Chris Hemsworth Shares "Thank You! The Legacy Of Thor" Video - Is He Bidding Farewell To The God Of Thunder?

We recently got confirmation that Chris Hemsworth will reprise his role as Thor for Avengers: Doomsday, and the actor has now shared a video titled "Thank You! The Legacy of Thor" video, prompting speculation that he might be preparing to hang up the hammer for good.

The video features clips, behind-the-scenes footage, and interview segments from Hemsworth's tenure as the MCU's God of Thunder, and includes shots from the four solo Thor movies as well as Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Playing Thor has been one of the greatest honors of my life," Hemsworth writes. "For the last 15 years I've held Mjolnir and then Stormbreaker as the God of Thunder, but what made it truly special… was sharing it with all of you. Your passion, your cheers, and your love for this character have meant everything to me. Thank you for making my journey through the Marvel Cinematic Universe unforgettable... Next up, Doomsday!"

It certainly sounds like he's bidding farewell to the character here, but it's generally assumed that Hemsworth will also be a part of Avengers: Secret Wars - unless the Mighty Asgardian warrior is set to join his ancestors in Valhalla in Doomsday!

Hemsworth has previously suggested that it might be time to kill off the character.

"I feel like we’d probably have to close the book if I ever did it again, you know what I mean? I feel like it probably warrants that. I feel like it’d probably be the finale, but that’s not based on anything anyone’s told me or any sort of plans. You have this birth of a hero, the journey of a hero, then the death of a hero, and I don’t know... am I at that stage? Who knows?"

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America