Avengers: Endgame Re-Release Rumored To Include New Post-Credits Scene To Set Up Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers: Endgame Re-Release Rumored To Include New Post-Credits Scene To Set Up Avengers: Doomsday

We recently got word that the upcoming re-release of Avengers: Endgame will feature new footage that lays the groundwork for Doomsday, and we may now have a little more to go on...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 20, 2026 01:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame will return to the big screen on September 25, and we recently learned that the re-release will include new footage to tie the Infinity Saga finale directly into Avengers: Doomsday.

While speaking at the Sands Film Festival in St Andrews, Scotland, co-director of both movies, Joe Russo, described the re-release as a "critical companion story" and a "setup for what you’re gonna watch in December when you see Avengers: Doomsday."

"It’s critically important to re-release the movie, and, in fact, we’ll be re-releasing the film with footage that is set in the Doomsday story that we have added to Avengers: Endgame."

"It’s an opportunity to create a bridge from Endgame to Doomsday in a very unique way, and because the movie was so successful, we have an opportunity to re-release it," he added. "You don’t always get the chance to re-release because it costs money, so the fact that we can enhance the story of Doomsday by bridging it to Endgame and these characters that we worked with for years that we love so much, and continue their story: It’s a really unique opportunity."

Now, scooper MTTSH is claiming that Endgame's re-release will "add a new post credits scene (Endgame didn't have any post credits scenes before) to tease Doomsday." 

This wasn't entirely unexpected, as it makes more sense for Marvel to shoot a new stinger as opposed to inserting additional footage into the main film itself.

What this new post-credits scene will entail remains to be seen, but it's definitely starting to seem like Doomsday will serve more as a direct follow-up to the events of Endgame than the first part of a Multiverse Saga finale.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were hit with significant delays last year, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Vigor
Vigor - 4/20/2026, 2:04 PM
People will be disappointed by it. Unless they added a solid 25 mins of Cap returning each stone
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/20/2026, 2:13 PM
@Vigor - honestly , I don’t particularly care to see that

Just seems tedious
Fogs
Fogs - 4/20/2026, 2:36 PM
@Vigor - this special presentation should've definitely kicked off the MCU TV stuff
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 4/20/2026, 2:05 PM
It's just going to be this again lol

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dragon316
dragon316 - 4/20/2026, 2:07 PM
@InfinitePunches - still worth it for me see it and support it
Fogs
Fogs - 4/20/2026, 2:36 PM
@dragon316 - of course it is
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/20/2026, 2:05 PM

I'll go see this not because of a couple of extra scenes/lead ins.

I just like the movie. I hope they run both Infinity War and Endgame. I can't wait.
Fogs
Fogs - 4/20/2026, 2:37 PM
@DocSpock - IW I'd definitely go. EG alone... not so sure.
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/20/2026, 2:06 PM
I’ll show see it but ticket for it every chance I can get support movie maybe have chance beat avatar if not supporting it is goood enough for me people went back saw first avatar movie found end game more exciting than avatar
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/20/2026, 2:06 PM
Yup.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/20/2026, 2:14 PM
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Patient2670
Patient2670 - 4/20/2026, 2:15 PM
I understand why they're re-releasing it, but remember when everybody was complaining that you need to see all the movies to understand the current one? For them to now make it nessecary to see it again, in order to enjoy or enhance Doomsday, feels like a bit much.
SATW42
SATW42 - 4/20/2026, 2:23 PM
@Patient2670 - I think him saying "critically important" or whatever is an over exaggeration to justify it's existence, and it's more "Endgame is important to this movie" and it shouldn't be viewed as "homework" considering, who DIDN'T see endgame at this point?
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 4/20/2026, 2:36 PM
@SATW42 - I hope you're right. And the idea that everyone's pretty much already seen endgame or if they havent, it's been available to stream for years now, adding new footage, feels like just a ploy for Marvel's new distribution plan of premium format auditoriums. Lately it's proving tough enough to get audiences into theaters for new releases, this is a gimic, not a story thing or rewarding the fans.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/20/2026, 2:50 PM
Sounds about right I feel , we get that and likely a preview attached with it that teases Doomsday.

Given they have said the movie is somewhat of a sequel to EG , I could see it being Steve related or maybe even Doom’s origin?.

The former seems more likely then the latter but we’ll see!!.
Spike101
Spike101 - 4/20/2026, 3:08 PM
Just no… if they need a feed in then do it was a special on Disney Plus. I’m not paying to watch a movie again that I’ve probably seen 20 times just to see a few minutes of extra footage.
abd00bie
abd00bie - 4/20/2026, 3:14 PM
[frick] you, why do we need to pay again to watch an intro to Doomsday in a post credit scene? Remember Fortnite and Palpatine's message that he returned? The [frick]?
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/20/2026, 3:14 PM
ill wait for it on Disney+ or youtube. too many movies i want to see instead... or rather spend that money on my family or golfing

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