fu Panda film in 8 years and even series star Jack Black assumed that Dreamworks was done with the franchise.

Universal / DreamWorks Animation's Kung Fu Panda 4 grossed an estimated $7.85M this weekend (from 3,398 locations). Estimated total domestic gross stands at $166.05M.



Kung Fu Panda 4 has now surpassed Kung Fu Panda 2 domestically.#KungFuPanda #KungFuPanda4 #BoxOffice pic.twitter.com/sQy8ghMsdQ — BoxOfficeReport.com (@BORReport) April 7, 2024 Universal / DreamWorks Animation's Kung Fu Panda 4 passed the $400M global mark this weekend.



The film grossed an estimated $27.4M internationally this weekend. Estimated international total stands at $244.4M, estimated global total stands at $410.4M.#KungFuPanda #BoxOffice pic.twitter.com/Aqv1Tbx5mM — BoxOfficeReport.com (@BORReport) April 7, 2024

Recently, Kung Fu Panda 4's co-director Stephanie Ma-Stine teased that despite the events of the film, the fourth installment was not the end of Po's story, a hint that there will be more films to come.

Up next for Dreamworks Animation is The Wild Robot from director Chris Sanders, which hits theaters on September 20, 2024.

The film features the voice talent of returning stars Academy Award winner Dustin Hoffman as Kung Fu master, Shifu; James Hong (Everything Everywhere All at Once) as Po’s adoptive father, Mr. Ping; Academy Award nominee Bryan Cranston as Po’s birth father, Li, and Emmy Award nominee Ian McShane as Tai Lung, Shifu’s former student and arch-nemesis. Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) joins the ensemble as a new character, Han, the leader of the Den of Thieves.



Kung Fu Panda 4 is directed by Mike Mitchell (DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls, Shrek Forever After) and produced by Rebecca Huntley (DreamWorks Animation’s The Bad Guys). The film’s co-director is Stephanie Ma Stine (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power).

Kung Fu Panda 4 Official Synopsis

This spring, for the first time in almost a decade, comedy icon Jack Black returns to his role as Po, the world’s most unlikely kung fu master, with a hilarious, butt-kicking new chapter in DreamWorks Animation’s beloved action-comedy franchise: Kung Fu Panda 4.

After three death-defying adventures defeating world-class villains with his unmatched courage and mad martial arts skills, Po, the Dragon Warrior (Golden Globe nominee Jack Black), is called upon by destiny to … give it a rest already. More specifically, he’s tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace.

That poses a couple of obvious problems. First, Po knows as much about spiritual leadership as he does about the paleo diet, and second, he needs to quickly find and train a new Dragon Warrior before he can assume his new lofty position.

Even worse, there’s been a recent sighting of a wicked, powerful sorceress, Chameleon (Oscar® winner Viola Davis), a tiny lizard who can shapeshift into any creature, large or small. And Chameleon has her greedy, beady little eyes on Po’s Staff of Wisdom, which would give her the power to re-summon all the master villains whom Po has vanquished to the spirit realm.

So, Po’s going to need some help. He finds it (kinda?) in the form of crafty, quick-witted thief Zhen (Golden Globe winner Awkwafina), a corsac fox who really gets under Po’s fur but whose skills will prove invaluable. In their quest to protect the Valley of Peace from Chameleon’s reptilian claws, this comedic odd-couple duo will have to work together. In the process, Po will discover that heroes can be found in the most unexpected places.