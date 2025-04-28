Russo Brothers Reveal First Official AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY BTS Photo With A Victor Von Doom Tease

Russo Brothers Reveal First Official AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY BTS Photo With A Victor Von Doom Tease

Avengers: Doomsday has officially begun shooting, and directors Joe and Anthony Russo have shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the movie teasing the arrival of Robert Downey Jr's Victor Von Doom...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 28, 2025 04:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday has officially started shooting in the UK, and the Russo Brothers, Joe and Anthony, have shared the first official behind-the-scenes photo from the movie. 

Showcasing a director's chair emblazoned with the words "Victor Von Doom," it appears Robert Downey Jr. will be among the first on set to shoot his scenes as Doctor Doom. Is it us, or does that brown panelling look an awful lot like the X-Mansion? 

It certainly fits the aesthetic of that location, and if we're right, it means we're getting scenes featuring Doom and the original big screen X-Men. That will be just part of the fun when it comes to seeing how things play out in this Multiversal adventure.

It remains to be seen how often the Russos will keep us updated with photos like this one from the Avengers: Doomsday set. Secrecy will likely be paramount for the Russos while shooting the upcoming blockbuster, so this will have to keep us going. 

The Russo Brothers are MCU veterans after helming Captain America: The Winter SoldierCaptain America: Civil WarAvengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Despite their struggles away from the franchise—The Electric State received a largely negative response from critics and film fans—it seems fair to say that Doomsday and Secret Wars are in safe hands. During a recent interview, the duo weighed in on the likely runtimes for both movies.

"If I were a betting man," Joe shared, "I would say the first one is two and a half, and the second one's three hours." It seems we now have the current goal for the Multiverse Saga's two-part finale, likely based loosely on where they're going with the scripts for Doomsday and Secret Wars

When it was put to the filmmakers that set photos could spoil some of the biggest moments for fans, Joe said, "We’re pretty good about shutting that down." Anthony added, "We've sort of strategized to hopefully be effective with that."

Joe later confirmed that "quite a bit" of Avengers: Doomsday is being shot on soundstages. "We don’t want people getting photographs, so we are being pretty stringent," he explained before Anthony chimed in to say, "The location work we are doing, we have picked those locations with that in mind, as well."

The filmmakers also revealed that they're gearing up for "a standard-length shoot" with "six months for each of them" currently pencilled in.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.

JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 4/28/2025, 4:38 AM
That’s just a chair. User Comment Image
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 4/28/2025, 5:03 AM
@JustAWaffle - josh hyping every clickbait he could get and i was like
User Comment Image
Fogs
Fogs - 4/28/2025, 4:43 AM
Interestingly, they're not showing RDJ's name alongside Doom's. Do you remember if that was the case in other films before?

Cause I'm wondering if he's actually an IM Variant and Doom is played by someone else.
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 4/28/2025, 4:49 AM
@Fogs - Maybe his name is written on the back? This was most likely to put the rumors of him playing a IM variant to rest.
Mortagon1978
Mortagon1978 - 4/28/2025, 5:10 AM
@SpiderParker - Crazy thought. Maybe his playing both. He could keep the mask on when playing Doom and off when playing Tony. Maybe they then do the body swap story from the comics.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/28/2025, 4:47 AM
"Doomsday and Secret Wars are in safe hands"

This site never fails to bring some laughs during a hectic day, lolz 😂

I will say it again. Unlike in the past, marvel is at a low point recently and the Russos can only operate when hype is high. But let's see
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 4/28/2025, 5:02 AM
@vectorsigma - The world is at a low point recently but lets talk about how Marvel should be above it. Even though, since the pandemic, Marvel always had at least one movie in the top 10 highest grossing which is so hard to reach at $400-$500 million.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 4/28/2025, 4:54 AM
They're really going full throttle with the chair stuff, huh?
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 4/28/2025, 4:59 AM
Do they have fetish in chairs?
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 4/28/2025, 5:10 AM
@Gabimaru - I don’t think you get it. The whole two and a half hours is going to be chairs.

User Comment Image
epc1122
epc1122 - 4/28/2025, 5:03 AM
Seems like they’re showing too much before the movie is out. Talk about a spoiler! 😂
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/28/2025, 5:10 AM
And there came a day unlike many others... First day of filming on an Avengers movie.

View Recorder