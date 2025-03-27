AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Plot Leak Reveals AVENGERS VS. X-MEN Plans, Doctor Doom's Mission, And More - SPOILERS

Rumoured new details about Avengers: Doomsday have been revealed today, claiming to shed light on plans to pit Earth's Mightiest Heroes against the X-Men, Doctor Doom's issues with the TVA, and more...

By JoshWilding - Mar 27, 2025 11:03 AM EST
The Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal confirmed some rumours (though most might be best described as lucky guesses) and potentially even debunked a few others.

There will no doubt be many wild claims made about Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars over the next couple of years. As always, we'll sift through the nonsense to bring you only those with a chance of being real. However, any comic book movie fan will surely agree that rumours have always been part of the fun of following the development of these titles. 

With that in mind, we can now present you with a supposed Avengers: Doomsday plot leak. Shared by The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez on Discord before being published by r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers, it includes some very believable and intriguing claims about what the Russo Brothers have planned.

It's said the movie will revolve around the "Final Incursion" with Earth-616 and a "divergent" X-Men Universe (think of it like how Daredevil: Born Again has treated Netflix's Daredevil) set to collide. 

It sounds like the intention is to pick up where X-Men: Days of Future Past left off, with Deadpool and Wolverine thrown into the mix for good measure. That movie's heroes from The Void will be back, as will Monica Rambeau. It turns out her presence in the alternate reality we visited at the end of The Marvels is what draws the two worlds together. 

Both Earth-616 and this X-Men Universe - Earth-10005? - will believe they're being invaded and that the only way to save their respective realities is to defeat and destroy the other: Avengers vs. X-Men. It will even make sense of Captain America: Brave New World's post-credits scene where The Leader planted the idea of otherworldly invaders in Sam Wilson's mind with his vague warning.

Hulk vs. Wolverine is on the table, as is an X-Men/Brotherhood of Evil Mutants team-up. Back on Earth-616, Captain Marvel will team up with Shang-Chi, The Hulk, and Wong to try and bring Monica home while Ms. Marvel looks to assemble her own team of heroes. 

The Fantastic Four are reportedly still on their Earth when Avengers: Doomsday begins (raising a new set of questions), while the leak has some Spider-Man intel. He doesn't want to get involved with any of what's happening, but he gets dragged into it and dons his Symbiote costume in the process. 

That's described as being similar to Spider-Man: No Way Home's final suit, albeit in black and white. 

Doctor Strange and Clea will be part of Doctor Doom's story; Victor Von Doom hates Kang and the TVA and blames them for what's happening in the MCU, leading to a full-on Multiversal War inside the organisation during Avengers: Doomsday's final act...with Loki as the McGuffin. 

So, an impressive piece of fan fiction or an idea of what to expect next year? That remains to be seen, though at least some of what's said here lines up with much of what we've heard about Avengers: Doomsday. We'll have to wait and see. 

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027. 

There Are Currently No Disney+ Exclusive Characters In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/27/2025, 11:31 AM
Sounds like speculation, but exciting speculation nonetheless.

Rogue Vs Captain Marvel.
Wolverine Vs. Hulk.
Thing Vs. Hulk.
Human Torch Vs. Namor

User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/27/2025, 11:36 AM
@ObserverIO -

Human Torch Vs. Namor - how does that work? That won't happen.

Fire type pokémon are effective against water type pokémon.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/27/2025, 11:46 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - You don't read a whole lotta comics do you Mr. MakeAmericaGrea...?
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 3/27/2025, 11:46 AM
@ObserverIO - I hope they don’t waste epic moments like that on the old cast.

But it would be cool.
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 3/27/2025, 12:01 PM
@ObserverIO - If this is even half true I'm stoked AF!
Dafoe
Dafoe - 3/27/2025, 11:31 AM
This is getting out of hand. Now there is fanfiction on my website.

User Comment Image
ARegularCrab
ARegularCrab - 3/27/2025, 11:32 AM
Plot "leak"

Fixed the title. More rumours and heresay from random bots on the internet. Really doesn't require 307,657 articles a week 🙄
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/27/2025, 11:33 AM
Here we go with the scoopers being like “this is what I heard all along” bullshit even if it contradicts what they said before.

Truly convenient how it happens after some form of official news comes out.

Anyway , I could buy some of this as true but a lot of it sounds like “fan fiction” for lack of a better term so we’ll see…

I could see Victor manipulating events so both these X-Men (who I think are from the end of the Marvels) and our MCU heroes think the others are responsible before finding out that it all leads to Doom.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 3/27/2025, 11:40 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I mean we've had Xmen cameos in at least three multiverse saga films heading into Secret Wars, an incursion/colliding of worlds Avengers V Xmen is the single easiest guess to run with. I cast doubt on how much of the V there is however cos The Marvels kinda setup the insta fix for both sides knowing they are all good guys and being played by Doom.

