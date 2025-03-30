AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor Sheds New Light On Why So Many Big Names Were Missing From Casting Announcement

A new Avengers: Doomsday rumor claims to shed some light on why we only got a partial cast reveal for the movie earlier this week, and thankfully, it sounds like plenty more actors are close to signing on.

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 30, 2025 11:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

As we're sure you're aware by now, Marvel Studios kicked off production on Avengers: Doomsday earlier this week with a nearly six-hour casting announcement.

In a video posted on YouTube and social media, 27 chairs were revealed with both expected and unexpected names on them. However, while the movie will feature several Avengers and even an exciting lineup of X-Men, many fans are more concerned with the names that didn't make the cut.

There was no Tom Holland, Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner, Chris Pratt, Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, or Charlie Cox, and that brief list barely scratches the surface! Now, we may have some new insights into why the event - which racked up 275 million views - didn't reveal Avengers: Doomsday's entire cast.

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, Marvel Studios only shared some of the names we'll see in the 2026 release because there are plans for a bigger reveal when shooting starts. 

He'd later elaborate by explaining, "About Avengers Doomsday, production [has] started but NOT filming. They're still building sets. Filming only starts in April. And they STILL don't have a [finalised] script."

With some deals still not quite finished, Marvel Studios didn't want to share the names of actors who may not appear for one reason or another, and only named those who are officially part of Avengers: Doomsday's cast. 

Based on that, we'd say the studio has some work to do because that X-Men team won't be complete without the likes of Jean Grey, Storm, and Wolverine. As for the movie not having a complete cast this late in the day, that's the norm for many of Marvel Studios' biggest titles, including Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Talking about his and Anthony's inspiration for Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars while promoting their Netflix movie The Electric State, Joe said, "Well, we always create our own version of the story. So, we use the comics as loose inspiration."

"But, you know, I grew up on the original run," he continued. "That's something that got me into Marvel comic books. The Hickman run is also fantastic [and they're] very different from each other in a lot of ways, so we'll draw inspiration from both of them."

Anthony added, "In terms of what we're drawing on for our storytelling, we take the comprehensive view of the MCU. So, without getting into anything more specific than that, this is the universe we're telling a story within. You can read into that what you like."

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027. 

THE FANTASTIC FOUR's Joseph Quinn And More X-MEN Stars React To Being Cast In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/30/2025, 11:22 AM
No Hawkeye means the team is definitely losing
HagridsHole1
HagridsHole1 - 3/30/2025, 11:24 AM
No Ironheart means the team is definitely losing
alleverybody
alleverybody - 3/30/2025, 11:25 AM
@HagridsHole1 - 😆😆
alleverybody
alleverybody - 3/30/2025, 11:25 AM
They’ll save the big names to spike news interest up to release and/or save some for surprises in the movie.
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 3/30/2025, 11:34 AM
@alleverybody - Agreed.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/30/2025, 11:32 AM
No Echo means the team is definitely losing
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/30/2025, 11:34 AM
@DarthOmega - Even though I haven't seen the show

User Comment Image
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/30/2025, 11:42 AM
@Wahhvacado - I haven't either dude. Just joining in on the fun of the first two posts. Also the "Do a flip" guy not having a chair surely means the Avengers are losing
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/30/2025, 11:45 AM
@DarthOmega - Oh absolutely! Love the addition.

My initial comment was just playing fun on the fact that the Avengers haven't lost when Hawkeye was on the team
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/30/2025, 11:47 AM
@Wahhvacado - Oh ok lol gotcha. Also I love the guy just standing there with the boombox
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/30/2025, 11:48 AM
@DarthOmega - I love stuff like that. If I was a director I'd put slightly out of place things in the background all the time
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/30/2025, 11:59 AM
@Wahhvacado - I just recently saw this and it blew my mind. Don't know if you ever watched In Living Color back in the day. Or if you saw Jim Carrey's Liar Liar, but both of those are a part of my childhood. Seen them both so many times.

Never noticed this
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/30/2025, 12:02 PM
@DarthOmega - I never noticed this as a kid either and now it looks so obvious!

Such a great appearance by Fire Marshall Bill
CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 3/30/2025, 11:39 AM
"And they STILL don't have a [finalised] script"

Interesting...
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/30/2025, 11:41 AM
No having a finished script this late is all i need to know.

This will suck with that and overrated directors like the Russos. Thundrbolts and F4 might flop and this will be rewritten and reshot to death to reapond to those flops.

Marvel is too desperate. Id rather they delay this and rehaul. Get new creatives like Joss whedon
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 3/30/2025, 11:50 AM
@vectorsigma - You are in no position to call anyone desperate with your Ne Zha 2 meat riding the last few weeks.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/30/2025, 12:01 PM
@SonOfAGif - it's a better movie than all of phase 4 lmao
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/30/2025, 12:04 PM
@SonOfAGif - lolz. I am not getting your logic.

Ne Zha 2 is the real deal epic movie we all deserve after thr recent slop after slop of Marvel and Hollywood in general.

And Marvel seems to havent changed a thing with their production process and hires.

Endgame got what 600+M from China alone? Good luck Doomsday or SW getting even 1/4 of that now with the Ne Zha boom
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/30/2025, 12:05 PM
@bobevanz - congrats, youve seen it! Man i just watched it for the 5th time yesterday and im still geeking out
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 3/30/2025, 12:05 PM
@bobevanz - John Wick is better than all of the DCEU, Saw is better than everything the CW put out. If you really want to randomly find a great movie and use it as a basis to bash another completely different franchise we can do this all day. The Departed was a way better movie then all of Harry Potter. Let's keep it going.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 3/30/2025, 12:09 PM
@vectorsigma - You're glazing an animated movie that has nothing to do with any other franchise but its own. That's like going onto Superman Returns and stating that Moana 2 was better than anything the DCEU put out.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/30/2025, 12:11 PM
@SonOfAGif - oh wait, you were the one who actually mentioned it first here, lolz 😂
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 3/30/2025, 11:53 AM
Can't remember if it was here or somewhere else that mentioned last week Marvel Studios is likely waiting to see how those other stars' schedules look before officially announcing whether or not they're in the movie. They've been had a lock on the cast though as well as the script.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/30/2025, 12:01 PM
Here's an idea:
STOP REVEALING THE CAST
What a crazy thought. They're so desperate
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/30/2025, 12:05 PM
Surprise people like they used to. Remember the misleading Infinity War trailer where they're all running together in Wakanda? It made the SURPRISE even better. I mean you already have the interest of the general audience. Surprise some people!
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/30/2025, 12:13 PM
@bobevanz - quality comes with the confidence to make stuff secret and surprise people.

We had that until Endgame.

Now it is revelation after revelation in marketing.

Desperate indeed
marvel72
marvel72 - 3/30/2025, 12:02 PM
They are just giving us a taste of what's to come,do you honestly believe this is everyone.

Spider-Man,Deadpool And Wolverine will be in this.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/30/2025, 12:12 PM
User Comment Image
gulducati
gulducati - 3/30/2025, 12:13 PM
Already confirmed from that RDJ post and response from Marvel.

