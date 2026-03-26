AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Official Promo Art Reveals New Look At Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom Design

Thanks to a couple of product listings on Amazon, we have a look at some new official Avengers: Doomsday promo art, once again spotlighting Doctor Doom.

The artwork features the costume and mask designs for Robert Downey Jr.'s take on the powerful ruler of Latveria, which we have seen quite a bit of at this stage. Fans are anxiously awaiting a live-action look at Doom, but whether Marvel decides to fully unveil the villain before the movie arrives in theaters later this year remains to be seen.

Possible spoilers follow.

According to a recent rumor, Doom's arc kicks off when he targets Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), whom he blames for the death of his wife and child. Apparently, Victor exacts his revenge by killing Steve and Peggy's own son, James, right in front of the former Captain America.

The MCU has gone to some pretty dark places over the years, but killing a child (we're not exactly sure how old James would be at this point in the story, but we'll assume he is no longer a baby!) on-screen would seem like a step too far for Marvel Studios/Disney, so we're not sure how much stock we're putting in this one.

You can check out the art at the links below. The first two images were spotted on a pair of kids' backpacks, but the third could be fan-made.

New official promotional art of Doctor Doom for ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY.’



Buy here: https://t.co/1KwBtlYYEQ pic.twitter.com/jhiDkiGeQF — Nexus Point News (@NexusPointNews) March 26, 2026

New promotional poster for Doctor Doom in ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ pic.twitter.com/3LdGT5myc1 — Avengers Updates (@AvengersUpdated) March 26, 2026

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were hit with significant delays last year, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.