RUMOR: AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Has Some Surprising Plans For Thor; LOKI Star [SPOILER] Reportedly Returning

The last time we saw the MCU's Odinson was in 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder. The movie drew mixed reviews from fans and critics alike, with filmmaker Taika Waititi's full-blown comedic approach to the character proving every bit as damaging as what we saw in Thor: The Dark World years earlier.

Even Chris Hemsworth has acknowledged that Thor: Love and Thunder made a lot of missteps, suggesting it's time to take the character back to the drawing board.

The actor was the first name officially announced for Avengers: Doomsday, meaning the Russo Brothers can potentially make up for any recent mistakes. Today, The Cosmic Circus brings word that the end may be nigh for Thor...at least temporarily.

"Marvel [wants] to give Chris Hemsworth's Thor a proper send off in these movies in an epic way, with sources pointing to New Avengers (Vol. 3) #32 as the inspiration," the site explains. "Although it could be the end of Chris Hemsworth’s Thor at that very moment, that doesn’t exclude the possibility of the character’s return."

"[We have] also been told the Thor Corps, as well as other parts of Thor’s mythology from the comics, will be adapted for Secret Wars and beyond."

In the comic, Thor battles The Beyonders in a bid to put an end to the Incursions destroying the Multiverse. The hero's arm is torn off, and he and Hyperion die in battle as they make one final stand against the powerful cosmic entities. Perhaps he'll be joined by Deadpool in the MCU?

The site reiterates previous reports that Thor will reunite with Loki, adding that Loki and Deadpool & Wolverine star Wunmi Mosaku is set to reprise her role as Judge B-15 in Avengers: Doomsday.

Is that movie going to mark Hemsworth's final appearance as the God of Thunder? The actor may be ready to move on from the MCU, but if another reinvention beckons, Love and Thunder could get a sequel.

Remember, with $760.9 million at the worldwide box office, it wasn't that far behind Thor: Ragnarok's $865 million haul (and even a drop of over $100 million was a good result in the post-pandemic era). With that in mind, Disney will likely be keen to get Hemsworth back on board for another adventure as the Thunder God.

Promoting Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga last year, Hemsworth made it clear he still hasn't forgiven himself for Thor: Love and Thunder. "I got caught up in the improv and the wackiness, and I became a parody of myself," he admitted. "I didn’t stick the landing."

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on May 1 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on May 7, 2027.