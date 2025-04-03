AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Possible Set Photo Seemingly Confirms We'll Return To THE FANTASTIC FOUR's [SPOILER]

Marvel Studios constructed a huge set for The Fantastic Four: First Steps in London's Pinewood Studios, consisting of Times Square, the Baxter Building's Excelsior Launch Pad, and Yancy Street.

Now, it appears that at least part of the set is being saved for Avengers: Doomsday. Pedro Pascal, Vannesa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach have all officially joined the movie's cast and it was recently claimed that Marvel's First Family will still be residing on their Earth before they team up with Earth-616's Mightiest Heroes.

It appears only Yancy Street is being saved, suggesting we'll get to see The Thing in his old stomping grounds before or during all the Multiversal madness bound to ensue next summer. Scooper @MyTimeToShineH has also confirmed this is being used for Doomsday.

The Russo Brothers have said they've planned for the paparazzi with Avengers: Doomsday's shooting schedule/locations, meaning these breadcrumbs could be all we get for the foreseeable future. Most of the cast is now believed to be in London gearing up to start production.

The expectation is that the Fantastic Four will play a crucial role in these next Avengers movies. Marvel Studios strongly hinted at that by ending the cast reveal with Pascal (Mister Fantastic) and Robert Downey Jr.'s (Doctor Doom) chairs. Whether Reed Richards and Victor Von Doom hail from the same reality remains to be seen, though it would make sense.

Quinn recently broke his silence on plans for Marvel's First Family to assemble alongside The Avengers and X-Men.

"It was relief, I suppose. It was a nice thing," the actor said of the news. "I think I’m in very good company. I would love to see Will there, too, just because we have a laugh but the road is long in this Marvel land so God willing because it would be fun."

Quinn was referring to his Warfare co-star, Will Poulter, who played Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. There wasn't a single actor from that franchise named during the announcement, a surprise when the Legendary Star-Lord currently resides on Earth.

"I’m so excited for Joe and I can’t wait for Fantastic Four," Poulter shared. "I’d love to come back with Adam Warlock and if I can cross over with Joe and the Fantastic Four crew that would be even better."

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.