AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - All The Actors And Characters MISSING From Marvel Studios' Huge Cast Reveal

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - All The Actors And Characters MISSING From Marvel Studios' Huge Cast Reveal

Marvel Studios officially revealed the Avengers: Doomsday cast yesterday, but as excited as we are by the names listed, what about those who were missing? Here's a full breakdown of the absentees...

Feature Opinion
By JoshWilding - Mar 27, 2025 10:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios dominated the internet yesterday by revealing the Avengers: Doomsday cast during a five and a half hour event, which played out across YouTube and social media. 

Millions tuned in to see who will star in the next Avengers movie, and there were plenty of thrilling surprises (and, inevitably, the odd dud: sorry, Falcon). 

However, just as noteworthy as who will appear is who won't. We are expecting another cast reveal at some point, but as of now, Avengers: Doomsday is missing a lot of big-name actors and characters. 

In this feature, we're highlighting the most noteworthy absentees, ranging from Guardians to streaming and even mutants. Check them out by tapping the "Next"/"View List" buttons below...
 

7. So Much For Disney+...

elj-Erfk-QUc-FUg-Qk-I4-I1so-Zc-H8-MW

Marvel Studios has invested heavily in its streaming shows since WandaVision launched in 2021. However, the characters who have solely made their presence felt on Disney+ are conspicuous by their absence in the Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal. 

Among the most noteworthy leads missing are Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), Mobius (Owen Wilson), Hawkeye (Hailee Steinfeld), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), Wiccan (Joe Locke), Ironheart (Dominique Thorne), and Wonder Man (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II).

The biggest omission? That has to be Charlie Cox's Daredevil, seeing as his series is currently streaming on Disney+. 
 

6. The Original Six

g-HLs7-Fy3-Dz-Lm-Ls-D4lmfq-L55-KGcl

Okay, so Robert Downey Jr. is back, but he'll be playing Doctor Doom, not Iron Man. 

Aside from Chris Hemsworth's Thor, there's no sign of the original six Avengers: Captain America (Chris Evans), The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson). The latter isn't overly surprising, but no Hulk? Given his strength and intellect, that's a baffling decision. 

Looking beyond them, many of Earth's Mightiest Heroes are M.I.A. For example, Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), War Machine (Don Cheadle), Vision (Paul Bettany), The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) don't look set to appear. Neither does Peggy Carter, despite the trades claiming Hayley Atwell will make her MCU return in the movie. 
 

5. Guardians Of The Galaxy

3p-F4t-O8v-IRMO98-Ns-Njxb9-EZkgbj

After Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the Legendary Star-Lord now resides on Earth. Alas, it seems Chris Pratt's Peter Quill is too busy spending time with his grandfather to help take on Doctor Doom, as he didn't get a mention here, either. 

We weren't expecting Drax, Nebula, and Mantis to appear based on how their respective stories ended, but Rocket's (Bradley Cooper) new team of Guardians is nowhere to be seen. So, no Groot (Vin Diesel), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), Cosmo (Maria Bakalova), Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), and Phyla (Kai Zen).

And, while we're on the subject of cosmic heroes, what of S.A.B.E.R.'s Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson)? 
 

4. Some Key X-Men

s8ftv-Fvaf-WWEh-Ap-ISam-Hx32bx6h

Marvel Studios got everyone excited by confirming that Avengers: Doomsday will feature several actors from 20th Century Fox's X-Men franchise. 

It's an impressive lineup which includes Professor X (Patrick Stewart), Magneto (Ian McKellen), Nightcrawler (Alan Cumming), Mystique (Rebecca Romijn), Cyclops (James Marsden), Beast (Kelsey Grammer), and Gambit (Channing Tatum). Still, there are some huge names missing from that list. 

Jean Grey (Famke Janssen), Storm (Halle Berry), and Rogue (Anna Paquin) should all be there, as should Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) and Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds). The latter two must be from the same Earth as this team of X-Men, so why weren't they included in the announcement? And on that note, where the heck are Monic (Teyonah Parris) and Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch)?!
 

3. The Supporting Cast

3d-UBy-Tea97-X3-Xzzn-N8-ZPFX9c7-J7

We're heading down the rabbit hole by getting into supporting or side characters. However, there are still many major players who you'd expect to see assemble alongside the rest of the Multiverse's Mightiest Heroes in Avengers: Doomsday

We can't name everyone here, but just off the top of our heads, what about...

Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow), Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), Okoye (Danai Gurira), Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), Katy (Awkwafina), literally any of the Eternals, and Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o). That cast doesn't look quite so complete now, does it?

