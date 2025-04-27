Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige Officially Announces When AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Begins Shooting

We'd been led to believe that Avengers: Doomsday had already begun shooting in the UK, but during the global press conference for Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed that cameras officially start rolling tomorrow, Monday, April 28.

The Russo Brothers have said they've planned for potential set photo leaks, so we don't know how much we'll ultimately see from this one before any official reveals.

Feige previously confirmed that more actors will be added to the Avengers: Doomsday cast after last month's lengthy video reveal, so don't be surprised if the trades start learning of certain names who sign up to reprise their respective roles - or take on new ones - in the weeks ahead.

Those chairs announced that Avengers: Doomsday was "in production," so could a first look at Doctor Doom or something along those lines be released tomorrow? There's no guarantee, though we'd suggest checking back here as often as possible tomorrow.

"He is so immersed in it. He is so dialed in," Joe Russo recently said of Robert Downey Jr.'s commitment to Doom. "He’s writing backstory, costume ideas. We were just on the phone with him this morning before we got here talking about it. He just loves really rich three-dimensional characters. He sees a real opportunity here with the character."

Most MCU actors were shocked to learn that Downey would return to the MCU in a different role, but not Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland.

"I’ve been speaking to [Robert Downey Jr.] a lot, especially about him making his [Marvel] return, which is super exciting," the actor said last fall. "That was a tough secret to sit on because I have a reputation for ruining things and I strategically have done no press."

When will we get a trailer for Avengers: Doomsday? We recently took a deep dive into that question, concluding that it will likely be released between October and December, with either month now a strong possibility.

If Marvel Studios wishes to share it sooner rather than later, then the teaser could be attached to TRON: Ares on October 10. Alternatively, Avatar: Fire and Ash on December 19 is another compelling possibility.

Here's the confirmed Avengers: Doomsday cast list as things currently stand:

Chris Hemsworth - Thor

Vanessa Kirby - Invisible Woman

Anthony Mackie - Captain America

Sebastian Stan - Bucky

Letitia Wright - Black Panther

Paul Rudd - Ant-Man

Wyatt Russell - U.S. Agent

Tenoch Huerta Mejia - Namor

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Thing

Simu Liu - Shang-Chi

Florence Pugh - Yelena Belova

Kelsey Grammer - Beast

Lewis Pullman - The Sentry

Danny Ramirez - The Falcon

Joseph Quinn - Human Torch

David Harbour - Red Guardian

Winston Duke - M'Baku

Hannah John-Kamen - Ghost

Tom Hiddleston - Loki

Patrick Stewart - Professor X

Ian McKellen - Magneto

Alan Cumming - Nightcrawler

Rebecca Romijn - Mystique

James Marsden - Cyclops

Channing Tatum - Gambit

Pedro Pascal - Mister Fantastic

Robert Downey Jr. - Doctor Doom

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.