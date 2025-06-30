AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Simu Liu Spotted With X-MEN Fan Favorite As Wasp Actor Teases [SPOILER] Team-Up

As work continues on Avengers: Doomsday in the UK, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu has been spotted working out alongside X-Men franchise veteran James Marsden.

The Sonic the Hedgehog star will make his official MCU debut in Avengers: Doomsday as Scott Summers/Cyclops, while Liu makes his first appearance in the franchise since his 2021 solo movie. A sequel, Shang-Chi and the Wreckage of Time, had been planned but fell by the wayside when Kang the Conqueror did.

While this photo isn't necessarily an indication that Shang-Chi and Cyclops will share the screen, it does appear to suggest Liu and Marsden are working on the movie at the same time. That makes sense after rumours of a clash between Earth-616's Avengers and Earth-10005's X-Men.

Speculation is also running rampant that Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania star Evangeline Lilly will reprise her role as Hope Van Dyne. The Lost alum has stepped away from acting, but could always make a cameo appearance alongside Paul Rudd's Scott Lang (who is confirmed to return).

Asked by a fan on Instagram whether we'll see Hope Van Dyne share the screen with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, the actor responded with a winking emoji (😉), seemingly teasing her MCU return.

If Lilly is in Avengers: Doomsday, then we'd expect her to have a very minor role. Hope has never really been given her due alongside the Avengers. She was excluded from Captain America: Civil War, and after being blipped, basically had a cameo in Avengers: Endgame.

Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine in Avengers: Doomsday, meanwhile, has not been confirmed. Unless Marvel Studios is deliberately keeping plans for Logan under wraps, he won't be alongside his fellow X-Men to help turn the tide against Earth-616's Mightiest Heroes.

Finally, we have what appears to be a first look at the outline for the spaceship being constructed in Great Windsor Park. Rumour has it that the ship belongs to Captain Marvel.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make the Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a script by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Captain America and Avengers franchises.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.