AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Simu Liu Spotted With X-MEN Fan Favorite As Wasp Actor Teases [SPOILER] Team-Up

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Simu Liu Spotted With X-MEN Fan Favorite As Wasp Actor Teases [SPOILER] Team-Up

Avengers: Doomsday star Simu Liu has been spotted working out alongside X-Men franchise veteran James Marsden, while Evangeline Lily has teased her return as The Wasp for a team-up with another mutant.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 30, 2025 06:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

As work continues on Avengers: Doomsday in the UK, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu has been spotted working out alongside X-Men franchise veteran James Marsden.

The Sonic the Hedgehog star will make his official MCU debut in Avengers: Doomsday as Scott Summers/Cyclops, while Liu makes his first appearance in the franchise since his 2021 solo movie. A sequel, Shang-Chi and the Wreckage of Time, had been planned but fell by the wayside when Kang the Conqueror did.

While this photo isn't necessarily an indication that Shang-Chi and Cyclops will share the screen, it does appear to suggest Liu and Marsden are working on the movie at the same time. That makes sense after rumours of a clash between Earth-616's Avengers and Earth-10005's X-Men.

Speculation is also running rampant that Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania star Evangeline Lilly will reprise her role as Hope Van Dyne. The Lost alum has stepped away from acting, but could always make a cameo appearance alongside Paul Rudd's Scott Lang (who is confirmed to return). 

Asked by a fan on Instagram whether we'll see Hope Van Dyne share the screen with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, the actor responded with a winking emoji (😉), seemingly teasing her MCU return. 

If Lilly is in Avengers: Doomsday, then we'd expect her to have a very minor role. Hope has never really been given her due alongside the Avengers. She was excluded from Captain America: Civil War, and after being blipped, basically had a cameo in Avengers: Endgame

Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine in Avengers: Doomsday, meanwhile, has not been confirmed. Unless Marvel Studios is deliberately keeping plans for Logan under wraps, he won't be alongside his fellow X-Men to help turn the tide against Earth-616's Mightiest Heroes.

Finally, we have what appears to be a first look at the outline for the spaceship being constructed in Great Windsor Park. Rumour has it that the ship belongs to Captain Marvel.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make the Avengers franchise debuts in the movie. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a script by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Captain America and Avengers franchises.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

S1oqntcx o

A Fan Favorite GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Star Says They Have Zero Confidence In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Return
Related:

A Fan Favorite GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Star Says They Have "Zero Confidence" In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Return
DAREDEVIL Star Charlie Cox Has Revealed Whether He'll Return As Matt Murdock In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY
Recommended For You:

DAREDEVIL Star Charlie Cox Has Revealed Whether He'll Return As Matt Murdock In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/30/2025, 6:56 AM
Shang-chi being listed as an avengers 'star' is funny. If he has any major screen time it's genuinely game over. Z list character played by an insufferable actor
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 6/30/2025, 6:59 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - Depends on who is watching. Having Shang Chi front and center means my wife will be more excited about it and it will be easier to get her to the theater. I’m excited. For me, Dhang Chi was a blast.
OptimusInTime
OptimusInTime - 6/30/2025, 7:11 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - not a fan of Simu? How comes??
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/30/2025, 7:25 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - Under no definition would Shang-Chi be considered Z list, no character that has there own comic series is below C list by most definitions.

A-LIST CHARACTERS

Appears in too many comic titles (team books, solo series, team-up books, mini-series as well as guest appearances) so basically he/she is everywhere
Well-known and very famous outside comics
Appears in any cartoons, movies, toys, storybooks, video games, trading cards and other forms of merchandise
Has huge fanbase and very divisive among fans
Has too many fanart and fanfiction about them
Too many writers love the character and is divisive among true fans
Highest chance of coming back from the dead in comic book death

B-LIST CHARACTERS

Appears occasionally in different comic titles (more likely in team books, team-ups and guest appearance)
Has his/her solo series if the writer is interested in the character and has two or more solo series
Casual fans remember the character thanks to cartoons or movies
More popular with the fans than with writers
Has occasional appearances in trading cards, collectible figurines, cartoons and video games
Is popular depending on the decade
May be brought back from the dead in comic book death depending on whether the writer feels like it

C-List Characters

Shows up few times in different comic titles (more likely in team books, mini-series and guest appearance)
Has one solo series that few people remember or sometimes, there's no solo
Only shows up as cameos, major or minor roles in cartoons, video games or movies
Seldom appears in trading cards and collectible figurines
Few casual fans outside the comics remember the character
May or not be a Ensemble Darkhorse among comic fans
Few writers remember the character and give roles whenever the writer is interested.
More likely to die early or middle parts of the story in big comic events
Seldom brought back from the dead in comic book death and you can only pray for the writer who is interested in the character.

D-List Characters

Appears very few times in different comic titles (only seen in team books, mini-series and guest appearances)
Does not have any solo series
Only shows up in blink-and-miss cameos in cartoons/movies or doesn't show up at all.
Does not appear in any merchandise except for a few times in trading cards
No one remembers the character outside the comics and very few writers use the character in comics
Has a small fanbase among comic book fans
More likely to die early in the story during comic events
Lesser chance to be brought back from the dead in comic book death

Z-LIST CHARACTER

Appears once or twice in few different comic titles
Does not appear in any cartoon or movie at all
Has no appearance in any merchandise whatsoever
Largely forgotten by writers, casual fans and comic book fans. Only very few die-hard comic book fans remember the Z-list character
Dies and remains forgotten in comic book events
No chance of bringing back from the dead in comic book death

https://comicvine.gamespot.com/forums/gen-discussion-1/a-list-b-list-c-list-d-list-and-z-list-defination-1602744/

Comic Book History
Originally introduced in the 1970s, Shang-Chi was more of a cult favorite—respected for his martial arts mastery but not widely known outside comic circles.

For decades, he was considered a B- or even C-list character, often appearing in team-ups or niche storylines.

🎬 MCU Impact
The 2021 film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings catapulted him into the mainstream.

With a strong box office showing and critical acclaim, he’s now firmly in the A-list tier of Marvel heroes, at least in terms of public recognition and franchise potential.

🎮 In Games Like Marvel Contest of Champions
Shang-Chi is ranked in the "Beyond God Tier" (S Tier) for skill class champions, which is the highest level in that game’s meta.

So while he may have started as a lesser-known character, Shang-Chi is now a top-tier Marvel hero—both in the comics and on screen.

Fair to have a lower view of the character, very fair if you have a poor opinion of any given actor, but with recent history few would classify the character below B list and fits the definition of A list now.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/30/2025, 7:34 AM
@Apophis71 - Tldr But I'm just going to assume you got me
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/30/2025, 7:38 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - The TLDR is, always fair to have a low personal opinion of a character, film or actor even if holding a minority view. A personal opinion however does not impact if a character is classified a,b,c,d or Z and this one has never been classified lower than C.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 6/30/2025, 7:13 AM
The X-Men are the only thing exciting about the film and it looks like no Wolverine
gambgel
gambgel - 6/30/2025, 7:19 AM
never thought about it, but a Cyclops vs Shang-Chi fight would be quite interesting, specially for Scott Summers who would have to step his game up (hopefully X-Men 97 helped making Marvel Studios directors to realize how dope Cyclops can be done right)

In Russo bros we trust.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/30/2025, 7:27 AM

Simu Emu is a great brand representative.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 6/30/2025, 7:56 AM
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder