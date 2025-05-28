Chris Hemsworth Shares "Thank You! The Legacy Of Thor" Video - Is He Bidding Farewell To The God Of Thunder?

News
By MarkCassidy - May 28, 2025 06:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

We recently got confirmation that Chris Hemsworth will reprise his role as Thor for Avengers: Doomsday, and the actor has now shared a video titled "Thank You! The Legacy of Thor" video, prompting speculation that he might be preparing to hang up the hammer for good.

The video features clips, behind-the-scenes footage, and interview segments from Hemsworth's tenure as the MCU's God of Thunder, and includes shots from the four solo Thor movies as well as Avengers, Avengers: Age of UltronAvengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Playing Thor has been one of the greatest honors of my life," Hemsworth writes. "For the last 15 years I've held Mjolnir and then Stormbreaker as the God of Thunder, but what made it truly special… was sharing it with all of you. Your passion, your cheers, and your love for this character have meant everything to me. Thank you for making my journey through the Marvel Cinematic Universe unforgettable... Next up, Doomsday!"

It certainly sounds like he's bidding farewell to the character here, but it's generally assumed that Hemsworth will also be a part of Avengers: Secret Wars - unless the Mighty Asgardian warrior is set to join his ancestors in Valhalla in Doomsday!

Hemsworth has previously suggested that it might be time to kill off the character.

"I feel like we’d probably have to close the book if I ever did it again, you know what I mean? I feel like it probably warrants that. I feel like it’d probably be the finale, but that’s not based on anything anyone’s told me or any sort of plans. You have this birth of a hero, the journey of a hero, then the death of a hero, and I don’t know... am I at that stage? Who knows?"

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/28/2025, 6:17 PM
TL;DR: No.
Lokiwasright
Lokiwasright - 5/28/2025, 6:20 PM
He can't go.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/28/2025, 6:49 PM
@Lokiwasright -

He must.

He helped ruin Thor and the MCU.

?si=kwvYfeILod0Q8cms
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 5/28/2025, 6:20 PM
The video is just a Love and Thunder featurette from 2022, so I wouldn’t read too much into it, personally.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 5/28/2025, 6:21 PM
They just [frick]ed up Thor

Made him into a [frick]ing joke.

[frick]ing fat suit, [frick]ing splits in the air.

[frick]ing Joke

Please Chris, I actually feel sorry for you mate

So do one more run and be [frick]ing serious

For [frick]s Sake
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/28/2025, 6:27 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - he doesn't like the serious thor. he loved what they did with him in rag, he didn't like what the brothers did with him in IFW, thats why they did a u turn on his character and we got fat phuck fortnite thor in endgame.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/28/2025, 6:22 PM
pity the writers ruined him.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/28/2025, 6:48 PM
@harryba11zack -

And Hemsworth.

He could have said no to a log.

But he helped ruin Thor for money.
Rpendo
Rpendo - 5/28/2025, 7:18 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - just like you ruined any future prospects with women by simply being yourself.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/28/2025, 7:35 PM
@Rpendo -
ThorArms
ThorArms - 5/28/2025, 6:29 PM
I remember everyone loving Thor Ragnarok, I didn't really think L&T was much goofier than that one. Yet now people say they screwed the character up. Did people not actually like Ragnarok?
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 5/28/2025, 6:58 PM
@ThorArms - I actually think Ragarok is far and away the best of the solo Thor movies. I also liked his arc in both Infinity war and Endgame. L&T wasn't much goofier, it was just goofy in a different way that didn't woork for me personally. I thought Bale was great in it though.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 5/28/2025, 7:20 PM
@ThorArms - Unfortunately...It has become "what have you done for me lately" around here. Since Ragnarok, we got Fat/Emotional Thor and Thor:L&T. Not exactly the best outtings expected from fans especially after Ragnarok and Infinity War where Thor was a bit more serious and hitting more of his potential according to some.
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/28/2025, 7:32 PM
@ThorArms - I didn’t like ragnorock it was comedy start to fisnsih whole movie thor love and thunder was more serious than thor ragnorock yeah thor in love and thunder could have been serious with flick part .,
Razorface1
Razorface1 - 5/28/2025, 7:33 PM
@ThorArms - reaction to Thor movies is so weird. They cant even decide why TDW is supposed to be bad (its not)
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/28/2025, 6:43 PM
Marvel Studios Thunderbolts is the 36th movie and still growing. I NEVER imagined it would last this long.

User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/28/2025, 6:46 PM
@AllsGood -

You wouldn't imagine halfwits would spend too much money on garbage?

Based on what pattern?

It's what halfwits do.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/28/2025, 6:48 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Marvel Studios has NO Competition.

User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/28/2025, 6:54 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Here is you and all the Marvel Studios Haters trying to Stop Marvel.

