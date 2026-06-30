Avengers: Doomsday Promo Art Reveals Full HD Look At Doctor Doom's Armor, Cyclops, Beast, And More

Avengers: Doomsday merchandise is slowly starting to find its way into stores, and our first full look at Doctor Doom's armour (in HD, from head to toe) has been revealed. This comes our way, believe it or not, courtesy of a socks advent calendar being released by MenKind.

That shot of Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor Von Doom should be familiar to you by now, but only up to his waist. Say what you will about Robert Downey Jr. being in the armour, but Marvel Studios and the Russo Brothers have delivered a comic-accurate take on the villain.

Also of note are the characters surrounding Doom. We see The Thing, Beast, Mister Fantastic, Cyclops, Captain America (though he looks more like The Falcon in that uniform), Yelena Belova, and Thor.

These are characters we would have never dreamed of seeing share the screen just a few years ago, so take a beat to appreciate just how incredible a sight this is. We're sure the best is yet to come, though, and a second piece of artwork similarly highlights the MCU's Doom.

"A lot of it has been...there's some experimentation," Downey recently said of how he's tackling Doctor Doom. "We've had our moments of, 'Let's shift here.' But we landed in a place that I think will more than suffice. And it's not even about how I executed it. It's about the way it's been structured, and the other characters."

"There's something going on in Doomsday, and forward that is literally the only antidote to, 'How do you not have these films be let down after an Infinity War and an Endgame?' And boy, have we laboured long and hard to bring that down."

"I'm quite odd in that I try to stay as removed from a subjective experience of things as I can," the Oscar-winner continued. "So I try to think like the brothers. I try to feel like I'm in the writing room. I try to feel all that stuff. But eventually, there are so many big shoes to step into that I just have to go, 'What hasn't been done as well as it can be done yet?' We're always looking for that opportunity."

Downey will play Doom in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, though there have been rumours that he'll continue playing the villain heading into the MCU's next Saga of storytelling. There's also chatter about him reprising his role as Tony Stark/Iron Man.

Check out this new Avengers: Doomsday promo art below.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.