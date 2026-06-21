Robert Downey Jr.'s Father's Day Post May Confirm Major Avengers: Doomsday Rumor - Possible Spoilers

Avengers: Doomsday star Robert Downey Jr. has celebrated Father's Day with a new piece of Doctor Doom artwork. Presented in the style of a child's drawing, it shows the villain alongside his son as they both fly kites.

However, upon closer inspection, we see that they're emblazoned with the Avengers and Fantastic Four logos with a "no" or "prohibited" symbol emblazoned over them. Someone clearly isn't a fan of their dear old dad's greatest foes!

Is this just a fun post from the Oscar-winner, or might it have a deeper meaning? Getting into spoiler territory, it's previously been reported that Doom's wife and child die while he's investigating the Incursions that are laying waste to the Multiverse. That's a major departure from his comic book origin.

When the ruler of Latveria later discovers that Steve Rogers was responsible (after travelling back in time in Avengers: Endgame for his happy ending with Peggy Carter), Doom enacts his revenge by murdering the former Captain America's son. So, yeah, Avengers: Doomsday could be about to get really dark.

"A lot of it has been...there's some experimentation," Downey recently said of his approach to playing Victor Von Doom. "We've had our moments of, 'Let's shift here.' But we landed in a place that I think will more than suffice. And it's not even about how I executed it. It's about the way it's been structured, and the other characters."

"There's something going on in Doomsday, and forward that is literally the only antidote to, 'How do you not have these films be let down after an Infinity War and an Endgame?' And boy, have we laboured long and hard to bring that down."

"I'm quite odd in that I try to stay as removed from a subjective experience of things as I can," he continued. "So I try to think like the brothers. I try to feel like I'm in the writing room. I try to feel all that stuff. But eventually, there are so many big shoes to step into that I just have to go, 'What hasn't been done as well as it can be done yet?' We're always looking for that opportunity."

Check out Downey's post below, and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.