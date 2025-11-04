MCU Rumor Roundup: Namor's Role In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY, One Of SECRET WARS' Surprising Leads, And More Spoilers

We have a lot of unanswered questions when it comes to Marvel Studios' plans for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. The number of those only increases with every rumour or leak that finds its way to us, and we have more to share with you today.

Scooper James Mack has dropped a few minor updates with his followers on X, revealing that while Namor the Submariner won't be a villain in Avengers: Doomsday, he wants to survive the Incursion (suggesting he's mostly out for himself and the rest of the Talokan nation).

At the same time, the Atlantean supposedly isn't eager to side with Mister Fantastic, so there may be some tension in their dynamic.

Mack also claims that Captain Marvel and Monica Rambeau will "throw down" in the movie. However, it's unclear whether he meant with each other or Doomsday's antagonists, who have previously been rumoured to be Doctor Doom-controlled Sentinels.

Speaking of Doom, the insider hinted at his relationship with The Sentry by posting an image of The Joker and by suggesting that Bob will be on the villain's leash.

Later, Mack confirmed that Thor doesn't die in Avengers: Doomsday despite speculation to the contrary and hinted that Doom will set out to do something huge to make himself more powerful than God Loki.

Finally, we look ahead to Avengers: Secret Wars, a movie the scooper claims will feature Vision as one of its primary protagonists. Might that explain the concept art of him and Star-Lord living together from earlier this year? We'll see.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to reports from the trades (if we listed the rumoured cast members here, we'd run out of space).

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.