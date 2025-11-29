AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Kelsey Grammer Reveals How Beast Will Be Brought To Life And Teases X-MEN Scenes

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Kelsey Grammer Reveals How Beast Will Be Brought To Life And Teases X-MEN Scenes

Avengers: Doomsday star Kelsey Grammer has revealed whether Beast will be brought to life with practical or visual effects and teases scenes with Cyclops, Mystique, and more of his fellow X-Men...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 29, 2025 06:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday
Source: ET Online

Avengers: Doomsday is going to be a star-studded movie, and one of the most exciting returns is unquestionably Kelsey Grammer as Beast. 

The actor first played Hank McCoy in 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand and reprised the role in 2014 for an appearance in X-Men: Days of Future Past's epilogue. However, his surprise MCU debut came in 2023 with a post-credits scene cameo in The Marvels

Grammer is among those confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday, and in an interview with ET Online, he teased plenty of scenes with his fellow X-Men (after recently confirming that he shares the screen with Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, and Robert Downey Jr.). 

"Well, what the fun is, in the old one, I worked with Hugh [Jackman] quite a bit and with Halle [Berry] and then some with Patrick [Stewart]," he shared. "That was kind of it. In this one, we did work quite a bit with one another. I don't know how much I'm allowed to talk about, but it was fun to interact with people I hadn't acted with before."

He'd go on to praise Mystique actress Rebecca Romijn, calling her "magnificent" and reflecting on how they'd talk about it being "really cool" and "nice to be back."

Grammer also teased scenes with James Marsden, reflecting on missing out on working with the Cyclops actor in X-Men: The Last Stand. "He had been dissolved to just his glasses floating in the air. It was nice to see him alive."

Talking more about returning as Beast, the screen icon said, "To come back as Beast has been one of the great experiences of my life. I love the character. I always thought of him as the Martin Luther King of the mutant generation. He stood for rights and equality. Just a beautiful character. Strong, tough, a little hairy, a little blue."

"I always wanted to do him again. I want to do him again now," Grammer added, sharing his desire to continue playing Beast beyond Avengers: Doomsday"I hope [I'm not done]. He's just wonderful."

Earlier in the interview, he also revealed that, like The Marvels, the MCU's Beast will be a motion-capture creation (Grammer donned prosthetics and makeup in Fox's X-Men movies). "We did motion capture for this one," he noted. "Just because it’s better!"

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - 5 Biggest Doctor Doom Leaks And Spoilers You Need To Know
Related:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - 5 Biggest Doctor Doom Leaks And Spoilers You Need To Know
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Disney+ Highlights Key MCU Post-Credits Scenes As Promotion Kicks-Off
Recommended For You:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Disney+ Highlights Key MCU Post-Credits Scenes As Promotion Kicks-Off

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 11/29/2025, 6:58 AM
I hope he didn't do the mo cap and just provided a voice . Beast needs to be beastly 100% of the time, not walking around like an old dude then turning into a beast for an action sequence. Same with Nightcrawler
Matchesz
Matchesz - 11/29/2025, 7:06 AM
@ProfessorWhy - Kelsey's is the real Beast he never changes back and forth like the Wolfman
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 11/29/2025, 7:18 AM
@Matchesz - that has nothing to do with my comment
Matchesz
Matchesz - 11/29/2025, 7:03 AM
The OG Xmen cast back together is honestly for me their best idea in awhile. I always thought they werent too old to do more. They werent all early 20s in the 90's cartoon, Cyclops, Beast & Wolverine were grown men.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder