RUMOR: AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Has Some Surprising Plans For Thor; LOKI Star [SPOILER] Reportedly Returning

New details about plans for Thor in Avengers: Doomsday have been revealed, and it sounds like a specific comic book will be used as inspiration for the God of Thunder's big moment. Read on for details...

By JoshWilding - Apr 23, 2025 09:04 AM EST
Source: The Cosmic Circus

The last time we saw the MCU's Odinson was in 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder. The movie drew mixed reviews from fans and critics alike, with filmmaker Taika Waititi's full-blown comedic approach to the character proving every bit as damaging as what we saw in Thor: The Dark World years earlier.

Even Chris Hemsworth has acknowledged that Thor: Love and Thunder made a lot of missteps, suggesting it's time to take the character back to the drawing board.

The actor was the first name officially announced for Avengers: Doomsday, meaning the Russo Brothers can potentially make up for any recent mistakes. Today, The Cosmic Circus brings word that the end may be nigh for Thor...at least temporarily. 

"Marvel [wants] to give Chris Hemsworth's Thor a proper send off in these movies in an epic way, with sources pointing to New Avengers (Vol. 3) #32 as the inspiration," the site explains. "Although it could be the end of Chris Hemsworth’s Thor at that very moment, that doesn’t exclude the possibility of the character’s return."

"[We have] also been told the Thor Corps, as well as other parts of Thor’s mythology from the comics, will be adapted for Secret Wars and beyond."

In the comic, Thor battles The Beyonders in a bid to put an end to the Incursions destroying the Multiverse. The hero's arm is torn off, and he and Hyperion die in battle as they make one final stand against the powerful cosmic entities. Perhaps he'll be joined by Deadpool in the MCU?

The site reiterates previous reports that Thor will reunite with Loki, adding that Loki and Deadpool & Wolverine star Wunmi Mosaku is set to reprise her role as Judge B-15 in Avengers: Doomsday

Is that movie going to mark Hemsworth's final appearance as the God of Thunder? The actor may be ready to move on from the MCU, but if another reinvention beckons, Love and Thunder could get a sequel. 

Remember, with $760.9 million at the worldwide box office, it wasn't that far behind Thor: Ragnarok's $865 million haul (and even a drop of over $100 million was a good result in the post-pandemic era). With that in mind, Disney will likely be keen to get Hemsworth back on board for another adventure as the Thunder God. 

Promoting Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga last year, Hemsworth made it clear he still hasn't forgiven himself for Thor: Love and Thunder"I got caught up in the improv and the wackiness, and I became a parody of myself," he admitted. "I didn’t stick the landing."

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on May 1 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on May 7, 2027. 

Vigor
Vigor - 4/23/2025, 9:54 AM
Do it
Polaris
Polaris - 4/23/2025, 10:00 AM
I wish they'd just restore Asgard and keep him there as king.
Matador
Matador - 4/23/2025, 10:13 AM
@Polaris - We can thank Taika for that bullshit making Valkyrie King.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/23/2025, 10:17 AM
@Polaris - idk about them restoring Asgard but I do like the idea of him being King after becoming a “dad” essentially…

It just would show how far he’s grown from the arrogant childish warrior in the first film but a self sacrifice works too
Polaris
Polaris - 4/23/2025, 10:39 AM
@Matador - She was king of new Asgard which I don't mind since they needed a excuse for Thor to leave again. I'm more annoyed at how they wasted the asgardiands as a whole and turned them into an irrelevant joke town. I like they idea of them being on earth for a while but it was handled terribly
Matador
Matador - 4/23/2025, 10:47 AM
@Polaris - Like Sif guess she got stuck in Agents of Shield universe. But your right the whole Asgardian fantasy aspect was horribly mishandled.
Polaris
Polaris - 4/23/2025, 10:47 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I think that would be the most satisfaying ending. I'm tired of heroes dying so they can retire them tbh. Thor is a god, he should outlive them all, just let him go to space and rule. I'm sure they can come up with a way to bring Asgard back, magically or thanks to the soft reboot merging of universes.
I would have loved to see more of the nine realms as it is one of fave corners of the universe in the comics
Matador
Matador - 4/23/2025, 10:08 AM
Sure introduce the Thor Corps when they were never fully introduced.

ChandlerMcniel
ChandlerMcniel - 4/23/2025, 10:11 AM
Everything Thor related was covered in a separate article per the contributor rules. @joshwilding

https://comicbookmovie.com/avengers/avengers-doomsday/rumor-marvel-wants-proper-send-off-for-thor-in-doomsday-and-secret-wars-a218887
Irregular
Irregular - 4/23/2025, 10:14 AM
@ChandlerMcniel - Yeah but you were two minutes late. You use the same quotes too as this article.

Just delete yours, it's not a big deal.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 4/23/2025, 10:25 AM
@ChandlerMcniel - Not only was this article posted before yours and live on the site first (check the ID number: 84 vs. 87), but it was correctly called for this morning.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 4/23/2025, 10:48 AM
@ChandlerMcniel - don’t worry nobody like Josh’s spoiler/rumor articles either.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/23/2025, 10:16 AM
Honestly , I could buy this…

Doomsday would be Hemsworth’s 9th appearance as Thor (which is not even counting shows like What If) and that’s around the range Evans ,RDJ & Scarjo got before departing their initial characters aswell.

Also I just don’t know where the character can go from here now since after the first film , he became relatively static in terms of his growth and it wasn’t until Ragnarok that Thor’s deconstruction-reconstruction arc began which ended in L & T…

He’s been a warrior , a king (briefly) and now a dad so him sacrificing himself to save the multiverse and his “daughter” would be a sufficient end for the character imo.

RedFury
RedFury - 4/23/2025, 10:28 AM
@TheVisionary25 - whatever they do, I hope it isn't killing him off. I really hope for a well written and thought out goodbye, or a role for him on the sidelines at the very least.

I've never been a fan of killing a character for the sake of it; especially in a shared universe where there's ample opportunities to utilize them for a storyline later on. Better to just retire him, and let ol' Thor have his time in the sun after a life of loss.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/23/2025, 10:36 AM
@RedFury - same

This may not even be true so who knows?

As long as it’s emotionally impactful , I’m fine if he retires or dies a heroic death
RedFury
RedFury - 4/23/2025, 10:43 AM
@TheVisionary25 - that's true too, can't forget it's a baseless rumour afterall lol.

Personally I'd rather not see him die a heroic death even if it is very in-line with Norse mythology. We need some legacy characters to survive lol. Losing Stark, Widow, and Rogers(?) in my opinion is more than enough of the original line up. Let Thor, Hulk, and Hawkeye grow old dammit lol.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 4/23/2025, 10:19 AM
If this is it for Thor, please give me "For Odin! FOR ASGARD!!"
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 4/23/2025, 10:22 AM
The real villain of the MCU is …. Josh.

