AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Possible Set Photo Seemingly Confirms We'll Return To THE FANTASTIC FOUR's [SPOILER]

With the Russo Brothers gearing up to begin shooting Avengers: Doomsday in the UK, a new set photo may confirm plans to return to a key location from The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 03, 2025 02:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios constructed a huge set for The Fantastic Four: First Steps in London's Pinewood Studios, consisting of Times Square, the Baxter Building's Excelsior Launch Pad, and Yancy Street. 

Now, it appears that at least part of the set is being saved for Avengers: Doomsday. Pedro Pascal, Vannesa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach have all officially joined the movie's cast and it was recently claimed that Marvel's First Family will still be residing on their Earth before they team up with Earth-616's Mightiest Heroes.

It appears only Yancy Street is being saved, suggesting we'll get to see The Thing in his old stomping grounds before or during all the Multiversal madness bound to ensue next summer. Scooper @MyTimeToShineH has also confirmed this is being used for Doomsday

The Russo Brothers have said they've planned for the paparazzi with Avengers: Doomsday's shooting schedule/locations, meaning these breadcrumbs could be all we get for the foreseeable future. Most of the cast is now believed to be in London gearing up to start production. 

The expectation is that the Fantastic Four will play a crucial role in these next Avengers movies. Marvel Studios strongly hinted at that by ending the cast reveal with Pascal (Mister Fantastic) and Robert Downey Jr.'s (Doctor Doom) chairs. Whether Reed Richards and Victor Von Doom hail from the same reality remains to be seen, though it would make sense. 

Quinn recently broke his silence on plans for Marvel's First Family to assemble alongside The Avengers and X-Men. 

"It was relief, I suppose. It was a nice thing," the actor said of the news. "I think I’m in very good company. I would love to see Will there, too, just because we have a laugh but the road is long in this Marvel land so God willing because it would be fun."

Quinn was referring to his Warfare co-star, Will Poulter, who played Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. There wasn't a single actor from that franchise named during the announcement, a surprise when the Legendary Star-Lord currently resides on Earth.

"I’m so excited for Joe and I can’t wait for Fantastic Four," Poulter shared. "I’d love to come back with Adam Warlock and if I can cross over with Joe and the Fantastic Four crew that would be even better."

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/3/2025, 2:44 PM
no ban please
User Comment Image
Fogs
Fogs - 4/3/2025, 3:02 PM
@harryba11zack - hahahah holy shit
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/3/2025, 3:06 PM
@harryba11zack - it was inevitable
Vigor
Vigor - 4/3/2025, 2:44 PM
Endgame wass the bridge
It dealt with time travel
Kang was to be the antagonist who can control time but also introduce concept of variants
Then avengers 5 was meant to be about the consequences of time travel due to the multiverse

Too bad the glue (Kang) isn't gonna be here. Hoping Doom can make it all make sense
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/3/2025, 2:54 PM
@Vigor - hope so too since Kang just fit the theme of this saga better

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

It is what it is now so hope RDJ’s Doom can deliver even if I have my concerns about the future of that character.
Makiveli21
Makiveli21 - 4/3/2025, 2:58 PM
@Vigor - I guess. But in the comics the main antagonist was always Doom in Secret Wars. In my opinion it would have been weird to do that without him. Kang has always been lame. Doom is a top tier villain.
MGSSnake1988
MGSSnake1988 - 4/3/2025, 3:23 PM
@Vigor - The consequences of time travel because of the Multiverse is already explored in the ending of Endgame. Stark and Romanoff died, Rogers retired, and the rest of the team have gone separate ways again.

What should be followed up was Strange's decision that lead to these events happening. No MCU content was made to do so.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/3/2025, 3:05 PM
Makes sense imo…

I don’t expect the FF to show up in the MCU until Doomsday since I think the post credits scene for First Steps will focus on Doom’s intro who I hope will be from the same reality as them.

I also don’t feel their universe will be “destroyed” via integrating into the MCU until post SW and even then , it’s gonna be like that it was always the case because it may be too much baggage to deal with if they are aware of their home being destroyed for a future installment or such but we’ll see.

User Comment Image

