GOTG Star Chris Pratt Voices GARFIELD In Full Trailer For Sony Pictures' Animated Movie

Following a brief teaser, Sony Pictures has released a full trailer for its upcoming animated Garfield movie (appropriately titled The Garfield Movie), and it gives us a better idea of what to expect from the lazy, lasagne-loving tabby-cat's latest big-screen adventure.

The trailer introduces Garfield (Chris Pratt) as a kitten, who winds up in the care of Jon Arbuckle (Nicholas Hoult) after seemingly being abandoned by his father (Samuel L. Jackson). The little moggie soon develops a taste for Italian food (among many other things), and enjoys the good life alongside his canine pal Odie (Harvey Guillén).

Yes, Odie has a voice-actor... even though the beloved pooch won't actually speak in the movie.

"That was my first thing," the Blue Beetle actor told ComicBook.com about being offered the role. "When they asked me to do Odie, it was shortly after Puss in Boots had come out and they said, 'We love what you did with Perrito, and he's so sweet and kind, and the way he does everything.' I was like, 'Oh, thank you.' And they're like, 'We'd love for you to be Odie.' I was like, 'Oh my gosh.' I was like, 'Thank you.' And then I was like, 'Wait, doesn't Odie not talk?'"

Guillén says he was asked to "convey every kind of emotion that the character would have without saying a word."

"He's like, 'We know you can do it because we can do it with words, some are your side already on Puss in Boots, but imagine if you took the words out, and then you just did it without words.' And it was a challenge and I loved it because it's so different. Now it's just different from Perrito, different from Gabo [from Wish], from Nightwing [from Harley Quinn], all the voice characters that I've played so far, it's different from all of them. And I like to say we're not playing the same note over and over. And so it was nice and I think people are going to really enjoy it."

Check out the trailer below along with some new posters - including one inspired by Dune: Part Two - and let us know what you think.

Garfield (voiced by Chris Pratt), the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat, is about to have a wild outdoor adventure! After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father – scruffy street cat Vic (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson) – Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist.

The Garfield Movie is directed by American animation filmmaker Mark Dindal, director of the movies Cats Don't Dance, The Emperor's New Groove, and Chicken Little. The screenplay is written by Paul A. Kaplan & Mark Torgove and David Reynolds. Based on the Garfield characters originally created by Jim Davis.

Produced by John Cohen, Broderick Johnson, Andrew A. Kosove, Steven P. Wegner, Craig Sost, Namit Malhotra, Crosby Clyse.

Sony Pictures will debut The Garfield Movie in theaters nationwide starting on May 24th, 2024.