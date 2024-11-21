New Trailers And Posters Released For DreamWorks Animation's THE BAD GUYS 2 And Pixar's ELIO

Following a rather quiet 2024 thanks to last year's Hollywood strikes, 2025 is shaping up to be a much bigger - and busier - year for movies.

Pixar Animation Studios and DreamWorks Animation are among those bring exciting titles into theaters. For now, we'll start with the latter and our first look at the highly anticipated sequel to The Bad Guys, The Bad Guys 2.

In the movie, everyone's favourite felons are back, and this time, they've got company.

In this action-packed chapter from DreamWorks Animation's acclaimed comedy smash about a crackerjack crew of animal outlaws, our now-reformed Bad Guys are trying (very, very hard) to be good, but instead find themselves hijacked into a high-stakes, globe-trotting heist, masterminded by a new team of criminals they never saw coming: The Bad Girls.

The Bad Guys 2 stars the stellar original cast, led by Sam Rockwell as Mr. Wolf, Marc Maron as safe-cracker Mr. Snake, Craig Robinson as master-of disguise Mr. Shark, Anthony Ramos as Mr. Piranha, and Awkwafina as hacker Ms. Tarantula, aka "Webs."

The returning voice cast is joined by a new trio of comedic powerhouses as The Bad Girls: Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple) as Bad Girls leader Kitty Kat, a dangerously clever snow leopard; Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Movie Film) as Pigtail, a brilliant Bulgarian wild boar engineer; and Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll) as Doom, a wry raven with a knack for deception.

From celebrated returning director Pierre Perifel and producer Damon Ross, The Bad Guys 2 also features the voice talents of Zazie Beetz as Governor Diane Foxington, Richard Ayoade as Professor Marmalade, Alex Borstein as Police Chief (now Commissioner) Misty Luggins, and Lilly Singh as sensationalist reporter Tiffany Fluffit.

You can check out the trailer and poster below (via Toonado.com).

As for the next original story from Pixar, what if the thing you were searching for found you first? In the studio's big-screen comedic misadventure, Elio, alien-obsessed Elio discovers the answer to that question when he is transported to the Communiverse, an interplanetary paradise that is home to intelligent life from galaxies far and wide.

However, when he’s mistaken as Earth’s leader, he’ll have to form unexpected bonds, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions and make sure he doesn’t lose the opportunity to live out his ultimate dream.

Elio features the voices of Yonas Kibreab as Elio, Zoe Saldaña as Aunt Olga, Remy Edgerly as Glordon, Brad Garrett as Lord Grigon, Jameela Jamil as Ambassador Questa, and Shirley Henderson as OOOOO. The movie is directed by Madeline Sharafian (Burrow), Domee Shi (Turning Red) and Adrian Molina (co-screenwriter/co-director of Coco), and produced by Mary Alice Drumm (Coco).

Here's the latest trailer and poster for the movie (also via Toonado.com).