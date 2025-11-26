AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Fan-Art Based On Leaked Photos Reveals Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom On His Throne

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Fan-Art Based On Leaked Photos Reveals Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom On His Throne

We have another piece of fan-art based on the Avengers: Doomsday photo leaks, this time claiming to depict what Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom looks like sitting on his throne in Latveria. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 26, 2025 11:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

We're just weeks away from the Avengers: Doomsday trailer's release, and that should mean the leaked cast photos will finally be shared on social media.

Somehow acquired and seen by a small handful of fans, the images in question are typically used for promotional material. Some of the leaked shots from Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 were used on posters, for example. Meanwhile, shots from Season 2 of the Disney+ series have lent a lot of weight to these photos being the real deal.

In recent weeks, one X user who claims to have seen the leaked shots from Avengers: Doomsday has been sharing their interpretation of various characters and costumes from the movie. 

Now, @AjepArts has revealed what Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom looks like on his throne. The costume is the same one we saw in promo art earlier this year, while Doom is striking a suitably villainous pose, not unlike what we're used to seeing in the comics. 

We imagine the surroundings are Victor Von Doon's castle in Latveria, and it seems there are magical runes on his throne. This version of the character looks set to use both science and magic, unlike previous adaptations that relied almost entirely on the former.

"It’s a very intense process developing the character," Joe Russo said of Downey's approach to Doom earlier this year. "He’s so immersed in it. He is so dialled in. That’s the kind of artist he is. That’s the kind of actor he is."

The Avengers: Doomsday director added that Downey is "writing backstory, costume ideas," noting, "I think he just loves really rich three-dimensional characters and I think he sees a real opportunity here with that character."

You can take a closer look at this Avengers: Doomsday-inspired fan art below. 

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to reports from the trades. Many actors are similarly rumoured to show up, including Tobey Maguire, Hugh Jackman, Brie Larson, Elizabeth Olsen, and countless others.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Will We Get Another Big Chair Reveal Cast Announcement? Here's The Latest
Related:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Will We Get Another Big "Chair Reveal" Cast Announcement? Here's The Latest
RUMOR: Some Surprising, Spoilery New Details About AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's Scarlet Witch Plans Revealed
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: Some Surprising, Spoilery New Details About AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's Scarlet Witch Plans Revealed

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 11/26/2025, 11:56 AM
User Comment Image
JackDeth
JackDeth - 11/26/2025, 12:00 PM
'This page doesn't exist'
JobinJ
JobinJ - 11/26/2025, 12:04 PM
Fan Art. WTF happened to this site?
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 11/26/2025, 12:27 PM
@JobinJ - I can't believe I'm going to defend Josh here, but I'm glad he finally labeled it as fan art, rather than concept art. Your mileage on the medium may vary, but credit where it's due.
santiagoch
santiagoch - 11/26/2025, 2:26 PM
The worst part is that the supposed fan art doesn't even exist.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 11/26/2025, 12:16 PM
Found it.

User Comment Image
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 11/26/2025, 1:07 PM
@BillyBatson1000 - this is funnier than it has to be
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 11/26/2025, 2:22 PM
@BillyBatson1000 - Probably more comic accurate than what we'll get in the movie.
KindredMac
KindredMac - 11/26/2025, 2:44 PM
@BillyBatson1000 - THANK YOU!!!!
THIS RIGHT HERE.... is the best representation of what Doom will look like.
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN - 11/26/2025, 12:38 PM
How is fan art "leaked?" What the hell is going on with this site.
DrCigarettes
DrCigarettes - 11/26/2025, 1:47 PM
@JstaKIDfrmBKLYN - Josh needs to go. Seriously. Just a leech rage baiter posting absolute shite. Pathetic.
KindredMac
KindredMac - 11/26/2025, 2:45 PM
@JstaKIDfrmBKLYN - We've been saying that for the past 15 years or so....
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN - 11/26/2025, 3:05 PM
@DrCigarettes - Couldn't agree more. He's a blight on this site who does nothing but drag down the legitimacy and credibility of this site.
DrCigarettes
DrCigarettes - 11/26/2025, 3:07 PM
@KindredMac - it hasn’t been this bad until the last few years, and has steadily declined. 15 years ago, this site actually posted relevant stuff, and even had the odd scoop (which is why I started coming here instead of superherohype). Now it’s just shite; 2 week old news from Reddit, irrelevant articles that have nothing to do with films based on comics (don’t mind actual sci-finnews, but I’m betting no one here gives a [frick] about wicked), and it’s all mainly from “comicbookmovie’s #1 contributor”. 6 figure Josh. He really needs to just piss off.
AlexdoxA
AlexdoxA - 11/26/2025, 12:57 PM
Fan Art based on leaked pics
DrCigarettes
DrCigarettes - 11/26/2025, 1:46 PM
Seriously dude. Just[frick]ing stop. Absolutely pathetic pointless articles coming from you. Pure desperation. It’s trolly fan art based on a supposed picture that someone saw. You are being trolled. You are clutching at straws. You have the gall to boast about a 6 figure income, and this is what you post about? Pure leech behaviour.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder