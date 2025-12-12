SUPERGIRL Star Milly Alcock Confirms [SPOILER] Will Appear; Movie Takes Place Entirely In Outer Space

The first Supergirl trailer soared online yesterday (you can watch it here, if you missed it) and we already have a pretty sizeable spoiler...directly from the Woman of Tomorrow herself, Milly Alcock.

While we've long suspected this might be the case, the actress has told GamesRadar+ that David Corenswet's Superman appears in Supergirl. Interestingly, it sounds like the entire scene plays out in Kryptonian.

Reflecting on the toughest scene to shoot, Alcock said, "Oh my god, it was...it was with Superman. And I wasn't in the suit, and I was speaking a different language. A different language. Yeah, that day was really hard, it was, like, 2 degrees."

"He jumped right in the deep end. Yeah, that was a hard day. The whole scene was in Kryptonian," she added. "The whole scene was, yeah, Kryptonian."

You might think this is a given based on how Superman ended. In the movie's closing moments, Kara Zor-El returned to Earth to retrieve Krypto. However, based on new comments from director Craig Gillespie and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn, it appears the Man of Tomorrow will travel into space to meet up with his cousin in Supergirl.

"The whole movie takes place in outer space," Gillespie told Screen Rant. "It's a very different world to start with. And so right there we're creating a whole new set piece."

Gunn added, "Yeah, the whole movie is in outer space. The outer space thing is a big part of it, because it is a space fantasy." That lines up with the comics and points to Supergirl being a very different type of adventure.

Expanding on how the Maiden of Might fits into the wider DCU, Gunn said, "From the beginning, we said this is a story-based medium. We want stories to be in theaters that are cool and different from each other. And this movie, I think, as you can see, is not exactly just a female clone of Superman. It's its own thing entirely, and with a character who is equally worthy of this treatment."

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.