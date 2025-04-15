When Will The First AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Trailer Be Released? Here's Everything We Know So Far

When Will The First AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Trailer Be Released? Here's Everything We Know So Far

Marvel fans are understandably eager to get a first look at Avengers: Doomsday, but when are we likely to see a teaser trailer for the movie, and which side of Comic-Con could a debut potentially fall on?

Editorial Opinion
By JoshWilding - Apr 15, 2025 12:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday has only just started shooting in the UK, but Marvel fans are understandably eager for a first look at the movie. Based on past experience, an official still - perhaps showing Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom - could be released at pretty much any time. 

For now, we'd imagine the plan is to focus on promoting Thunderbolts* and The Fantatsic Four: First Steps. The studio will like only have its hand forced if Avengers: Doomsday shoots in a location accessible to the paparazzi (which was why we got a shot of Deadpool & Wolverine's leads side-by-side before they were spotted from afar). 

When will we get a trailer for Avengers: Doomsday? No inside information or rumours are doing the rounds online as we write this - and we wouldn't believe them at this stage, even if there were - but we may still have a rough idea. 

For The Avengers in 2012, Marvel Studios attached a brief teaser to Captain America: The First Avenger as a post-credits scene. That was over 9 months before the ensemble's release, but a full trailer was shown at D23 in August 2011 before arriving online in October 2011, 7 months ahead of The Avengers' debut in theaters. 

Avengers: Age of Ultron's trailer was showcased at Comic-Con in July 2014, with an official version dropping online a few months later in October. For Avengers: Infinity War, footage again premiered at D23 and Comic-Con in 2017 and later hit on social media and YouTube in November. 

Avengers: Endgame was a little different; nothing was shown at either of the events mentioned above, and Marvel Studios waited until December 2018 - a mere 5 months before its theatrical release - to share the teaser trailer. We're not surprised things were a little different in that instance, as Endgame was shrouded in secrecy.

Have you figured out the pattern yet? If Disney and Marvel Studios embark on a similar marketing campaign for Avengers: Doomsday, then a preview will almost certainly be shown to fans at Comic-Con (July 24-27) and D23 (August 29-31).

Don't bank on anything shown being released online at the same time, as last summer's The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Daredevil: Born Again leaks doing nothing to force Marvel Studios' hand. 

With that in mind, we'd expect the first Avengers: Doomsday trailer to be released between October and December, with either month now a strong possibility. If Marvel Studios wishes to share it sooner rather than later, then the teaser could be attached to TRON: Ares on October 10. Alternatively, Avatar: Fire and Ash on December 19 is another compelling possibility. 

However, given the mixed response to the Multiverse Saga, why not stick a teaser on the end of The Fantastic Four: First Steps? It's a possibility, albeit an unlikely one. 

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on May 7, 2027. 

JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 4/15/2025, 11:47 AM
Slow news day.

User Comment Image
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 4/15/2025, 12:23 PM
@JoshWilding - I mean at first I thought as much, but you laid out the logic and it makes sense. I keep thinking we're a few years away from this movie but it'll be here soon.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 4/15/2025, 12:45 PM
@JoshWilding -
Just make some stuff up. The rest of the media does it.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/15/2025, 12:16 PM
Filming started how many days ago?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/15/2025, 12:17 PM
@JoshWilding - You are very sorry, indeed.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 4/15/2025, 12:17 PM
Why haven’t we seen the whole movie yet Josh?!

Where are my top 5 spoilers provided by a random source on twitter who knows a guy whose friends with James Gunn’s mom?
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 4/15/2025, 12:20 PM
If you take the 24 and 27 from the July date and 29 and 31 from the August date. Now consider that July is the 7th month and August is the 8th month. The F4 is coming out this year, which is 2025. That leaves us with 24,27,29,31,7 8,2,0,2 and 5. See the pattern? Neither do I why are you still reading this ffs
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 4/15/2025, 12:30 PM
Lol. I can't with this guy.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/15/2025, 12:40 PM
i don't phucking know, why r you asking us?
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 4/15/2025, 12:41 PM
Pure clickbait.
Irregular
Irregular - 4/15/2025, 12:46 PM
Probably Christmas we get a trailer.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/15/2025, 12:50 PM
We’ll likely have footage shown at either Comic Con or D23 , perhaps even both…

However in terms of being released to the public , I’m going with the trailer being shown alongside Avatar in December rather then Tron because the former is the bigger film imo.

I could perhaps see a tease of RDJ’s Doom being shown at the end of FF , possibly as a post credits scene.
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 4/15/2025, 12:50 PM
Delete this.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 4/15/2025, 12:52 PM
I'd take an article like this over an intentionally politically divisive article any day.
EducatedDefense
EducatedDefense - 4/15/2025, 12:52 PM
I have a better question: When Will The First AVENGERS: Secret Wars Trailer Be Released?
AnEye
AnEye - 4/15/2025, 12:54 PM
@EducatedDefense - No, I got one better. When Will The First MCU X-Men Trailer Be Released?
NodrickStripson
NodrickStripson - 4/15/2025, 12:56 PM
“Avengers: Doomsday has only just started shooting in the UK…”

Exactly.
Calm the fvck down, Josh, you absolute foreskin.

