THOR: RAGNAROK Star Jeff Goldblum Gives Most "Jeff Goldblum" Answer Ever When Asked About Downey's Doctor Doom

Jeff Goldblum made his MCU debut as The Grandmaster in 2017's Thor: Ragnarok; the actor has since reprised the role in What If...? but was left on the cutting room floor after shooting scenes for 2022's divisive Thor: Love and Thunder.

We'll surely see the former leader of Sakaar again sooner rather than later and, in a recent interview with Josh Horowitz, Goldblum was asked for his thoughts on Robert Downey Jr.'s MCU return as Doctor Doom.

As you might expect, he gave a suitably Jeff Goldblum-like answer!

"Excellent news," he started. "I think I vaguely heard the...yes, yes, I’d heard whispers on my peripheral. Yes, channels. Victor Von Doom, I like that name. If my name had been Victor Von Doom, I’d be a long further along than I am now. That’s a great name. Or Von to anything. Or Van. Von Goldblum!"

When the interviewer pushed Goldblum about his own MCU future, the legendary actor responded, "If there is, it’s in your cards...in the future cards, in your crystal ball, Horowitz."

The Grandmaster feels like a character who is bound to show up somewhere in the not-too-distant future, though when and where that will be could end up being as big a surprise to us as Goldblum himself.

The quotes don't really do the Jurassic Park icon justice, so you can hear his comments in full below.

One of my favorite new hobbies is trying to explain to Jeff Goldblum what’s going on the MCU



Our full chat: https://t.co/VLFfJkd4Su pic.twitter.com/xmZcYjQJJh — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) August 29, 2024

"Susan [Downey]and I were sitting down with Feige at one point and he said, 'It just keeps occurring to me that if you were to come back...' and Susan was like, 'Wait, wait, come back as what?'" Downey recalled in a recent interview. "Then we both realised over time that it was another thing that just disproves any doubt anyone could ever have about that guy, a very sophisticated creative thinker, about how can we not go backwards, how can we not disappoint expectations, how we can continue to beat expectations?"

"And he brought up Victor Von Doom. I looked up this character and I was like, 'Wow.' Later, Kevin goes, 'Let’s get Victor Von Doom right. Let's get that right.' So then I said to Kevin, 'Can I go talk to Bob Iger?' He goes, 'About?' I go, 'About everything. I'd gone to Bob's house and I don't know how to describe that experience."

"I've had a lot of really cool experiences, but I go to Iger's pad, we sit down and he goes, 'I like it.' I was like, 'He likes it.' He said, 'Come by the Imagineering Campus,'" the actor continued. "Feige and I go to the Imagineering Campus and you want to talk about two guys that are not easy to have their minds blown, let alone at the same time...I can't say too much, but what is going on there right now is so beyond my expectation of what was possible."

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in theaters in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars following the next year.