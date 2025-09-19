New AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Logo Revealed On Merchandise Given To The Movie's Crew Members

Avengers: Doomsday reportedly wrapped shooting this week, and we now have a new look at merchandise given out to members of the movie's crew.

An updated logo for the highly anticipated Multiverse Saga finale (well, the first half of it, at least) has been revealed. It's not that different from the one shown during the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con, though many fans believe those dots could be inspired by Doctor Doom and Jack Kirby's classic artwork of the villain.

We'd hoped that Marvel Studios or the Russo Brothers might officially announce the end of production with some sort of sneak peek. Was that wishful thinking? Probably, as the studio will likely wait until next year to start promoting Avengers: Doomsday in earnest.

Earlier this summer, The Fantastic Four: First Steps confirmed that Robert Downey Jr. was on set for the movie's post-credits scene and had been suited up every day while filming Avengers: Doomsday.

"Yeah! Robert’s never not been on set. He’s always there. He is our leader," the Invisible Woman actress shared. "We call him our Godfather. He’s looked after us. It’s such a joy working with the Russos and him, because they’ve had such deep collaboration for so long."

"And it’s been amazing being pregnant and working on 'Avengers,'" Kirby, who recently gave birth to her first child, continued. "I felt so inspired and so relieved that I’ve been so taken care of. It’s been a really beautiful journey. Robert is just doing incredible work. I’m so excited."

Some promo art for Avengers: Doomsday recently gave us a first look at the MCU's take on Doctor Doom. If you missed it, you can find it here.

Check out Avengers: Doomsday's new logo in the X post below.

New look at the crew merch for ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ pic.twitter.com/0pupWFtApy — Avengers Updates (@AvengersUpdated) September 18, 2025

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to recent reports from the trades.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.