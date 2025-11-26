AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Fan-Art Based On Leaked Photos Reveals Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom On His Throne

We're just weeks away from the Avengers: Doomsday trailer's release, and that should mean the leaked cast photos will finally be shared on social media.

Somehow acquired and seen by a small handful of fans, the images in question are typically used for promotional material. Some of the leaked shots from Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 were used on posters, for example. Meanwhile, shots from Season 2 of the Disney+ series have lent a lot of weight to these photos being the real deal.

In recent weeks, one X user who claims to have seen the leaked shots from Avengers: Doomsday has been sharing their interpretation of various characters and costumes from the movie.

Now, @AjepArts has revealed what Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom looks like on his throne. The costume is the same one we saw in promo art earlier this year, while Doom is striking a suitably villainous pose, not unlike what we're used to seeing in the comics.

We imagine the surroundings are Victor Von Doon's castle in Latveria, and it seems there are magical runes on his throne. This version of the character looks set to use both science and magic, unlike previous adaptations that relied almost entirely on the former.

"It’s a very intense process developing the character," Joe Russo said of Downey's approach to Doom earlier this year. "He’s so immersed in it. He is so dialled in. That’s the kind of artist he is. That’s the kind of actor he is."

The Avengers: Doomsday director added that Downey is "writing backstory, costume ideas," noting, "I think he just loves really rich three-dimensional characters and I think he sees a real opportunity here with that character."

You can take a closer look at this Avengers: Doomsday-inspired fan art below.

Fan-art based on leaked #AvengersDoomsday cast photos reveals Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom on his throne!



(via @AjepArts)

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to reports from the trades. Many actors are similarly rumoured to show up, including Tobey Maguire, Hugh Jackman, Brie Larson, Elizabeth Olsen, and countless others.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.