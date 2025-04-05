Nightcrawler Actor Alan Cumming On "Game Changing" Makeup Process For AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Return

Nobody ever expected to see Alan Cumming reprise his X-Men 2 role as Nightcrawler, but the mutant hero will return for Avengers: Doomsday, and the actor has already done some makeup tests...

Apr 05, 2025
Of all the actors announced as being part of last week's massive Avengers: Doomsday's cast reveal live-stream, Alan Cumming might have been the most surprising.

Cumming made his one and only appearance in 20th Century Fox's X-Men franchise as Kurt Wagner, aka Nightcrawler, in X2, but declined the studio's offer to reprise the role for the third film because he had no interest in sitting through the arduous makeup process again.

Wagner didn't show up in again until Kodi Smit-McPhee took over as a younger take on the character in X-Men: Apocalypse.

There's been some speculation that Cumming may only be lending his voice to a fully CG take on Nightcrawler, but the actor has now confirmed that this will not be the case, as he's already done a makeup test.

"Isn't it nuts? I'm excited and amazed," Cumming tells Collider when asked about his return for Doomsday. "It's been 23 years since I was a superhero. I've had some makeup tests already for the role, but what's great about it was that before it was about 4 and a half hours to apply it, but now it's only 90 minutes. Before, all of the tattoos were done by hand. They hadn't decided on them before we started filming. Now, they just stick onto my face. It's a game changer. I'm going back to being a 60-year-old superhero, and everyone seems really lovely."

Cumming spoke about his role in X-Men 2 and his frustration with the makeup process shortly before it was announced that he'd be back for the next Avengers movie.

“The character is really interesting, the message of the film (tolerance of others who are different from us) was very timely and unusual for a Hollywood blockbuster, but the real drag was having to spend over four hours a day having two men poke my face,” Cumming posted to his website . “Then there were the harnesses for the tail and for flying, the feet, the hands — which made going to the loo a group effort, the teeth, the lenses, oh God don’t get me started.”

Cumming recently took to Instagram to share a fun response to the casting news, captioning his brief video, "Never Say Never."

Cumming will be joined by fellow OG X-Men Ian McKellen (Magneto), Patrick Stewart (Professor X), James Marsden (Cyclops), Kelsey Grammer (Beast), and Rebecca Romijn (Mystique). You can check out the full (for now) cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America

TheStranger
TheStranger - 4/5/2025, 7:34 PM
How about this time, we don't put a bunch of stupid markings all over his body. I loved him as Nightcrawler, he was phenomenal, but he looked ridiculous. His face looked like a bridge underpass. Looked like a gang decided to take up graffiti by way of soldering irons.
TheStranger
TheStranger - 4/5/2025, 7:39 PM
User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/5/2025, 8:17 PM
@TheStranger - I dug it. Dug the story purpose for why he gave himself tattoos too.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 4/5/2025, 8:27 PM
@TheStranger - Why would they suddenly not be there?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/5/2025, 7:41 PM
out of the 3, Alan Cum was the best nightcrawer
JonAwesome
JonAwesome - 4/5/2025, 8:17 PM
@harryba11zack - who am I forgetting? I know Alan and Kodi.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/5/2025, 8:21 PM
@JonAwesome -
User Comment Image
dracula
dracula - 4/5/2025, 7:58 PM
Those were tattoos?

I thought they were scars
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/5/2025, 8:17 PM
@dracula - technically they were brands, yes.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 4/5/2025, 8:48 PM
@dracula - I don't recall the specifics but they were discussed in the film as being summut like religious text he drew on himself, form of self flagellation with tattoos to amend for his perceived sins (as I say dont recall the specifics but along those lines).

I'll try and find a quote
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 4/5/2025, 8:50 PM
@dracula - [While Kurt was praying, Ororo stumbles to him and look at Kurt's markings in his face]

Storm:
So... what... are they?

Nightcrawler:
They are angelic symbols passed on to mankind by the Archangel Gabriel.

Storm:
They're beautiful. How many do you have?

Nightcrawler:
One for every sin. So quite a few.

[Storm smiles]
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/5/2025, 7:59 PM
Awesome actor, glad he's back.
dracula
dracula - 4/5/2025, 7:59 PM
Nice to know they arent switching to CGI

Guessing Kelsey in the Marvels was just a time thing
RolandD
RolandD - 4/5/2025, 8:05 PM
The opening scene in X-Men 2was incredible. I also like the way he waved at the president at the end of the movie.

User Comment Image
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/5/2025, 8:11 PM
@RolandD - Definitely in my top 5 opening scenes for any movie. It still holds up
RolandD
RolandD - 4/5/2025, 8:23 PM
@Wahhvacado - I’ll mention another one in the see if it made your list- The Dark Knight.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/5/2025, 8:47 PM
@RolandD - Yep! Also Baby Driver
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 4/5/2025, 8:26 PM
Fingers crossed he'll have his two swords! 😁
Thebronxknight
Thebronxknight - 4/5/2025, 8:27 PM
I'm surprised they didnt cgi him.
Astroman
Astroman - 4/5/2025, 8:28 PM
Would have liked to see them ditch the scaring but awesome he’s back.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/5/2025, 8:28 PM

I thought he was excellent as Nightcrawler.

Some people are gay. This guy earns the status of SUPER gay.
OgHerManM
OgHerManM - 4/5/2025, 8:30 PM
@DocSpock - You would know about being SUPER gay
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/5/2025, 8:34 PM
@OgHerManM -

Wow! Awesome zinger from the guy who keeps getting booted.
Thebronxknight
Thebronxknight - 4/5/2025, 8:48 PM
@DocSpock - You got the wrong Herman. Racist Herman goes by Pictilli now. This one is funny Herman. We like this Herman.
WeaponXCII
WeaponXCII - 4/5/2025, 8:38 PM
I guess this confirms that he's back as Nightcrawler (as well as the rest of the returning cast in their respective roles), and not just... background TVA agent #5, or something. What can I say? I guess the whole RDJ as Doom thing kind of broke me. It's cool that they're returning to practical, though.
deamon
deamon - 4/5/2025, 8:45 PM
Beast in X3, Thing in FOX movie looked natural, in Cap Marvel 2 and trailer for First Steps the look so artficial, like computer game, CGI isn't too good lately.

