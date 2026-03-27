AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star James Marsden Says Hugh Jackman Was "Missed" On Set

Avengers: Doomsday will feature the return of 20th Century Fox's X-Men, though some big names are currently missing from the team.

So far, we know that Professor X and Magneto will lead Cyclops, Beast, Gambit, Nightcrawler, and Mystique. It's not a bad lineup, but the absence of characters like Jean Grey and Storm isn't sitting well with many fans. And what of Wolverine?

Hugh Jackman is rumoured to reprise his role as Logan, but as of now, we don't know whether he'll be battling the Sentinels alongside his fellow X-Men. If it doesn't happen, then it's a missed trick on the part of the Russo Brothers. Still, there's always Avengers: Secret Wars.

Talking to ComicBook, Cyclops actor James Marsden was asked about a Wolverine reunion, and seemed to confirm that he doesn't share any scenes with Hugh Jackman in Avengers: Doomsday.

"I love Hugh Jackman, and I love the dynamic between Wolverine and Cyclops," the actor started. "It was always a brotherly, healthy competition between the two of them, where they were annoyed with each other. It did feel like a brotherly relationship."

"I wouldn’t say that I was excited to slide into that role without him barking in my ear. He was missed," Marsden continued. "I’m trying to answer, without saying too much. Yeah, that’s my answer."

This is bound to come as a disappointment to many fans, and understandably so. Seeing the original big screen X-Men back on the silver screen in comic-accurate costumes will be epic, but if half the team is missing, the impact will be lessened.

Still, Cyclops not being overshadowed by Wolverine yet again isn't the worst thing in the world.

As for how he came to make his MCU return, Marsden said, "It was a conversation. And in that conversation, we talked about what my involvement would be and everything, but I hadn’t actually read the script yet. So that was something like, yeah, sure, yes, of course."

You can get a glimpse at Marsden's Avengers: Doomsday role in the teaser below.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and India Rose Hemsworth all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. The trades have pointed to Ryan Reynolds and Hayley Atwell also appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to help.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.