The one thing this all strongly suggests, cast list wise, is a fair bit of the film will likely be in Wakanda cos M'Baku aint the sort to leave his Kingdom.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/27/2025, 11:44 AM
@Apophis71 - agreed.

Just seems like a mix of guesswork and fan desire
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/27/2025, 11:33 AM
Very convenient that this comes out the day after the partial cast announcement.
luckypenny
luckypenny - 3/27/2025, 11:33 AM
It's funny how the plot "leaked" after the casting announcement but not before.
ARegularCrab
ARegularCrab - 3/27/2025, 11:47 AM
@luckypenny - because this stuff is made up by Josh because he needs to keep his 6-figure salary topped up
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 3/27/2025, 11:36 AM
This would be a lot to juggle in one movie honestly, not sure I buy it. It doesn't even make Doom an integral part of the story
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/27/2025, 11:38 AM
@MyCoolYoung - yeah

The Russo’s have said Doom is the main character of the film so a lot of it will likely take place from his perspective.

Also why would he be upset with the TVA about what’s been happening to the MCU if he’s not even from that universe?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/27/2025, 11:38 AM
Mutants don't shiv, you see.

What happens when an agnostic has insomnia and dyslexia?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/27/2025, 11:47 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - points for the Frank Miller reference.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/27/2025, 12:01 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea -

He lays awake at night and ponders the existence of Dog.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/27/2025, 11:39 AM
Off topic:
@RorMachine
@JoshWilding

Scooby Doo live action series ordered at Netflix.

https://variety.com/2025/tv/news/scooby-doo-live-action-series-netflix-2-1236348715/
Gambito
Gambito - 3/27/2025, 11:49 AM
Guys please remember these so called leaks that came out before IW and Endgame, all bullshit nowhere near close to the real deal this I can safely say it’s trash move along people nothing to see
IronDean2099
IronDean2099 - 3/27/2025, 11:51 AM
Yeah seems fairly obvious the X Men will take the place of the Ultimates in the Time Runs Out story that precluded Secret Wars. Meanwhile Doom will be recruiting a team and hunting down Loki. By the time the Avengers and X Men realise they need to team up against Doom it will be too late. Oh and also the Thunderbolts will probably get ruined by Doom early on.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 3/27/2025, 11:51 AM
If true, it's fricking garbage.

"the only way to save their respective realities is to defeat and destroy the other"

Thats fricking stupid and not built on anything developed prior.

"The Leader planted the idea of otherworldly invaders in Sam Wilson's mind with his vague warning"

Thats fricking stupid because then The Leader would be sabotaging his own reality resulting in his own death and everyone else, he's not characterized that way in BNW.

"Spider-Man intel. He doesn't want to get involved with any of what's happening, but he gets dragged into it"

Thats fricking stupid because he's fricking Spider-man and just learned about responsibility, if anything he should be recklessly throwing himself in to help.

"Victor Von Doom hates Kang and the TVA and blames them for what's happening in the MCU, leading to a full-on Multiversal War inside the organisation during Avengers: Doomsday's final act..."

Thats fricking stupid because Doctor Doom has not been developed and now he somehow knows about Kang, The TVA and for some reason blames them.

"with Loki as the McGuffin."

Thats fricking stupid because Loki controls the multiverse and would'nt let Doctor Doom or anyone else frick it up so badly that it risks a multiversal war.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 3/27/2025, 11:53 AM
So it's the plot of Rivals? Not really a leak or scoop, but just a good guess based on the characters involved.

I think it's gonna be the various teams investigating the incursions, all leading to a face-off with Doom and his minions (like Namor possibly).
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/27/2025, 12:05 PM
@bkmeijer1 - I could see Namor allying with Doom to save his universe and people…

Good call there
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 3/27/2025, 12:29 PM
@bkmeijer1 - agreed... but even if half of these "leaks/rumors/bullshit" is true then i will be wicked excited for this movie
BritishMonkey
BritishMonkey - 3/27/2025, 12:08 PM
MCU is earth 199999 and 616 is the comics.
It would be odd having the comics characters facing another film universe X-Men.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 3/27/2025, 12:09 PM
Sometimes it feel like liberal activists took out the Marvel snipers
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 3/27/2025, 12:21 PM
I see that we're still calling the main MCU timeline 616...
Ojeet78
Ojeet78 - 3/27/2025, 12:28 PM
Kevin Feige's insistence on calling it Earth 616 is hilarious. Not a big fan of the passive aggression here. Besides Ian McKellen is 85, why would they make him go through this again.

