AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Kelsey Grammer Reveals How Beast Will Be Brought To Life And Teases X-MEN Scenes

Avengers: Doomsday is going to be a star-studded movie, and one of the most exciting returns is unquestionably Kelsey Grammer as Beast.

The actor first played Hank McCoy in 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand and reprised the role in 2014 for an appearance in X-Men: Days of Future Past's epilogue. However, his surprise MCU debut came in 2023 with a post-credits scene cameo in The Marvels.

Grammer is among those confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday, and in an interview with ET Online, he teased plenty of scenes with his fellow X-Men (after recently confirming that he shares the screen with Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, and Robert Downey Jr.).

"Well, what the fun is, in the old one, I worked with Hugh [Jackman] quite a bit and with Halle [Berry] and then some with Patrick [Stewart]," he shared. "That was kind of it. In this one, we did work quite a bit with one another. I don't know how much I'm allowed to talk about, but it was fun to interact with people I hadn't acted with before."

He'd go on to praise Mystique actress Rebecca Romijn, calling her "magnificent" and reflecting on how they'd talk about it being "really cool" and "nice to be back."

Grammer also teased scenes with James Marsden, reflecting on missing out on working with the Cyclops actor in X-Men: The Last Stand. "He had been dissolved to just his glasses floating in the air. It was nice to see him alive."

Talking more about returning as Beast, the screen icon said, "To come back as Beast has been one of the great experiences of my life. I love the character. I always thought of him as the Martin Luther King of the mutant generation. He stood for rights and equality. Just a beautiful character. Strong, tough, a little hairy, a little blue."

"I always wanted to do him again. I want to do him again now," Grammer added, sharing his desire to continue playing Beast beyond Avengers: Doomsday. "I hope [I'm not done]. He's just wonderful."

Earlier in the interview, he also revealed that, like The Marvels, the MCU's Beast will be a motion-capture creation (Grammer donned prosthetics and makeup in Fox's X-Men movies). "We did motion capture for this one," he noted. "Just because it’s better!"

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.