Somewhat unsurprisingly, Olga Kurylenko's Taskmaster is the only missing member of the Thunderbolts. 
 

2. Doctor Strange And The Scarlet Witch

i-KUwh-A4-DUx-Mc-NKu5l-LSb-DFwwilk

Benedict Cumberbatch initially said he wouldn't return as Doctor Strange in Avengers: Doomsday, only to correct himself later. Elizabeth Olsen has insisted the Scarlet Witch's return is off the table, but c'mon, we're not buying that, are we? 

Even if neither of them appears, where's Wong (Benedict Wong)? Clea (Charlize Theron)? Or, you know, a hero with the ability to travel from reality to reality: America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez). 

This movie's supernatural side is lacking, and while we didn't anticipate seeing the likes of Blade (Mahershala Ali), Werewolf by Knight (Gael García Bernal), and Man-Thing (Carey Jones), surely a Sorcerer Supreme should lend a helping hand. 
 

1. Spider-Man

6-BO9oack-Fx-QPZhrp-SLw-T8fwg-XCv

As we write this, Tom Holland's Spider-Man is not part of the Avengers: Doomsday cast. We know Sony Pictures is eager for the web-slinger to appear in Marvel Studios' Avengers movies, and Secret Wars isn't that far off, but still...this is weird. 

For many fans, the biggest disappointment was not seeing the names "Andrew Garfield" and "Tobey Maguire" on a couple of chairs. Given their ties to Sony, that was always going to be easier said than done, and we certainly aren't discounting a possible Spider-Men team-up. 

It's previously been reported that Holland's Peter Parker was meant to serve as the lead in Avengers: Doomsday. That no longer looks overly likely.
 

What Does DOOMSDAY's Mutant-Heavy Cast List Mean For X-MEN Reboot? Are We Getting AVENGERS VS. X-MEN?
Related:

What Does DOOMSDAY's Mutant-Heavy Cast List Mean For X-MEN Reboot? Are We Getting AVENGERS VS. X-MEN?
Neither Tom Holland Nor Chris Pratt Are Expected To Appear In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Here's Why
Recommended For You:

Neither Tom Holland Nor Chris Pratt Are Expected To Appear In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Here's Why

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/27/2025, 10:28 AM
Feige should watch The Studio
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/27/2025, 10:43 AM
@bobevanz - is it good?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/27/2025, 10:30 AM
“𝐈𝐭'𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐥𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝'𝐬 𝐏𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐫 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐦𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐬: 𝐃𝐨𝐨𝐦𝐬𝐝𝐚𝐲. 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐧𝐨 𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐬 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐥𝐲 𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞𝐥𝐲.“

Or perhaps that was never the case and scoopers were just spewing BS?.

User Comment Image

As has been reported and even implied by Marvel Studios official account itself , we haven’t gotten the full cast so let’s take a breath & relax.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/27/2025, 10:32 AM
Seems over packed anyway. I'm down for these to not show up. I'd also be sweet to watch Doom defeat the confirmed cast with many casualties
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/27/2025, 10:40 AM
Expecting Strange, Spidey, Hulk etc to have any part to play outside of a final 5 minutes cameo or end stinger to bridge the film to Secret Wars is going to lead to disappointment. This is your cast.
rychlec
rychlec - 3/27/2025, 10:41 AM
Man-Thing guards the Nexus of All Realities (in the comics) but that would be helpful. America Chavez, despite not being popular, would come in handy here too.
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 3/27/2025, 10:43 AM
I think we’ll get a second casting reveal video in similar fashion, covering a lot of these, with Chris Evans reveal at the end.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/27/2025, 10:44 AM
These announcement or non-annoucements are nothing.

They will rewrite and reshoot this film to death when Thunderbolts and F4 flops
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 3/27/2025, 10:44 AM
My biggest complaint is not having Strange, Wanada, Hulk, Vision, Hawkeye, Antman, Captain Marvel, War Machine and Spiderman.. you know, the OG and those who were in Avengers, AoU, IW and Endgame... just saying
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 3/27/2025, 10:53 AM
@MotherGooseUPus - We do have Antman
NGFB
NGFB - 3/27/2025, 10:45 AM
This article was so predictable once they started announcing who is in it.
Amuro
Amuro - 3/27/2025, 10:48 AM
Reading the confirmed cast list, I have a feeling that Avengers Doomsday will be the swan song for some of the longest standing actors of the MCU (some of them are there since the late 2000's / early 2010's). I'm not sure their characters will live through the events of that movie.

If most of the cast of Doomsday are "doomed" from the start with their actors exiting the MCU, that could explain the absence of some key players that would be featured more prominently in Secret Wars.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder