Hayley Atwell Set To Return As Peggy Carter For AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS

Hayley Atwell debuted as Steve Rogers' love-interest, Peggy Carter, in Captain America: The First Avenger, but the British actress got the opportunity to voice a very different take on the hero in the What If...? Animated series, before suiting-up as "Captain Carter" (a Captain America variant) for a brief appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

We had previously heard that Atwell might be set to return as Peggy for Avengers: Doomsday, and THR has now confirmed that the Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning star has finalized her deal to reprise the role for both Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Atwell didn't get a chair in the recent Doomsday cast reveal, but we have been told that there will be another announcement at some point.

While speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast recently, Atwell expressed frustration with her Doctor Strange 2 cameo, which saw Carter unceremoniously dispatched by a rampaging Scarlet With.

“She’s like, ‘I could do this all day,’ and then followed by she’s immediately cut in half by a frisbee, and then the audience being like, ‘She can’t do it all day… Apparently, you can’t, so… Yeah, egg on your face.’ And, I’m like, 'Oh, it doesn’t really serve Peggy very well.”

“I felt like I had much more to do in the 'What If…?' animation series," she added. "Which was… I mean, any actor will tell you, to be able to go into a booth, and effectively your pajamas, and do an animation is great fun, because you’re just focused on the voices, the instrument. That is your main sort of performative tool. And I love that in that, they’ve been able to give her just more to do as Captain Carter. Captain Britain."

It remains to be seen if Atwell will play a variant of the original Peggy or Captain Carter.

You can check out the full Doomsday cast list along with the announcement video below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America