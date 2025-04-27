Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige Officially Announces When AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Begins Shooting

Despite it being widely reported that Avengers: Doomsday had begun shooting, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has shared a definitive update while promoting Thunderbolts*. Read on for further details!

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 27, 2025 02:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

We'd been led to believe that Avengers: Doomsday had already begun shooting in the UK, but during the global press conference for Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed that cameras officially start rolling tomorrow, Monday, April 28.

The Russo Brothers have said they've planned for potential set photo leaks, so we don't know how much we'll ultimately see from this one before any official reveals. 

Feige previously confirmed that more actors will be added to the Avengers: Doomsday cast after last month's lengthy video reveal, so don't be surprised if the trades start learning of certain names who sign up to reprise their respective roles - or take on new ones - in the weeks ahead. 

Those chairs announced that Avengers: Doomsday was "in production," so could a first look at Doctor Doom or something along those lines be released tomorrow? There's no guarantee, though we'd suggest checking back here as often as possible tomorrow. 

"He is so immersed in it. He is so dialed in," Joe Russo recently said of Robert Downey Jr.'s commitment to Doom. "He’s writing backstory, costume ideas. We were just on the phone with him this morning before we got here talking about it. He just loves really rich three-dimensional characters. He sees a real opportunity here with the character."

Most MCU actors were shocked to learn that Downey would return to the MCU in a different role, but not Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland. 

"I’ve been speaking to [Robert Downey Jr.] a lot, especially about him making his [Marvel] return, which is super exciting," the actor said last fall. "That was a tough secret to sit on because I have a reputation for ruining things and I strategically have done no press."

When will we get a trailer for Avengers: Doomsday? We recently took a deep dive into that question, concluding that it will likely be released between October and December, with either month now a strong possibility.

If Marvel Studios wishes to share it sooner rather than later, then the teaser could be attached to TRON: Ares on October 10. Alternatively, Avatar: Fire and Ash on December 19 is another compelling possibility.  

Here's the confirmed Avengers: Doomsday cast list as things currently stand:

  • Chris Hemsworth - Thor
  • Vanessa Kirby - Invisible Woman
  • Anthony Mackie - Captain America
  • Sebastian Stan - Bucky
  • Letitia Wright - Black Panther
  • Paul Rudd - Ant-Man
  • Wyatt Russell - U.S. Agent
  • Tenoch Huerta Mejia - Namor
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Thing
  • Simu Liu - Shang-Chi
  • Florence Pugh - Yelena Belova
  • Kelsey Grammer - Beast
  • Lewis Pullman - The Sentry
  • Danny Ramirez - The Falcon
  • Joseph Quinn - Human Torch
  • David Harbour - Red Guardian
  • Winston Duke - M'Baku
  • Hannah John-Kamen - Ghost
  • Tom Hiddleston - Loki
  • Patrick Stewart - Professor X
  • Ian McKellen - Magneto
  • Alan Cumming - Nightcrawler
  • Rebecca Romijn - Mystique
  • James Marsden - Cyclops
  • Channing Tatum - Gambit
  • Pedro Pascal - Mister Fantastic
  • Robert Downey Jr. - Doctor Doom

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.

RUMOR: AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS Will Introduce Some Surprising New Heroes And Villains
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/27/2025, 2:53 PM

User Comment Image
defenderofthefaith
defenderofthefaith - 4/27/2025, 2:56 PM
That is an impressively long list of characters and I imagine it's only going to grow.
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 4/27/2025, 2:56 PM
OFF TOPIC
HeWhoComments
HeWhoComments - 4/27/2025, 3:41 PM
@CAPTAINPINKEYE - watched this the other day. i’m from oakland and this was dope af!
Spike101
Spike101 - 4/27/2025, 3:08 PM
Whatif this is actually RDJ returning as Ironman after all and the Doom thing is just a cover up and they have someone else to play Doom?
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 4/27/2025, 3:16 PM
@Spike101 -

I doubt they could keep such a big secret in the era of social media.

Would be cool but I think that’s just not feasible or even possible since they said they wouldn’t want to ruin the OG Tony’s ending.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 4/27/2025, 3:17 PM
@Spike101 - can only hope
Spike101
Spike101 - 4/27/2025, 3:21 PM
@MisterDoctor217 - I can wish… but yes agreed it’s very unlikely.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 4/27/2025, 3:39 PM
If they drop the ball on this film, they’re legit screwed for a WHILE. A bad Avengers film will kill a lot of excitement for Secret Wars and hurt future box office.

I can’t think of another comic book film that has this much riding on it. Superman is close but Doomsday is truly the big test for Marvel to return to their glory days IMO.

