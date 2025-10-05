Elizabeth Olsen Is Aware Of Superhero Fatigue - But Explains Why She Still Wants MCU Return As Scarlet Witch

Even when superhero movies were at the height of their popularity, many people chose to vilify the genre and blame it for all of Hollywood's problems (here's looking at you, Martin Scorsese).

Now, post-COVID, theaters would kill for another Avengers: Endgame, especially as $1 billion hits are few and far between.

Still, "superhero fatigue" has set in, and comic book movies are no longer a guaranteed draw. DC Studios is well on the way to turning around the DC brand after the DCEU's disastrous final few years, while Marvel Studios is prioritising quality over quantity after a jam-packed, largely hit-or-miss Multiverse Saga.

Talking to PEOPLE, WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen confirmed that she remains committed to playing the Scarlet Witch. The actress also acknowledged that, while some may be "exhausted" by superheroes, these movies are ultimately made for the fans, not critics.

"It is something that I love, and it's something I always want to return to," she explained. "I think the thing that's been so special about the last five years is I've gotten to do so much with the character that I never thought I would. There are still character through lines that have happened in the comics that I'd love to do that I think fans also want to."

"I mean, these movies aren't for critics, these movies are for fans," Olsen continued. "It's really fruitful, and the stories have only gotten better for me, my character. I really enjoyed it."

"Some people have ongoing television series that they get to return to. Very few, I feel like, get to be a part of franchises that, I know we might culturally get a little bit exhausted by, but there is something about them that becomes very familial. There's nothing else really like it, and I don't know that I'll have [that] again unless it's for an ongoing show."

"I do like that kind of consistency. It feels good. I mean, job security feels nice — I think we can all agree on that," she concluded.

Rumours continue to swirl about Olsen's MCU future, and the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star is expected to return as Wanda Maximoff in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

There are conflicting reports about what she'll be getting up to. Some claim she'll be Doctor Doom's "bride", and others suggest Olsen is set to play a Variant of the Scarlet Witch in the X-Men Universe who fights alongside her father, Magneto. Ultimately, she may do both.