User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/28/2025, 6:58 PM
@AllsGood -

This is what Marvel is actually like in 2025.

http://youtube.com/shorts/B9rl672dY64?feature=shared
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/28/2025, 7:13 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Marvel Studios 2025? That's Old News already. Marvel Studio movies are already in Production for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2029, and Infinity and Beyond.

To Celebrate I will be watching Captain America: Brave New World on Disney tonight.

User Comment Image
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/28/2025, 6:45 PM
Reaching
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/28/2025, 6:45 PM
Damn , he’s played the character for 14 years now with appearances in 8 films ( and voicing the character in What If aswell) so I wouldn’t be surprised if he does wrap it up after these Avengers film or just Doomsday even…

Opinions may vary on the films themselves but Hemsworth has always portrayed the character well and was a revelation in the role , not just for his dramatic chops but especially his comedic timing which even influenced Marvel’s direction in regards to the character (for better or worse).

Anyway, I hope he does continue on beyond these films but it does feel like the character is towards the end of his journey moreso then anything else so if this is it then Thank You Chris!!.

User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/28/2025, 6:45 PM
Let's hope he's leaving!

He played a big part in Thor being turned into an embarrassing joke.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/28/2025, 6:47 PM
Thor film rankings (favorite to least)

1.Ragnarok
2.Thor/Love & Thunder
3.TDW

User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/28/2025, 6:48 PM
"It certainly sounds like he's bidding farewell to the character here"





"Next up, Doomsday!"


User Comment Image
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 5/28/2025, 6:53 PM
Chris has a genetic disposition to getting Alzheimer’s and he’s stated he wants to be with his family as much as possible so I’d say it’s about time he bid the god of thunder farewell
Skestra
Skestra - 5/28/2025, 7:40 PM
@MyCoolYoung - That's my feeling as well. Don't get me wrong - I would love to see him play Thor for many more years to come. But health and well-being should always come first. If this is indeed his Marvel swan song, he'll be getting a standing ovation from me.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 5/28/2025, 6:54 PM
They did him dirty with their make it up as they go writing
OptimusInTime
OptimusInTime - 5/28/2025, 7:02 PM
Off Topic- I love how everyones starting to ignore the user "Make America great"...glad people are starting to realise what an absolute tool he is. Keep ignoring him and let's bring this site back to the sensible people who can have sensible debates!!

On Topic- Hemsworths a good egg..done great as Thor. He's committed the whole way. Last one was terrible but as a whole...he's crushed it as Thor and if it's his last hurrah as the character then I'm sure the majority of us bid him farewell and appreciate everything he's done with the character! Good looking Aussie bugger loool
DoomsdayDelay
DoomsdayDelay - 5/28/2025, 7:02 PM
I'm watching the movies in order (theatrical release order), and passed out on The Dark World last night. It's still the second-most boring Thor movie behind #1, but it's not as bad as I remembered (I usually skip Thor and TDW when I do theater or home marathons). I don't think he needs five movies, and he's put in enough time. He's played the role very well. If the next ten years is supposed to be the age of the mutants, then some of the legacy Avengers can take a rest. The ones who have longer-term plans (Mackie's Cap, Dr Strange, Spider-Man, Hulk), let's keep them working into the next Saga.

Hemsworth, thank you for your tenure! I enjoyed Ragnarok and Love & Thunder especially.

I hope they don't do something weak predictable, like kill his character off.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/28/2025, 7:13 PM
@DoomsdayDelay - I don’t mind them killing off the character if it’s done well but it would be nice if he got a retirement by becoming king or something.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 5/28/2025, 7:19 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Thing is if he did die they could do the whole reuniting with Jane in the afterlife anyway which is somewhere character can come back from so they may kill him with a happy tears end credit...


...then with Chris or a recast (maybe even one of his brothers) the character can return to assist Valkyrie if they wanted.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/28/2025, 7:22 PM
@Apophis71 - that could work though hopefully not a recast.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 5/28/2025, 7:30 PM
@TheVisionary25 - If it was Liam it would be OK (he is the youngest at 35 extending how long it would look plausible he is near immortal and the actor still fit enough for the job). They look a lot alike and similar enough in voice and RL character...

...Marvel Thor is a tricky one to sell well I feel so I would be nervous with a recast they go TOO stoic but they do need to reduce the goofy at least back to Ragnarok levels.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/28/2025, 7:43 PM
@Apophis71 - I agree about dialing back the goofiness

Going Ragnarok or iW level would be perfect imo
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/28/2025, 7:04 PM

Hemsworth is Thor. I hope he stays in the role.

It's not his fault what Waititi did to his character.
tb86
tb86 - 5/28/2025, 7:06 PM
Aren't we getting a Thor 5?
1 2

