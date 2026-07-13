Avengers: Doomsday Directors Tease New Approach To Doctor Doom And MCU's "Completely New Direction"

Avengers: Doomsday Directors Tease New Approach To Doctor Doom And MCU's &quot;Completely New Direction&quot;

Avengers: Doomsday directors Joe and Anthony Russo have revealed new details about their approach to Doctor Doom and how that movie and Secret Wars are "phase zero" for the MCU.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 13, 2026 03:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday
Source: Soundsphere

At the San Diego Comic-Con in 2024, Marvel Studios welcomed the Russo Brothers back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, along with Robert Downey Jr., who swaps Iron Man's armour for Doctor Doom's in this December's Avengers: Doomsday.

After saying they would likely be too busy with their AGBO endeavours to return to Marvel Studios until at least the end of this decade, Joe and Anthony shocked everyone with their MCU return for Doomsday and 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars.

Of course, they were also coming off the back of disappointments like The Gray Man and The Electric State on Netflix, so another $1 billion box office hit will do them a lot of favours in Hollywood (AGBO will, unusually, also produce the next Avengers movies). 

Talking to Soundsphere, Anthony told the site that his and Joe's MCU return ultimately came down to being pitched a compelling story.

"We did really feel like our job with those two Avengers movies was to sort of provide a climax to what the MCU had been up to that point, even beyond the work that we had done," he started. "So, there was a sense that we had that there’s no narrative past this. That was our understanding. It took a few years for us to move past that story."

"Oddly enough as we’re very close with Marvel, we continue we are sort of every few months we’ll talk. We’re very close friends with them, and we talk a lot about a lot of creative ideas that we don’t end up working on, but eventually we just came to an idea, and it was Steve McFeely, the writer who co-wrote all the Marvel work that we did; he came up with this creative idea that sort of reignited."

"I can’t talk about that creative idea because it’s the basis for Doomsday, but that all of a sudden broke the skies open for us. We saw all new kinds of possibilities within the MCU with that idea," Anthony teased. "It was very much based upon the work we had done prior, and now we have Donald in official partnership on those films as well. So, it’s an exciting time for us."

Asked about bringing Downey back into the fold as Doctor Doom, Joe replied, "We were with Robert earlier, and we’re both talking about this concept that we are back to phase zero. This is starting over from scratch. We want to make sure everybody feels like we’re not leaning on anything from the past. This is going to be, as you’ll see when you see the movie, a completely new direction."

When the Oscar-winner's past as Iron Man was brought up, all the filmmaker would say was, "I’m not going to give away anything. It will all make sense when you watch the movies." 

Later, the Russos revealed that Doctor Doom's MCU costume is their all-time favourite and went on to drop some hints about how they're approaching the character (which may explain persistent rumours that this Victor Von Doom is a husband and father). 

"We always look at it as our job to not tell you a story that you’ve heard before," Anthony mused. "We’re never translating directly from the comics. We’re always adding a new experience that hasn’t been written yet in terms of who these characters can be."

"But I would say Doom hits that sweet spot between being very specific and unique to the original story that happens within this film, but also delivering on what the most awesome things are about Doom from the comics," he added. 

Many Marvel fans are convinced that they know where the next Avengers movies are heading, especially as Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribic's Secret Wars seems to be a huge source of inspiration. However, based on these remarks, the filmmakers have some curveballs in store for us.

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 7/13/2026, 3:07 PM
Finally, a new take on Dr. Doom. We've gotten way too many accurate adaptations on screen.
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 7/13/2026, 3:31 PM
@InfinitePunches -

User Comment Image
BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 7/13/2026, 3:33 PM
@TemporarilyHere - 🤣
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 7/13/2026, 3:35 PM
@TemporarilyHere - /j I'm afraid.
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 7/13/2026, 3:40 PM
@InfinitePunches -

/j, /s, no biggie...

User Comment Image
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 7/13/2026, 3:10 PM
"I can’t talk about that creative idea because it’s the basis for Doomsday, but that all of a sudden broke the skies open for us. We saw all new kinds of possibilities within the MCU with that idea,"

Lets back up the truck for RDJ and write everything around that. That was the idea.
BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 7/13/2026, 3:19 PM
I can't be the only person who wants a movie based on "Triumph & Torment".
My God, that could be a FANTASTIC "Dr. Strange 3" and would be a GREAT place for RDJR's Doom post-Secret Wars.
I've been a fan if this book a loooong time and it's my favorite story for both characters. It would also he a great way to spotlight Sascha Cohen's Mephisto as well. Raimi could direct the hell (pun most definitely intended) out of it.
BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 7/13/2026, 3:21 PM
@BiffDitko - they could even reconfigure the plot to work in Theron's Clea plus Brother Voodoo is in it as well. Even when the first "Doctor Strange" film came out, this was the one I've wanted to see. Such an amazing comic.
Mongrol
Mongrol - 7/13/2026, 3:30 PM


Need a Spidey/Strange/Doom film

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BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 7/13/2026, 3:31 PM
@Mongrol - just Strange/Doom. "Triumph & Torment".
Gambito
Gambito - 7/13/2026, 3:30 PM
They remain the biggest worry for me, I cannot stress how much I hated their movies outside of the MCU they were awful. Now they are producers as well man I hope Feige is very hands on with this shit
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/13/2026, 3:36 PM
[frick] the crybabies, I'm willing to give RDJ Doom a chance if the story is good enough. Besides, we've already had the typical Loathing-of-Reed-Richards setup that pushes him to become a villain plenty of times before.
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 7/13/2026, 3:37 PM
Putting aside what a slap in the face of the Latverian hegemon's fans this is, let alone his iconic rivalries with Reed, Strange, Namor, etc., what's gonna make this even worse is the inavitable MCU-fication of the character on page.

Gone is the gupsy master of both technology and sorcery. THey already made him a Reed variant in the recent Ultimate universe, why not make him a Stark in the long run, right?

Fml...
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 7/13/2026, 3:39 PM
I have all the faith in the Russos. They’ve delivered the best MCU versions of *most* of the characters they’ve worked with. A few exceptions, sure. But they tend to have their finger on the pulse of what makes a good comic book movie. And I love that they don’t adapt directly from the comics. They keep the spirit, even if the specifics change.

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