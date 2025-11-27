SUPERMAN Star Skyler Gisondo Joins SHREK 5 Alongside SNL Veteran As Shrek And Fiona's Sons

The news cycle typically comes to a halt in Hollywood over Thanksgiving, but thanks to Toonado.com, we have some big casting news today for Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation's upcoming Shrek 5.

It's been revealed that Marcello Hernández and Skyler Gisondo are both heading to Far Far Away after being cast as Shrek and Fiona's sons, Fergus and Farkle. They now join Spider-Man: Brand New Day star Zendaya, who plays Shrek and Fiona's daughter, Felicia.

Hernández is best known for his lengthy stint on Saturday Night Live, but he's also racked up acting credits in Happy Gilmore 2 and the upcoming comedy 72 Hours.

As for Gisondo, he's the DCU's Jimmy Olsen and appeared in Superman this summer. Next up is Man of Tomorrow and an HBO Max TV series co-starring Gorilla Grodd that's been incorrectly dubbed "DC Crime." Other feature credits include Licorice Pizza and Booksmart.

Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz are set to reprise their roles as Shrek, Donkey and Fiona, with Conrad Vernon and Walt Dohrn tapped to direct. The former helmed Shrek 2, while Dohrn worked on the second and third movies as a writer and artist, and later as head of story on Shrek Forever After. Brad Ableson (Minions: The Rise of Gru) co-directs.

Gina Shay (Shrek Forever After) produces alongside Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri, the creative force behind the Despicable Me and Minions franchises, as well as The Super Mario Bros. Movie and 2026's The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but there have been rumours about Shrek and Donkey being transported to the real world. Zendaya's Felicia, meanwhile, may end up being the movie's lead.

"I’ve always said I would do Shrek forever," Murphy said in a recent interview. "Donkey is a great character to play. I love the whole cast. So I was excited when it was like, “Hey, they’re doing another one,” and they want to do a Donkey one, too. I’m totally into it. I come in too hot, every vocal session."

"You have a headache after a Shrek session. The donkey has a lot of singing. You’re on 10, and you’re doing it over and over again. The great thing, though, is it’s appreciated. Everybody loves the movie. Nothing’s worse than working really hard on something, and doing makeup and sweat and all this shit, and then you put it out, and they’d be like, 'Two thumbs down.' You go, 'I was in the makeup chair for 50 hours!' [Laughs]"

Shrek 5 is set to be released in theaters on June 30, 2027.