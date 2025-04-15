When Will The First AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Trailer Be Released? Here's Everything We Know So Far

Avengers: Doomsday has only just started shooting in the UK, but Marvel fans are understandably eager for a first look at the movie. Based on past experience, an official still - perhaps showing Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom - could be released at pretty much any time.

For now, we'd imagine the plan is to focus on promoting Thunderbolts* and The Fantatsic Four: First Steps. The studio will like only have its hand forced if Avengers: Doomsday shoots in a location accessible to the paparazzi (which was why we got a shot of Deadpool & Wolverine's leads side-by-side before they were spotted from afar).

When will we get a trailer for Avengers: Doomsday? No inside information or rumours are doing the rounds online as we write this - and we wouldn't believe them at this stage, even if there were - but we may still have a rough idea.

For The Avengers in 2012, Marvel Studios attached a brief teaser to Captain America: The First Avenger as a post-credits scene. That was over 9 months before the ensemble's release, but a full trailer was shown at D23 in August 2011 before arriving online in October 2011, 7 months ahead of The Avengers' debut in theaters.

Avengers: Age of Ultron's trailer was showcased at Comic-Con in July 2014, with an official version dropping online a few months later in October. For Avengers: Infinity War, footage again premiered at D23 and Comic-Con in 2017 and later hit on social media and YouTube in November.

Avengers: Endgame was a little different; nothing was shown at either of the events mentioned above, and Marvel Studios waited until December 2018 - a mere 5 months before its theatrical release - to share the teaser trailer. We're not surprised things were a little different in that instance, as Endgame was shrouded in secrecy.

Have you figured out the pattern yet? If Disney and Marvel Studios embark on a similar marketing campaign for Avengers: Doomsday, then a preview will almost certainly be shown to fans at Comic-Con (July 24-27) and D23 (August 29-31).

Don't bank on anything shown being released online at the same time, as last summer's The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Daredevil: Born Again leaks doing nothing to force Marvel Studios' hand.

With that in mind, we'd expect the first Avengers: Doomsday trailer to be released between October and December , with either month now a strong possibility. If Marvel Studios wishes to share it sooner rather than later, then the teaser could be attached to TRON: Ares on October 10. Alternatively, Avatar: Fire and Ash on December 19 is another compelling possibility.

However, given the mixed response to the Multiverse Saga, why not stick a teaser on the end of The Fantastic Four: First Steps? It's a possibility, albeit an unlikely one.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on May 7, 2027.