MCU Rumor Roundup: Namor's Role In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY, One Of SECRET WARS' Surprising Leads, And More Spoilers

In our latest MCU rumour roundup, we have new details about Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, including updates on what to expect from characters like Namor, Captain Marvel, and The Sentry...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 04, 2025 02:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

We have a lot of unanswered questions when it comes to Marvel Studios' plans for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. The number of those only increases with every rumour or leak that finds its way to us, and we have more to share with you today. 

Scooper James Mack has dropped a few minor updates with his followers on X, revealing that while Namor the Submariner won't be a villain in Avengers: Doomsday, he wants to survive the Incursion (suggesting he's mostly out for himself and the rest of the Talokan nation). 

At the same time, the Atlantean supposedly isn't eager to side with Mister Fantastic, so there may be some tension in their dynamic.

Mack also claims that Captain Marvel and Monica Rambeau will "throw down" in the movie. However, it's unclear whether he meant with each other or Doomsday's antagonists, who have previously been rumoured to be Doctor Doom-controlled Sentinels.

Speaking of Doom, the insider hinted at his relationship with The Sentry by posting an image of The Joker and by suggesting that Bob will be on the villain's leash. 

Later, Mack confirmed that Thor doesn't die in Avengers: Doomsday despite speculation to the contrary and hinted that Doom will set out to do something huge to make himself more powerful than God Loki. 

Finally, we look ahead to Avengers: Secret Wars, a movie the scooper claims will feature Vision as one of its primary protagonists. Might that explain the concept art of him and Star-Lord living together from earlier this year? We'll see. 

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to reports from the trades (if we listed the rumoured cast members here, we'd run out of space).

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/4/2025, 2:33 PM
I dont belive any allegations against Namor actor, qe need to stand by the man in all these cases, MANY SUCH CASES
dragon316
dragon316 - 11/4/2025, 3:55 PM
@Malatrova15 - will have read news about it now
bobevanz
bobevanz - 11/4/2025, 3:15 PM
Debunked round-up
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/4/2025, 3:25 PM
Honestly, It’s completely in character for MCU Namor to be completely out for himself & his people since we established in WF that he has no love for humanity…

I think it would be cool if he sided with the other heroes to save his people but I wouldn’t be surprised (and honestly think it’s the more exciting option) that he ally with Doom in exchange for a place on the latter’s new world.

I do wonder why he wouldn’t want to work with Reed off the bat unless he immediately wants Sue or something (perhaps The FF have already dealt with their version of Namor thus they don’t have good impressions of him which irks our variant ?).

User Comment Image

Also Doom treating Sentry as his attack dog essentially feels like common sense then a scoop.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/4/2025, 3:45 PM

I predict every Marvel character ever created will be in these movies. I'll be a lot more right than wrong.
dragon316
dragon316 - 11/4/2025, 3:56 PM
@DocSpock - if that’s true it be big mess some be background say nothing

