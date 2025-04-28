Russo Brothers Reveal First Official AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY BTS Photo With A Victor Von Doom Tease

Avengers: Doomsday has officially started shooting in the UK, and the Russo Brothers, Joe and Anthony, have shared the first official behind-the-scenes photo from the movie.

Showcasing a director's chair emblazoned with the words "Victor Von Doom," it appears Robert Downey Jr. will be among the first on set to shoot his scenes as Doctor Doom. Is it us, or does that brown panelling look an awful lot like the X-Mansion?

It certainly fits the aesthetic of that location, and if we're right, it means we're getting scenes featuring Doom and the original big screen X-Men. That will be just part of the fun when it comes to seeing how things play out in this Multiversal adventure.

It remains to be seen how often the Russos will keep us updated with photos like this one from the Avengers: Doomsday set. Secrecy will likely be paramount for the Russos while shooting the upcoming blockbuster, so this will have to keep us going.

The Russo Brothers are MCU veterans after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Despite their struggles away from the franchise—The Electric State received a largely negative response from critics and film fans—it seems fair to say that Doomsday and Secret Wars are in safe hands. During a recent interview, the duo weighed in on the likely runtimes for both movies.

"If I were a betting man," Joe shared, "I would say the first one is two and a half, and the second one's three hours." It seems we now have the current goal for the Multiverse Saga's two-part finale, likely based loosely on where they're going with the scripts for Doomsday and Secret Wars.

When it was put to the filmmakers that set photos could spoil some of the biggest moments for fans, Joe said, "We’re pretty good about shutting that down." Anthony added, "We've sort of strategized to hopefully be effective with that."

Joe later confirmed that "quite a bit" of Avengers: Doomsday is being shot on soundstages. "We don’t want people getting photographs, so we are being pretty stringent," he explained before Anthony chimed in to say, "The location work we are doing, we have picked those locations with that in mind, as well."

The filmmakers also revealed that they're gearing up for "a standard-length shoot" with "six months for each of them" currently pencilled in.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.