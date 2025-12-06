AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Marvel Rumored To Have Some "Insane" Things Planned For 2026 Reshoots

Avengers Doomsday is going to film some INSANE scenes early next year 🤯🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/40S5PTVgWf — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) December 4, 2025

Avengers: Doomsday wrapped principal photography around this time last month, but we know that "Kevin Feige and the Russo Bros. will be tinkering as they prepare for a healthy dose of additional photography down the road."

A member of the movie's stunt team has now taken to social media to share a look at some new Doomsday merch, a black hoodie and green Avengers logo cap, along with a note thanking them for their work.

The Doctor Doom-themed card mentions that they have "crossed the finish line," but the timing of the post has led to speculation that reshoots may already be underway.

It would seem a little early to bring everyone back for additional photography when the film only wrapped a few weeks ago, and despite other scoopers claiming (guessing, more like) that cameras are rolling again, Daniel Richtman is adamant that they are not.

There are conflicting reports about when reshoots are scheduled to begin, but we have heard that Marvel might be planning to wait until early in the new year. We'll be sure to share any updates as we have them.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

