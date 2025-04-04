Hayley Atwell Set To Return As Peggy Carter For AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS

Hayley Atwell Set To Return As Peggy Carter For AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS

Confirming a recent rumor, THR is reporting that Hayley Atwell is set to reprise her role as (Captain?) Peggy Carter for both upcoming Avengers movies...

By MarkCassidy - Apr 04, 2025 04:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Hayley Atwell debuted as Steve Rogers' love-interest, Peggy Carter, in Captain America: The First Avenger, but the British actress got the opportunity to voice a very different take on the hero in the What If...? Animated series, before suiting-up as "Captain Carter" (a Captain America variant) for a brief appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

We had previously heard that Atwell might be set to return as Peggy for Avengers: Doomsday, and THR has now confirmed that the Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning star has finalized her deal to reprise the role for both Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Atwell didn't get a chair in the recent Doomsday cast reveal, but we have been told that there will be another announcement at some point.

While speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast recently, Atwell expressed frustration with her Doctor Strange 2 cameo, which saw Carter unceremoniously dispatched by a rampaging Scarlet With.

“She’s like, ‘I could do this all day,’ and then followed by she’s immediately cut in half by a frisbee, and then the audience being like, ‘She can’t do it all day… Apparently, you can’t, so… Yeah, egg on your face.’ And, I’m like, 'Oh, it doesn’t really serve Peggy very well.”

“I felt like I had much more to do in the 'What If…?' animation series," she added. "Which was… I mean, any actor will tell you, to be able to go into a booth, and effectively your pajamas, and do an animation is great fun, because you’re just focused on the voices, the instrument. That is your main sort of performative tool. And I love that in that, they’ve been able to give her just more to do as Captain Carter. Captain Britain."  

It remains to be seen if Atwell will play a variant of the original Peggy or Captain Carter.

You can check out the full Doomsday cast list along with the announcement video below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America

Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/4/2025, 4:03 PM
I know many didn't like her appearances in the animated shows and she was ok in MoM but I'll never say no to more Hayley Atwell
Scarilian
Scarilian - 4/4/2025, 4:18 PM
@Wahhvacado -
Trying to get people to attach to her as a character should have been easy, but then they introduced her in the MCU by having her steal Cap's line and then instantly die.

Hayley Atwell is generally likable in whatever role she is playing and I think if they nailed the writing they could honestly have gotten a lot more people onboard with her character.

Her Captain Carter has generally been accepted by the fan-base, though not heralded as amazing like the creators wanted - she's probably one of the few replacement heroes that has somewhat worked.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 4/4/2025, 4:07 PM
Here is what I expect them to do. NOT HOW I'D HANDLE IT, but this seems to be the approach they are taking:

Maria explains the multiverse to Monica and warns her of incursions, she states 'Doom' is coming and that Monica must find the God of Stories - providing her with a McGuffin to help them do so.

User Comment Image

X-Men fall fighting a shadowy figure as Monica manages to be sent back to the main reality. Stepping over the fallen bodies of the X-Men surrounding him - Doctor Doom.

User Comment Image

-Title card-

Monica warns heroes that 'Doom' is coming, not knowing what this means. Fantastic Four arrive and briefly fight our heroes before teaming up because Reed recognizes the name 'Doom'

User Comment Image

Doom's backstory is explained by Reed as they examine Shang Chi's rings & Kamala's bangles, acting as a multidimensional map to The God Of Stories. A group remain on Earth to defend it while another group have to hop through multiverses using the McGuffin.

User Comment Image

Doom kept Maria alive to try and find the reality Monica came from. Doom believes the multiverse is destined to end and only he can save it. He states he killed the ones responsible (Kangs) but then someone else took their place (Loki). To prevent the collapse of the multiverse he feels there must be order and feels only he can bring that order - through Doom.

User Comment Image

Doom takes control of the defeated X-Men as his minions using mind control and sends them after Monica to retrieve the McGuffin.

User Comment Image

Doom realizes the McGuffin is with the other group and goes after them while the Avengers fight the X-Men, allowing him to locate where the God Of Stories is hiding - The TVA.

User Comment Image

A climactic final battle occurs with the TVA Portrals being used to have characters appear like an Avengers Portal scene as the multiverse hopping group arrive accompanied with other cameos.

User Comment Image

Doom would end up defeating all the heroes and getting the multiverse powers of Loki, The God of Stories. He immediately uses this to seemingly erase all the heroes.

User Comment Image

Removing Loki however destroys the multiverse world tree. With nobody keeping balance, incursions spark across the multiverse wiping out countless timelines as reality fractures.

User Comment Image

On Earth the Avengers managed to win and stop the mind control, with the X-Men looking confused or being helped up by the heroes they were previously fighting. With the incursion approaching we see perspectives from around the globe as it's erased leaving nothing.
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 4/4/2025, 4:10 PM
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/4/2025, 4:10 PM
which part? Her top half or bottom half?

User Comment Image
MartianManHuntr
MartianManHuntr - 4/4/2025, 4:12 PM
That scene was funny, I hope they do it again.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/4/2025, 4:12 PM
Well Steve is definitely coming back so they can team up and cringe it up
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 4/4/2025, 4:12 PM
We'll be seeing this list of chair names til we're 90.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 4/4/2025, 4:16 PM
Mid Avengers

Slightly interesting X-Men will probably be wasted
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/4/2025, 4:18 PM
Good, I like Carter, especially the Captain Carter take on the character.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 4/4/2025, 4:21 PM
But no Steve Rogers Captain America??
Scarilian
Scarilian - 4/4/2025, 4:40 PM
@Pictilli -
They'll bring in Chris Evans playing a variant Captain America, though they may save that for Secret Wars.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 4/4/2025, 4:47 PM
@Scarilian - as a villain tho?
Scarilian
Scarilian - 4/4/2025, 5:12 PM
@Pictilli -
Most likely a villain. There's rumors of Doom having his own set of evil Avengers and they would probably want to have a fight scene between Bucky/SamCap and Captain America.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 4/4/2025, 5:23 PM
@Scarilian - damn. I was hoping he'd at least be back as a hero too
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/4/2025, 4:45 PM
I thought this was already reported by the trades or am I going crazy?.

Anyway I’ll take it regardless if it’s regular Peggy , Captain Carter or any other variant of the character since I like Hayley Atwell!!

User Comment Image

Kidding aside (kinda) , Captain Carter from both MoM and What If are “dead” though so this could be a new iteration or perhaps even just Peggy from the end of EG with Steve if Evans is indeed back too.
DREAMER
DREAMER - 4/4/2025, 4:56 PM
She and Scarlett Witch have the Best pair of tits in whole MCU, good call she's back!
Pictilli
Pictilli - 4/4/2025, 5:23 PM
@Scarilian - damn. I was hoping he'd at least be back as a hero too.
MadThanos
MadThanos - 4/4/2025, 5:14 PM
I hate this character.

