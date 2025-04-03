Kevin Feige Confirms AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Cast Isn't Complete; Reveals New Story Details And Shooting Update

Marvel Studios didn't make a huge splash at CinemaCon today, but Kevin Feige was on hand - by video - to share a few Avengers: Doomsday breadcrumbs with exhibitors and press.

After confirming that shooting begins in a few days, the studio executive and producer also said that the full cast hasn't been revealed yet. It's unclear when we'll learn who else will appear, but a recent report claimed several actors have yet to finalise their deals (on the plus side, Marvel Studios can now create a fresh round of hype with even more big names and surprises).

Feige also announced that Avengers: Doomsday will revolve around the Avengers, Wakandans, Fantastic Four, Thunderbolts, and original X-Men all fighting Doctor Doom.

That was to be expected, but this still serves as confirmation. Whether it debunks theories about the Avengers and X-Men going to war before teaming up to face Doom or confirms them is up for debate.

There were many noteworthy names absent from the five-and-a-half hour cast reveal, including actors like Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Hailee Steinfeld, Charlie Cox, Ryan Reynolds, and Hugh Jackman.

Here's the confirmed Avengers: Doomsday cast list as things currently stand:

Chris Hemsworth - Thor

Vanessa Kirby - Invisible Woman

Anthony Mackie - Captain America

Sebastian Stan - Bucky

Letitia Wright - Black Panther

Paul Rudd - Ant-Man

Wyatt Russell - U.S. Agent

Tenoch Huerta Mejia - Namor

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Thing

Simu Liu - Shang-Chi

Florence Pugh - Yelena Belova

Kelsey Grammer - Beast

Lewis Pullman - The Sentry

Danny Ramirez - The Falcon

Joseph Quinn - Human Torch

David Harbour - Red Guardian

Winston Duke - M'Baku

Hannah John-Kamen - Ghost

Tom Hiddleston - Loki

Patrick Stewart - Professor X

Ian McKellen - Magneto

Alan Cumming - Nightcrawler

Rebecca Romijn - Mystique

James Marsden - Cyclops

Channing Tatum - Gambit

Pedro Pascal - Mister Fantastic

Robert Downey Jr. - Doctor Doom

Recently, Joe Russo addressed his and Anthony's approach to Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. As you might expect, they're setting out to top the stories they've already told in the MCU.

"Absolutely, we want to beat those younger versions of ourselves," the filmmaker said. "We have to be, right? Because we have to outdo those movies in a way, or we at least have to take you on an equally engaging journey."

Anthony added, "These movies are an incredible opportunity for us, and they're an incredible opportunity for audiences. So we're doing what we can to deliver the experience everyone, I think, hopes for."

When it was later put to them that set photos like this one could spoil some of the biggest moments for fans, Joe replied, "We’re pretty good about shutting that down," before Anthony shared, "We've sort of strategized to hopefully be effective with that."

He also confirmed that "quite a bit" of Avengers: Doomsday is being shot on soundstages. "We don’t want people getting photographs, so we are being pretty stringent," he explained, with Anthony chiming in to say, "The location work we are doing, we have picked those locations with that in mind, as well."

The filmmakers also revealed that they're gearing up for "a standard-length shoot" with "six months for each of them" currently pencilled in.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.