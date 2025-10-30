Will This Be The New BARBIE? Warner Bros. Announces First-Ever HELLO KITTY Hollywood Movie For 2028

Hello Kitty is nearly 52 years old, and a pop culture mainstay. Since its inception, it's hard to go... well, anywhere, without seeing something Hello Kitty-related somewhere around you. Whether it's notepads, clothes, shoes, makeup—the cute cat with a bow on her head is quite literally everywhere. She has also been adapted into multiple small-screen animated projects. Given her immense popularity, it's been odd that the franchise has yet to receive the big-screen treatment. Fortunately, that's finally changing.

It's time to buckle up, because a Hello Kitty film has been officially announced. From co-producers Warner Bros. Pictures Animation and New Line Cinema, the movie will be directed by Leo Matsuda, in his first time directing a major feature. Matsuda is a veteran of the animation industry, having worked on Disney properties Big Hero 6 and Wreck-It-Ralph. As for the writing team, Dana Fox (Cruella, Wicked: For Good) is said to have penned the latest draft of the project.

The film comes from producer Beau Flynn, who, according to Variety, worked for a decade with Shintaro Tsuji, founder and CEO of Sanrio, to obtain the Hello Kitty rights. Variety also confirmed the film will be an English-speaking release, as opposed to English-dubbed. In a statement (via Variety), Warner Bros. said the following about the project: "The film marks Hello Kitty’s Hollywood theatrical debut as Hello Kitty and her friends embark on a cinematic adventure sure to delight audiences of all ages."

Warner Bros. made the announcement with a video on its official Instagram account, showing a person dressed as Hello Kitty in the Warner Bros. lot, excitedly pointing at the WB water tower, now adorned with a bow. The caption read, "Hello, Hollywood! [The 'Hello Kitty' movie] is coming to theaters July 21, 2028!"

As mentioned, it's been a long-time coming for a Hello Kitty movie. Intentions to make the film were first revealed in 2015, with plans to release it internationally in 2019. That ultimately didn't materialize, but things picked back up in 2019, when it was announced that for the first time, Sanrio had given the Hello Kitty movie rights to a Hollywood studio (the previous attempt was meant to be financed by Sanrio, with a massive budget in the $160-$240 million range). At the time of the announcement, Shintaro Tsuji stated:

"I am extremely pleased that Hello Kitty and other popular Sanrio characters will be making their Hollywood debut. Hello Kitty has long been a symbol of friendship, and we hope this film will only serve to grow that circle of friendship around the world."

Of the announcement, New Line co-Presidents and Chief Creative Officers at the time, Carolyn Blackwood and Richard Brener, stated:

"We are thrilled to partner with Sanrio and FlynnPictureCo. on developing a film based on this treasured icon. It's a rare privilege to have the opportunity to explore the possibilities of such timeless IP. Hello Kitty and her friends have been part of our shared culture for decades, and we look forward to exploring where her newest adventure will take her."

As mentioned, Hello Kitty is a staple of pop culture. Being the first time that Hello Kitty has ever been adapted theatrically, the film has the potential to have a similar cultural impact as fellow animated feauture The Super Mario Bros. Movie from 2023, which ended up grossing $1.3 billion globally.

The Hello Kitty movie is slated to release July 21, 2028.