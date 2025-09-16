AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Rumored Details On Doctor Doom's Powers And Nefarious Connection To [SPOILER]

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Rumored Details On Doctor Doom's Powers And Nefarious Connection To [SPOILER]

We have some rumored details on Doctor Doom's role in Avengers: Doomsday here, and it sounds like the villain will enhance his power set after coming into contact with a certain ring-wielding hero...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 16, 2025 10:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is obviously shaping up to be an incredibly powerful new villain for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and a recent synopsis confirmed that he will utilize a mixture of "cutting-edge science and powerful magic" to "unleash a cascading crisis across the entire multiverse."

Last week, we got what we assumed to be our first look at Doom's character design for Avengers: Doomsday via some promo art, and the accompanying light show video appeared to feature the villain wielding Shang-Chi's (Simu Liu) Ten Rings.

In his latest Q&A, The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez shared some new details on how Doom plans to enhance his abilities, and it sounds like he will indeed target the Master of Kung Fu to acquire the ancient and incredibly powerful Ta Lo artefacts.

Perez begins by mentioning that Shang-Chi will mostly be used as "comic relief" in Doomsday, presumably after Doom relieves him of those Rings!

"He may feel a bit out of place because it’ll be his first time being in a large group of super-powered heroes. Although I do have to say, did you see Doom’s recent design from the Disney 2026 Merchandise Expo in China? Shoooooot. Not the 1:1 design they’ll use in Doomsday, but it’s close. Say, upon closer inspection, doesn’t that Plackart Doom have on his abdomen look mighty interesting? It almost looks like you could bounce a ring off it. Or 10."

Perez also describes Doom as, "a man scorned by the incursions that are happening across the multiverse, dooming countless realities, and he wants to bring an end to that by any means necessary."

Previous rumors have claimed that Liu would have had a major role in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty before Marvel pivoted to Doom, so this sounds like it might be a bit of a downgrade for Shang-Chi. Still, Doom wielding the Ten Rings along with the rest of the tech he's acquired on his travels should make him a big bad for the ages.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor May Reveal Surprising New Details About The Scarlet Witch's Role - SPOILERS
Related:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor May Reveal Surprising New Details About The Scarlet Witch's Role - SPOILERS
Alan Cumming Hints That X-MEN Star [SPOILER] Has Also Joined The Cast Of AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY
Recommended For You:

Alan Cumming Hints That X-MEN Star [SPOILER] Has Also Joined The Cast Of AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 9/16/2025, 10:08 PM
Why would Shang Chi be used as comic relief? Without his ten rings he is still an incredible hand to hand combatant. That's like saying "Daredevil will be comic relief because Doom takes his Billy clubs away".
Vigor
Vigor - 9/16/2025, 10:11 PM
@SonOfAGif - exactly why I read this as bull shit
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 9/16/2025, 10:15 PM
@Vigor - Marvel Studios has its comic relief characters with Ms. Marvel, Ant-Man, Rocket, Deadpool, She-Hulk, Red Guardian, Bob, Human Torch, Thing, US Agent, and Gambit. Why do they need to take one of the more hardened heroes and turn them into a comedian when they have an abundance of those co-existing in the same movie?
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 9/16/2025, 10:13 PM
A lot going on in this shit. I can see the opening scene with Doom just releasing all types of chaos and poets in some dark shit. Can’t wait. Still the second most anticipated film of the decade behind The Batman 2.
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 9/16/2025, 10:14 PM
@TheJester187 - *powers
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 9/16/2025, 10:15 PM
How do they become “reliable insiders”? They pay for this info from people working on these projects?
Huskers
Huskers - 9/16/2025, 10:22 PM
I’ve always thought those magical rings were a stupid idea!
clogan
clogan - 9/16/2025, 11:00 PM
I hear @Gusto can also fit 10 rings on his schlong.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/16/2025, 11:11 PM

Shang-chi is a great comics character. Cretton did a bad job on that movie. It was okay for a while, but the last half was terrible.

And they give him Spider-Man. This is a HUGE mistake. I hope they keep a very tight rein on him before he kills the billion dollar Spidey golden goose.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/16/2025, 11:20 PM
I don’t like the idea of Shang Chi being “comic relief” in Doomsday after his rings get presumably taken by Doom just because he may feel out of place which also doesn’t make sense since not only is he still a very capable fighter , he’s also likely on a team with other non powered heroes like Falcon , Captain America & Yelena in which the latter 2 are team leaders…

I will say not to take that too seriously since re-reading his comment , it seems more like speculation then anything else so we’ll see.

In regards to Doom , him being a man scorned by the incursions apparently makes me think him having lost his family because of them might be true and part of his motivation is to somehow get them back which feels very much like the Iron Man:Armored Adventures take…

I can see him being an amalgam of that aswell as certain comic book versions of the character who feels that the world or universe would be much better under his rule which could be interesting imo!!.



User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder