AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Anthony Mackie Promises Movie Will "Give The Audience That Old Marvel Feeling"

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Anthony Mackie Promises Movie Will &quot;Give The Audience That Old Marvel Feeling&quot;

In a new interview, Captain America: Brave New World star Anthony Mackie teases his return as Sam Wilson for Avengers: Doomsday, and he believes the movie will give fans that "old Marvel feeling."

By MarkCassidy - Apr 15, 2025 10:04 AM EST
Even the staunchest supporter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe would have to admit that the franchise isn't the critical or commercial juggernaut it once was, with the past few movies (Deadpool and Wolverine aside) underperforming at the box office after receiving mixed/negative reviews.

MCU fans are hoping that the next Avengers movies will serve as a return to form, and Captain America: Brave New World star Anthony Mackie is confident that Doomsday will do just that.

During an interview with IGN, Mackie indicated that he has read the script (recent rumors claimed that it still hasn't been completed), and will be stepping in front of the camera to begin filming his scenes as Sam Wilson "this week."

“We’re supposed to go out this week, and we’ll be out there doing it. Everybody’s excited. I feel with the script and having the Russo brothers back, it’s going to be great.”

“I’m really excited for what this project is going to be," he added. "It’s going to give the audience that old Marvel feeling that they always had.”

Though Joe and Anthony Russo have delivered what many fans would consider some of the best movies the MCU has to offer with Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, their projects outside the Marvel Studios system have not been anywhere near as successful.

The Russos' most recent movie, Netflix's The Electric State, was panned by critics (it's sitting at an abysmal 15% on Rotten Tomatoes) and debuted to pretty low viewership numbers on the streamer.

According to a recent rumor, The Electric State's reception has led to Marvel higher-ups questioning the decision to hire the Russo Brothers to direct Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. Some dismissed the report - after all, the studio will already have been well aware that the filmmakers didn't have the best non-MCU track record - but another source later claimed that Kevin Feige does intend to be much more "hands on" for the upcoming event films.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America

Possible AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Set Photo Features Cyclops Actor James Marsden And MCU Veteran [SPOILER]
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/15/2025, 10:01 AM
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 4/15/2025, 10:04 AM
I don't want Nostalgia, I just want a good movie
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/15/2025, 10:06 AM
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 4/15/2025, 10:07 AM
hmmm hmmmmmm
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/15/2025, 10:08 AM
Avengers Doomsday star hahaha…hes not even Captain America star
thedrudo
thedrudo - 4/15/2025, 10:11 AM
@Malatrova15 - technically he’s a star because he’s one of the main lead actors.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 4/15/2025, 11:15 AM
@Malatrova15 - LOL.
Thing94
Thing94 - 4/15/2025, 10:10 AM
thedrudo
thedrudo - 4/15/2025, 10:11 AM
Pretty sure he said that about Brave New World too.
blackiron777
blackiron777 - 4/15/2025, 10:17 AM
@thedrudo - lol I was just about to say that. He said the exact same thing for BNW.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/15/2025, 10:11 AM
What’s that even mean?.

Like that’s such a vague statement because that “Old Marvel Feeling” might mean different things to people or not so there’s no way to know for sure I feel…

For some it might be the spectacle , others it could be the character interactions etc.

Anyway as someone who enjoys the “old” & “the new” , I’m looking forward to it regardless and hope it turns out well!!.
jackbauer884
jackbauer884 - 4/15/2025, 10:12 AM
Old Marvel feeling. Yeah, of course. But not with this mostly C and D Listers.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/15/2025, 10:13 AM
@jackbauer884 - be careful, i said here Taskmaster is C lister and a "comicbook reader" got triggered because im not 😅
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/15/2025, 10:13 AM
it'll take alot more then Nostalgia to be hard for marvel again.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 4/15/2025, 10:13 AM
You said this will give us winter soldier feeling....which it wasn't

The old marvel feel died with Tony Natasha Steve and Thor
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/15/2025, 10:20 AM
@AllsNotGood - Does Thor die in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’?!? I have not seen it.
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 4/15/2025, 10:28 AM
@Lisa89 - He survives I think (haven't seen either) But Taika Waititi's career perishes.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/15/2025, 10:39 AM
@theBlackSquare - Very true.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/15/2025, 10:47 AM
@theBlackSquare - @Lisa89 Thor lives but what they did to him in the movie is travesty and made him look like a joke. even fat thor from Endgame was better. He was Peak in IW, imo
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 4/15/2025, 11:18 AM
@MotherGooseUPus - agree. End Game Thor could've been a complete isolationist who only cares about his own people. Not really Dark Thor, but kind of like how Namor was in the comics. We got Fat Thor instead.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 4/15/2025, 11:29 AM
@Lisa89 - he dies figuratively
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 4/15/2025, 10:14 AM
I have doubts
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 4/15/2025, 10:25 AM
Let's go through the releases since Endgame, shall we?

- Wandavision: Awesome
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Meh
- Loki: Season 1: Awesome
- Black Widow: Meh
- What If...?: Oof
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: Good
- The Eternals: Oof
- Hawkeye: Good(?)
- Spider-Man: No Way Home: Awesome
- Moon Knight: Good(?)
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Good(?)
- Ms. Marvel: Good(?)
- Thor: Love and Thunder: Oof
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Oof
- Werewolf By Night: Awesome
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Meh
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: Oof
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Awesome(?)
- Secret Invasion: OOF!
- Loki: Season 2: Good
- The Marvels: Oof
- Echo: Meh
- Deadpool & Wolverine: Awesome
- Agatha All Along: Oof
- Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man: Awesome
- Captain America: Brave New World: Meh
- Daredevil: Born Again: TBD/Meh so far


Sorry but it's been over 5 years. Marvel has watered down their brand so badly. The hot streak has cooled for some time now.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 4/15/2025, 10:39 AM
@SpideyPuffsMJ - I mostly agree with this list. I would downgrade Shang Chi but other than that, agree.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/15/2025, 10:47 AM
@SpideyPuffsMJ - I hate how they haven't done anything with Werewolf by Night, top tier for me
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 4/15/2025, 10:54 AM
@SpideyPuffsMJ - I disagree. I’ve been throughly and utterly satisfied with what the MCU has provided since Endgame. I’ve had some wonderful experiences. Sure there’s been some ups and some downs but I’m not complaining. I’m excited for the future slate, at the present moment the content that I have enjoyed surpasses what I haven’t by a large margin. From 2008 - 2025 with over 35 films released not to mention tv shows etc it’s safe to say that at this point in the game, stagnation was always inevitable. Let it run its course. The next two avengers movies have a lot to live up to. For me, I’m already sold. I know I’ll get my fill. Ironically if the MCU is at a low point, what is the alternative? DCU? Sony’s spiderverse and antihero movies? Or is it the boys and invincible? The MCU is in its transitional phase but that’s exactly what it is - a phase nothing more.
Vigor
Vigor - 4/15/2025, 11:04 AM
@SpideyPuffsMJ - pretty decent list and review there
SteelGunZ
SteelGunZ - 4/15/2025, 11:26 AM
@SpideyPuffsMJ - Good list here!
Thing94
Thing94 - 4/15/2025, 11:32 AM
@SpideyPuffsMJ - I agree with most of your ratings but Daredevil Born Again is good
Pictilli
Pictilli - 4/15/2025, 10:27 AM
That would mean less of him as Captain America and more of him aa Falcon tho
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/15/2025, 10:34 AM
Anthony, my brother.

After that somewhat not so great performance of the movie that was suppose to introduce you as our new captain America.

Why dont you just keep your mother[frick]ing thoughts to yourself.

Thank you.

For [frick]s Sakes
SteelGunZ
SteelGunZ - 4/15/2025, 11:27 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - LMAO!
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 4/15/2025, 10:40 AM
I like Mackie but he was the wrong guy for the wrong part. Not only does he lack screen presence but Denzel couldn't have saved that script.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 4/15/2025, 11:36 AM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - Honestly, I would have been happier with Bucky becoming the new Captain America and Falcon becoming the leader of the Avengers.
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 4/15/2025, 10:45 AM
So they admit the the marvel magic is long gone. Are they gonna use nostalgia (again) because new copycat avengers doesn't jive with the audience? Shocker
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/15/2025, 10:49 AM
User Comment Image
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 4/15/2025, 10:55 AM
Yeeeeeeaaaaah, not that yucky new MCU feel !

Everyone knows it's not as good as uit used to be, yet the shills persist.
Vigor
Vigor - 4/15/2025, 11:02 AM
@OrgasmicPotatoe - rose tinted glasses. I'll take eternals and the marvels over thor 2 and any of the antman movies, anyday
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 4/15/2025, 11:03 AM
User Comment Image
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 4/15/2025, 11:06 AM
Crazy seeing how the general sentiment over Mackie's claims that Avengers Doomsday will bring back that old MCU feeling is deep skepticism (i'm in that camp) and how it was just five years ago that Marvel Studios was the king of the entertainment world. All that hard-earned audience goodwill -- gone.
