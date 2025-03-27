AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Plot Leak Reveals AVENGERS VS. X-MEN Plans, Doctor Doom's Mission, And More - SPOILERS

The Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal confirmed some rumours (though most might be best described as lucky guesses) and potentially even debunked a few others.

There will no doubt be many wild claims made about Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars over the next couple of years. As always, we'll sift through the nonsense to bring you only those with a chance of being real. However, any comic book movie fan will surely agree that rumours have always been part of the fun of following the development of these titles.

With that in mind, we can now present you with a supposed Avengers: Doomsday plot leak. Shared by The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez on Discord before being published by r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers, it includes some very believable and intriguing claims about what the Russo Brothers have planned.

It's said the movie will revolve around the "Final Incursion" with Earth-616 and a "divergent" X-Men Universe (think of it like how Daredevil: Born Again has treated Netflix's Daredevil) set to collide.

It sounds like the intention is to pick up where X-Men: Days of Future Past left off, with Deadpool and Wolverine thrown into the mix for good measure. That movie's heroes from The Void will be back, as will Monica Rambeau. It turns out her presence in the alternate reality we visited at the end of The Marvels is what draws the two worlds together.

Both Earth-616 and this X-Men Universe - Earth-10005? - will believe they're being invaded and that the only way to save their respective realities is to defeat and destroy the other: Avengers vs. X-Men. It will even make sense of Captain America: Brave New World's post-credits scene where The Leader planted the idea of otherworldly invaders in Sam Wilson's mind with his vague warning.

Hulk vs. Wolverine is on the table, as is an X-Men/Brotherhood of Evil Mutants team-up. Back on Earth-616, Captain Marvel will team up with Shang-Chi, The Hulk, and Wong to try and bring Monica home while Ms. Marvel looks to assemble her own team of heroes.

The Fantastic Four are reportedly still on their Earth when Avengers: Doomsday begins (raising a new set of questions), while the leak has some Spider-Man intel. He doesn't want to get involved with any of what's happening, but he gets dragged into it and dons his Symbiote costume in the process.

That's described as being similar to Spider-Man: No Way Home's final suit, albeit in black and white.

Doctor Strange and Clea will be part of Doctor Doom's story; Victor Von Doom hates Kang and the TVA and blames them for what's happening in the MCU, leading to a full-on Multiversal War inside the organisation during Avengers: Doomsday's final act...with Loki as the McGuffin.

So, an impressive piece of fan fiction or an idea of what to expect next year? That remains to be seen, though at least some of what's said here lines up with much of what we've heard about Avengers: Doomsday. We'll have to wait and see.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.