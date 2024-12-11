AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumored New Details On Doctor Doom And Plans For The Spider-Men - Possible SPOILERS

Following the news that Chris Evans has joined the cast of Avengers: Doomsday, interest in the movie has quickly started to rise. The Multiverse opens the door to endless possibilities, and with Doctor Doom taking Kang the Conqueror's place, we're all eager to learn more about the 2026 release.

According to The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez, Doctor Strange is "60%" the reason that "there's a Secret Wars happening." We've already seen the damage his Variants have done to the Multiverse and we can only assume that whatever he and Clea have been up to has done little to help matters.

As for the other 40%, the scooper points to Spider-Man, the Scarlet Witch, Loki, and Doctor Doom.

Original plans called for the Multiverse's Mightiest Heroes battling Kang's Variants in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, but with Doom now front and centre, what should we expect from the villain played by Robert Downey Jr.?

"The biggest advice I can give everyone [right now] heading into these films is to pretty much erase everything you think you know about Doctor Doom moving forward," Perez says. "Yes, Doom is a massive villain in the comics and in media, but they’re going to give him the Thanos treatment."

"He’ll be presented as the antagonist to the Avengers, sure," he continued. "But the way they do it is going to make it seem as though Doom has a point in what he’s doing. So much so that it’ll make you question whether Doom is the villain, or if he’s actually the hero."

He'd later go on to say that the stories of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's respective Spider-Men will "end in the next 3 years," adding, "You're not getting solo films from them."

Finally, he shared the names of six actors and characters we should expect to see in Avengers: Doomsday alongside Evans, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Tom Holland:

- Brie Larson as Captain Marvel

- Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan

- Chris Hemsworth as Thor

- Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner

- Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

- Benedict Wong as Wong

Rumours continue to swirl about Marvel Studios' plans for these movies and we're sure scoopers will continue churning out wild claims right up until that release date. However, everything here sounds pretty plausible and Doom is sounding like a far more effective antagonist than the likes of Rama-Tut and the Scarlet Centurion.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.